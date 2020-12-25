Meet Three Black Students Who Have Highest IQ in the World [VIDEO]

*Three Black kids currently have the highest Intelligence Quotient (IQ) in the world that surpasses Bill Gates, Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

Mensa, the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world, has identified the Black geniuses as Ramarni Wilfred, Anala Beevers and Alannah George.

Meet the three gifted young students below, and check out the BBC profile on Ramarni via the YouTube clip above.

Here’s more from MSN.com (via TUKO.co.ke):

Ramarni Wilfred

Ramarni has an IQ score of 162, higher than Albert Einstein’s and Stephen Hawking’s. The 16-year-old boy, whose IQ is also higher than Bill Gates, was only 10 when he wrote a paper on the philosophy of fairness, Face 2 Face Africa reports.

Ramarni Wilfred has an IQ score of 162. Photo credit: African Leadership Magazine

Source: UGC

Anala Beevers

At just four years old, Anala Beevers possessed an IQ of over 145. She could identify each letter of the alphabet when she was just 10 months.

In 2014 when she was five years, Anala could recite the name of every North American state and capital on the map.

At just 10 months, Anala Beevers could identify each letter of the alphabet. Photo credit: Face 2 Face Africa

Source: UGC

Alannah George

Alannah, who has an IQ score of 140, is the youngest member of Mensa from the United Kingdom. The four-year-old girl has an obsession for words and numbers.

The little child, who taught herself how to read before starting school, prefers reciting the alphabet and times tables than singing nursery rhymes.

Alannah George, who has an obsession for words and numbers, has an IQ score of 140. Photo credit: Urban Women Magazine

Source: UGC

Mensa, as a non-profit organization, is open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test.

