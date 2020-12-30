Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home Health Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Indiana University Health Responds to COVID Video, Death of Dr. Susan Moore

By Ny MaGee
0

*The Indiana University Health system where Dr. Susan Moore allegedly received subpar treatment has released a statement regarding her death. 

We previously reported…Dr. Moore, 54, a physician in Indianapolis, died last Sunday from COVID-19 after saying she was mistreated by medical professionals because of her race.

Moore been diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized, and treated with the drug remdesivir, but a week after her diagnosis, her condition had worsened. In a video she posted to Facebook on December 4, Moore noted having difficulty breathing and claimed she was being neglected at Indiana University North Hospital. Her doctor, she said, refused her request for pain medication and advised her to “go home,” PEOPLE reports. 

READ MORE: Black Doctor Dies from COVID After Begging for Treatment at ‘Racist’ Indiana Hospital [VIDEO]

The hospital issued a statement through President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis M. Murphy, who explained that Moore was “intimidating.”

“It hurt me personally to see a patient reach out via social media because they felt their care was inadequate and their personal needs were not being heard,” the statement read. “I also saw several human perspectives in the story she told – that of physicians who were trying to manage the care of a complex patient in the midst of a pandemic crisis where the medical evidence on specific treatments continues to be debated in medical journals and in the lay press. And the perspective of a nursing team trying to manage a set of critically ill patients in need of care who may have been intimidated by a knowledgeable patient who was using social media to voice her concerns and critique the care they were delivering. All of these perspectives comprise a complex picture. At the end of the day, I am left with the image of a distressed patient who was a member of our own profession—one we all hold dear and that exists to help serve and better the lives of others. These factors make this loss doubly distressing.”

According to online sleuths, Moore received poor care from physician Eric Bannec, M.D., before she switched hospitals for better treatment. As reported by MadameNoire, one user on Twitter shared screenshots of reviews left for that doctor. 

“Hello! I don’t think I could find a doctor that is more unprofessional and rude as Dr. Bannec is,” said the commenter in 2015. “He spent all of 20 seconds with me during my appointment today….” Another in 2019 wrote, “He may know a lot about medicine, but he shows little understanding of or compassion for the human beings who become his unwitting patients.”

Murphy said he is “confident” in the team that provided Moore’s care. 

“I do not believe that we failed the technical aspects of the delivery of Dr. Moore’s care. I am concerned, however, that we may not have shown the level of compassion and respect we strive for in understanding what matters most to patients,” he said. “I am worried that our care team did not have the time due to the burden of this pandemic to hear and understand patient concerns and questions.”

“There is still much that we need to learn through internal review,” Murphy added. “Additionally, I am asking for an external review of this case. We will have a diverse panel of healthcare and diversity experts conduct a thorough medical review of Dr. Moore’s concerns to address any potential treatment bias. The construct of this review is to understand how we improve on not only the technical aspects of care, but also the more humanistic elements of the patient experience. The external review also can illuminate ways that we as a system can ensure we live up to our commitment to the equitable treatment of all patients.”

Murphy ends the press release saying, “Dr. Moore’s words and image will stay with me every day and fuel my motivation to ensure that this organization becomes truly equitable in all dimensions. I hope it serves as a collective call to action.”

Read the full statement here

A GoFund Me has been launched for Dr. Moore’s son and parents, as she was their sole provider.

Previous articleMaster P: From Buying Reebok to Selling Pancakes. What Makes it Our Business? (WATCH)
Next articleWE REMEMBER: ‘Shabba-Doo’ (Adolfo Quinones) Hip-Hop Dancer & ‘Breakin’ Star Dead At 65
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Dammit! Trump Puts End to Obama’s 12-Year Reign As Most Admired Man (but Michele is Still MAW)

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new survey, President Donald Trump is the most admired man in America this year, ending former President Barack Obama's 12-year run. The...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Provides Stimulus Relief for Miami Residents – Hands Out $50 Bills / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While many Americans are waiting on the second stimulus check, Diddy decided to provide some COVID relief for struggling families in Miami. On Tuesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Did Dr. Dre File Police Report Accusing Estranged Wife of Embezzling $385k from Him?

Fisher Jack - 0
*Back in October, it was reported that Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer and headphones mogul Dr. Dre was being investigated by the...
Read more
Social Heat

Diddy Wants You to Know He’s NOT Throwing His Annual New Year’s Eve Party Due to COVID

Fisher Jack - 0
*Even while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, a lot of people and some celebrities are still refusing to accept the reality of it....
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert on Lori Laughlin’s Early Prison Release: ‘Oh to be White, Blond, and Privileged’

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, “Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison earlier this Monday morning after serving most of her two-month sentence...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO