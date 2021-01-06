Blac Chyna’s Dramatic Reality Series Lands at WE TV, Watch Teaser

*WE TV is set to debut the Zeus Network original docuseries “The Real Blac Chyna,” on Jan. 7, which will take viewers behind the scenes with one of the most impactful influencers in pop culture.

“You might call me Blac Chyna, but my real name is Angela Renée White,” Blac Chyna teases in the trailer. “You know Chyna from the gossip rags, blogs, social media, but you don’t know the girl that has fought her way to be one of the hottest influencers of pop culture today. This is my life unscripted, unfiltered, unedited. You think you know me, but you don’t.”

Check out the trailer above.

The official series description reads: “The show reveals the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Chyna’s life and relationships never before showcased on screen, including—her ongoing efforts to change the direction of her sometimes controversial and always complex life; including relationship statuses with her mom Tokyo Toni, her exes, various lawsuits, business ventures, and more.” Consider us hooked.

“WE tv is focused on telling real stories about real people and real relationships, which makes the addition of ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ an obvious fit for our network,” said Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming for WE tv. “We’re thrilled to partner with Zeus and bring Blac Chyna’s and Joseline’s compelling, larger-than-life stories to our audiences for the first time ever on linear tv.”

WE tv has also announced the acquisition of season one of the Zeus Network’s “Joseline’s Cabaret,” starring Joseline Hernandez of “Love and Hip Hop” fame. The series consists of seven hour-long episodes, set to premiere later in 2021.

“Zeus is constantly pushing the envelope with authentic, raw, and provocative, original content including, ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ and ‘Joseline’s Cabaret,’” said Zeus founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer. “Both shows were critical hits when they premiered on the Zeus network and have had tremendous success with our audience. We’re thrilled to license these compelling properties to WE tv. We are confident this partnership will bring new audiences to our networks.”

The Zeus Network is the first-ever SVOD network created by millennials for millennials.

“The Real Blac Chyna” premieres Thursday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on We TV.