‘I Just Called to Save My Ego’: Trump’s Attempt to Change Ga. Election Results Set to Stevie Wonder Song (Watch)

*The lyrics to Stevie Wonder’s famous song about a romantic phone call were reworked to address President Trump shooting his shot with Georgia election officials.

Trump’s overture to Georgia Secretary of State inspired folks at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to flip Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” to lyrics addressing Trump’s attempt to have Georgia officials “find” election votes to keep him in office.

The remix begins:

“Hey Brad it’s me

The 18th time

I’m wondering if you would do a little crime”

It ends with:

“And I mean it from the bottom of where my heart should be.”

Watch below: