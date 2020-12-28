Monday, December 28, 2020
Parents of Black Teen Accued by ‘SoHo Karen’ of Stealing Her iPhone Speak Out – They Blame Racism / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Earlier we told you about the incident at a Manhattan hotel where a woman dubbed “SoHo Karen” wrongly accused a 14-year-old black boy of stealing her iPhone.

Well, the boy’s parents did a stint on ‘TMZ Live’ and explained that had to have a ‘real-talk’ with him about what probably triggered the woman’s false assertion: his race.

On Monday, jazz musician Keyon Harrold and his wife, Kat, appeared on ‘TMZ Live’ after video of the disturbing confrontation at the Arlo Hotel in NYC this weekend went viral. The bottom line is that Mr. Harrold captured what many might consider a “Karen” insisting his 14-year-old son had stolen her misplaced phone. It turns out that she was WRONG.

In the video above, you can see her (SoHo Karen) lunging at the youngster and demanding the manager force him to give her his phone. The father definitely wasn’t going for that and it’s a good thing he didn’t because the woman’s device was eventually returned by an Uber driver, who’d found it in his car. And according to Keyon Harrold, at the time, said nobody offered an apology.

MORE NEWS: Geraldo Rivera Calls Trump ‘Entitled Frat Boy’ Over Election Loss

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

Fast-forward a couple of days … and it’s clear the family is still rattled by an incident they say was likely fueled by racism. Keyon says he honestly doesn’t know why the woman assumed his son, of all people, had her phone … explaining he was dumbfounded in the moment.

The boy’s mother, Kat, detailed the excruciating conversation she had after the fact when her son asked why he might’ve been singled out … and her answering with the fact that his skin color possibly had something to do with it. It’s gut-wrenching hearing her break it down.

We also talked to attorney Ben Crump — who’s repping Keyon and co. — and he made his expectations clear … he wants the woman criminally charged and a civil rights investigation into the matter. He tells us flatly … this wouldn’t have happened to a white person.

