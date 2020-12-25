Television
Meet Three Black Students Who Have Highest IQ in the World [VIDEO]
*Three Black kids currently have the highest Intelligence Quotient (IQ) in the world that surpasses Bill Gates, Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.
Mensa, the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world, has identified the Black geniuses as Ramarni Wilfred, Anala Beevers and Alannah George.
Meet the three gifted young students below, and check out the BBC profile on Ramarni via the YouTube clip above.
Here’s more from MSN.com (via TUKO.co.ke):
- Ramarni Wilfred
Ramarni has an IQ score of 162, higher than Albert Einstein’s and Stephen Hawking’s. The 16-year-old boy, whose IQ is also higher than Bill Gates, was only 10 when he wrote a paper on the philosophy of fairness, Face 2 Face Africa reports.
Ramarni Wilfred has an IQ score of 162. Photo credit: African Leadership Magazine

- Anala Beevers
At just four years old, Anala Beevers possessed an IQ of over 145. She could identify each letter of the alphabet when she was just 10 months.
In 2014 when she was five years, Anala could recite the name of every North American state and capital on the map.
At just 10 months, Anala Beevers could identify each letter of the alphabet. Photo credit: Face 2 Face Africa

- Alannah George
Alannah, who has an IQ score of 140, is the youngest member of Mensa from the United Kingdom. The four-year-old girl has an obsession for words and numbers.
The little child, who taught herself how to read before starting school, prefers reciting the alphabet and times tables than singing nursery rhymes.
Alannah George, who has an obsession for words and numbers, has an IQ score of 140. Photo credit: Urban Women Magazine

Mensa, as a non-profit organization, is open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test.
WATCH:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Sequel to ‘LA Law’ Starring Blair Underwood in the Works At ABC
*ABC is cooking up a sequel to NBC’s “LA Law” starring Blair Underwood.
According to Deadline, the project would see the actor reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins alongside a new team of young lawyers.
Here is the logline for the new version: The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.
For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/M1sNmkxLrJ
— Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) December 18, 2020
According to Deadline’s exclusive report, the new “ LA Law” is written/executive produced by Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim and Arrow/Legends writer Ubah Mohamed, and directed/executive produced by Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway.
“For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted!,” wrote Underwood on Twitter.
The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1986-1994, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. Underwood co-starred opposite Corbin Bernsen, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, Larry Drake and John Spencer.
The series won 15 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. Blair received a Golden Globe nomination. In 1995, he was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Entertainment
Facebook Watch + ATTN: Announce ‘Peace Out 2020’ with Keke Palmer / Sneak Peek VIDEO
*If you haven’t heard, Facebook Watch is premiering Peace Out 2020, the ultimate year-end special and goodbye party to 2020 produced by ATTN: and hosted by Keke Palmer and David Dobrik on Tuesday, December 29 at 12pm PT/3pm ET.
You can watch the special on the Facebook Watch page: www.facebook.com/facebookwatch.
Check out a sneak peek of Peace Out 2020 featuring Snoop Dogg that just dropped via this link.
FACEBOOK WATCH PREMIERING THE ULTIMATE YEAR-END SPECIAL
“PEACE OUT 2020” CREATED BY ATTN:
WITH HOSTS KEKE PALMER AND DAVID DOBRIK ON DECEMBER 29
- Facebook Watch is premiering Peace Out 2020, the ultimate year-end special and goodbye party to 2020 produced by ATTN:, on Tuesday, December 29 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. You can watch the special on the Facebook Watch page: www.facebook.com/facebookwatch. Check out a sneak peek of Peace Out 2020 that just dropped HERE, only on Facebook Watch.
- Hosted by Keke Palmer and David Dobrik, the streaming event will roast the lows of these past 12 months, while also toasting our unexpected accomplishments along the way (sourdough! banana bread! Zoom happy hours!). Through comedy, heart, and a little perspective, the special will bring us all closer together, as we emerge from this once-in-a-lifetime experience and make our way, optimistically, to 2021.
- Peace Out 2020 will highlight the most memorable and meme-able moments from the year through comedic bits, dance breaks, spotlights on everyday heroes and more, all while socially distancing ourselves from some of the lesser ones! Here’s what the co-hosts have to say about Peace Out 2020:
o “I’m so excited to be part of this celebration alongside Keke and the Facebook community,” says co-host David Dobrik. “I think we can all agree this year hasn’t been the best, but Peace Out 2020 will be a fun way to celebrate the end of the year, and hopefully a better 2021.”
o “To say this year has been difficult is an understatement,” adds co-host Keke Palmer, “but I am thrilled to be celebrating the start of 2021 with David, so many amazing friends and, of course, all the viewers at home during Peace Out 2020.”
- The star-studded special will feature appearances from celebrities and public figures such as Anne Hathaway, Arielle Vandenberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a performance by Becky G, Bob Saget, Danny DeVito, Gabriel Iglesias, Giancarlo Esposito, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kat Graham, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Olusola, La La Anthony, Matthew McConaughey, Mike Rowe, Nikki Glaser, Noah Cyrus, Rob Riggle, Sarah Tiana & Chris Brockman, Sienna Mae Gomez, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, Tan France and more.
- Spotlighting the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America, Facebook is donating 2.5 million meals on behalf of Peace Out 2020 to help the millions of neighbors in need who have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during this uniquely difficult holiday season.
- 2020 wasn’t all bad! To celebrate the silver linings of the year, Facebook is launching a special challenge hashtag (#GotMeThrough2020Challenge) where fans can share what helped get them through 2020. Whether it’s baking, a new furry friend, or video calling with friends, share using the hashtag #GotMeThrough2020Challenge.
- Peace Out 2020 is created and produced by ATTN:, a leading media company when it comes to reaching Gen Z and millennials with entertainment that informs. Tom Werner is also an Executive Producer.
About ATTN:
ATTN: is a media company that bridges entertainment with topical issues to explain the world around us. We are leaders when it comes to reaching people who want context on the issues and conversations that matter to them.
Coronavirus
These Kids Found a Way to Simultaneously Support Local Restaurants and Health Care Workers Amid Pandemic (Watch)
*Three high school teens who have been friends since elementary school put their heads together last Spring and came up with a genius way to buy food from struggling local restaurants forced to scale down due to COVID, and give those meals to frontline health care workers who often go with little to zero food breaks as they work around the clock to save lives.
Christopher Barnaby, Shane Daughtry and John Prince came up with “Friends4Frontlines,” a fundraising effort that uses the money to help keep local restaurants afloat by purchasing meals for local hospitals, particularly for those working during the often-overlooked night shift.
“I remember one time specifically a woman wrote us a heartfelt message saying that it was her only meal for the day,” Daughtry recalled during an interview on”Good Morning America” Thursday. “It really shows how much work they actually have to go through. They don’t have time to get their own food. They can’t even bring their own food many times, I believe. It really hit home knowing that we were making a difference.
Watch the interview below:
