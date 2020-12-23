Shondaland’s Color-blind ‘Bridgerton’ is Fascinating TV – Debuts Christmas Day on Netflix / WATCH

*”Bridgerton,” the highly anticipated first series from Shondaland at Netflix, created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy) is arriving just in time for Christmas and the buzz online has been immense.

Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London’s most desirable Duke…

Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

“Bridgerton” is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).

EURweb sat down with Jonathan Bailey, who described the show as being about “love and identity in a society that is incredibly oppressive. It’s about finding yourself, while hopefully finding someone else you can spend your life with.” Finding love hasn’t changed over the years and finding love in Regency Era England was just as hard then, as it is now.

EURweb also sat down with creator and executive producer of Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, who is known for Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, The Catch and Private Practice, to chat about his new series and what inspired him to create a period piece as his first endeavor with Netflix.

Chris Van Dusen said “Netflix has afforded us some unparalleled levels of creative freedom and they have been so supportive of this project from the beginning.” He then went on to say, “I wanted to do something different with Netflix. I wanted an escape and the books gave him that, as Scandal was wrapping up.”

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jesse said that in Bridgerton, Eloise, her character “would see the show as an expose of the pageantry of women.” Finding a suitable suitor has not changed much over the years, instead of a “scandal sheet” we have swiping left or swiping right nowadays and instead of pen to paper, we type everything about us online, in hopes that love will find us.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, said “working with Shonda Rhimes was incredible. Working with the most powerful woman in television, was a dream come true.” As with all Shondaland projects, expect excellent writing, multi-layered characters and twists and turns out the gate!span>

EURweb also chatted with one of the stars of the show, Rege-Jene Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, and he said “the show is about finding a truer, stronger version of yourself” without being limited to society’s restrictions.

The delightful series promises to be addictive and binge-worthy. Imagine an unknown gossip columnist narrating your love life, dealing with race relations in an uptight, snobby society, trying to navigate love and romance all while coming of age? It makes for “Bridgerton.” It makes for amazing television and it makes this Shondaland and Netflix new series a hit!

Bridgerton debuts on Netflix, December 25, 2020.