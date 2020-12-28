Monday, December 28, 2020
Geraldo Rivera Calls Trump ‘Entitled Frat Boy’ Over Electio Loss

By Ny MaGee
*Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera continues to publicly share his growing frustration with Donald Trump

Rivera, a longtime Trump supporter, has been calling out the president’s behavior since losing the 2020 election. Over the weekend the former talk show host appears to have made clear that he has had enough, calling Trump an “entitled frat boy.”

“For almost 4 years I’ve supported Donald Trump, who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed,” Rivera tweeted. “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. S— happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy.”

READ MORE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Geraldo Rivera and Nancy Pelosi Slam Trump’s Racist Tweets Against Congresswomen of Color

Earlier this month, he called out Republicans that have supported Trump’s voter election claims, saying it was “time to stop playing around with the Constitution.”

Rivera revealed during an appearance on “The Five” that Trump has severed ties with him since he spoke out against his election rigging claims.

“I don’t mean to be petty or partisan. I just want you to know that as his friend — even if he may not be speaking to me right now because of my position on the election being over,” he said, TheWrap reports. 

In a Dec 26 tweet, Rivera called Sidney Powell, the attorney that has pushed Trump’s theories of election rigging, a “pathetic lawyer who among others is working to destroy” Trump’s legacy. . 

Powell has asserted there was voter fraud and foreign interference in the 2020 election, without providing evidence to backup her claims. 

Previous articleWeldon Angelos: Former Hip-Hop Producer Receives Pardon From President Trump
Next articleParents of Black Teen Accued by ‘SoHo Karen’ of Stealing Her iPhone Speak Out – They Blame Racism / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

