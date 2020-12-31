Thursday, December 31, 2020
Dr. Drew Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Downplaying Severity of Coronavirus [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Dr. Drew previously downplayed the severity of COVID-19, now he has tested positive for the virus.

The celebrity doctor revealed his diagnosis via Instagram on Tuesday via a photo of himself recovering in bed. His wife, Susan Pinsky, is also seen in the photo and she tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the caption. 

“Drew is home, under surveillance and fever is down,” the post read. “Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hopefully get well soon.”

On Dec. 28, Dr. Drew hit up Twitter to note that he had a fever for three days and was getting tested for the flu and COVID-19. 

“Goodtimes. Wishing for Covid since this virus is not fun. Stay well, wear a mask!,” he wrote , E! News reported. 

READ MORE: Indiana University Health Responds to COVID Video, Death of Dr. Susan Moore

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Drew Pinsky (@drdrewpinsky)

When a user called him out for saying he was ‘wishing for Covid,’ Dr. Drew replied, “Hoping for COVID so I achieve immunity and can go back out to take care of COVID patients without risking getting sick and taking up another hospital bed.” 

After testing positive, he followed up with a “Covid update” video on Instagram to share his road to recovery. 

“COVID is no fun, I don’t recommend it, but I’m sort of through the viral phase, which is when the virus is reproducing…” the 62-year-old said. “It’s interesting, I put out on Twitter that I was thankful, or wishing for a COVID positive test because I had this terrible acute febrile illness and was testing negative, and if I did not have COVID, I had acute lymphocytic leukemia, which I did not want to have … So COVID would explain the whole thing nicely and we have some many good treatments now for COVID. And I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this.”

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Drew Pinsky (@drdrewpinsky)

Back in April, Dr. Drew apologized for minimizing the severity of the coronavirus. 

“My early comments about equating coronavirus and influenza were wrong,” he said in an apology video. “They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that, and we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

