Jon Ossoff Wins! Georgia Now Has 2 New Democratic Senators

*While a literal insurrection is going on in Washington, down in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff has gone on to defeat Republican David Perdue for a seat in the U.S. Senate. There, he’ll join fellow newly-elected Democrat Raphael Warnock and give their party control of the upper chamber.

The Associated Press declared both men had won their races. The pair of upset victories will put Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress for the first time in a decade.

“It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate,” Ossoff said earlier Wednesday.

Not surprisingly, Perdue, whose Senate term expired earlier this week, has not yet conceded the race.

“Everybody who cast your ballot, everybody who put your faith and confidence in our democracy’s capacity to deliver the representation that we deserve — whether you were for me, or against me — I’ll be for you in the U.S. Senate,” Ossoff said. “I will serve all the people of the state.”

Ossoff is the first Jewish senator from Georgia and will be the youngest sitting U.S. senator at age 33. His victory comes along with the historic win of Raphael Warnock, who will take office as the state’s first Black senator. They are the first Democrats to win Senate seats in Georgia since 2000.