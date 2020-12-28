Geraldo Rivera Calls Trump ‘Entitled Frat Boy’ Over Electio Loss

*Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera continues to publicly share his growing frustration with Donald Trump.

Rivera, a longtime Trump supporter, has been calling out the president’s behavior since losing the 2020 election. Over the weekend the former talk show host appears to have made clear that he has had enough, calling Trump an “entitled frat boy.”

“For almost 4 years I’ve supported Donald Trump, who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed,” Rivera tweeted. “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. S— happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy.”

Earlier this month, he called out Republicans that have supported Trump’s voter election claims, saying it was “time to stop playing around with the Constitution.”

Rivera revealed during an appearance on “The Five” that Trump has severed ties with him since he spoke out against his election rigging claims.

“I don’t mean to be petty or partisan. I just want you to know that as his friend — even if he may not be speaking to me right now because of my position on the election being over,” he said, TheWrap reports.

In a Dec 26 tweet, Rivera called Sidney Powell, the attorney that has pushed Trump’s theories of election rigging, a “pathetic lawyer who among others is working to destroy” Trump’s legacy. .

Powell has asserted there was voter fraud and foreign interference in the 2020 election, without providing evidence to backup her claims.