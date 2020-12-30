WE REMEMBER: ‘Shabba-Doo’ (Adolfo Quinones) Hip-Hop Dancer & ‘Breakin’ Star Dead At 65

*Sadly, we must report the passing of a dancing legend. Pioneer hip-hop legend, Shabba-Doo, born Aldolfo Quinones, has died. He was 65.

Toni Basil, who along with Shabba-Doo, was one of the members of the dance crew The Original Lockers that helped introduce the “locking” style of dance to breakdancing and hip-hop, announced his passing on Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

“It is with extreme sadness the Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quinones. In this difficult time, we are requesting privacy,” Basil wrote in a statement to Twitter.

People are noting that earlier this week Shabba-Doo posted on Instagram that he was feeling sick but that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Reveals ‘I’m Single’ After Breakup with Girlfriend Alexis Powell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quinones (@officialshabbadoo)

Born and raised in Chicago, Shabba-Doo was a dancer of Puerto Rican and African American descent and joined up with Basil, Don “Campbellock” Campbell and Fred “Rerun” Berry as one of the members of The Original Lockers. The group was formed in 1971 and was active throughout the ’70s, introducing hip-hop to the locking style of funk dance of freezing in place and continuing at the same previous speed.

Shabba-Doo was best known as Ozone in MGM’s 1984 film “Breakin’” and in its sequel, “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” He also appeared in “Xanadu” and “Tango & Cash,” among others, and he’s known for cameo appearances and performances on “Saturday Night Live,” “Married With Children” and more.

Quinones also appeared in music videos or worked as a choreographer for pop artists such as Madonna, Lionel Richie and Luther Vandross, and he also choreographed Three Six Mafia’s performance of the Oscar-winning original song “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” on the Oscars telecast.

Check out the reaction to Shabba-Doo’s passing:

We’ve just learned the passing of Shabba Doo. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends. His influence in this dance community from Breakin movies as Ozone to the underground scene, blessed so many #RIPShabbaDoo pic.twitter.com/5EEIWhx8Zp — Step x Step (@stepxstepdance) December 30, 2020

I just heard I’ve lost another friend Shabba do. A great Hiphop dancer. We toured together w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Rest In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo pic.twitter.com/YntRWT1t55 — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) December 30, 2020