Shondaland’s Color-blind ‘Bridgerton’ is Fascinating TV – Debuts Christmas Day on Netflix / WATCH
*”Bridgerton,” the highly anticipated first series from Shondaland at Netflix, created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy) is arriving just in time for Christmas and the buzz online has been immense.
Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.
As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London’s most desirable Duke…
Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.
Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.
“Bridgerton” is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).
EURweb sat down with Jonathan Bailey, who described the show as being about “love and identity in a society that is incredibly oppressive. It’s about finding yourself, while hopefully finding someone else you can spend your life with.” Finding love hasn’t changed over the years and finding love in Regency Era England was just as hard then, as it is now.
EURweb also sat down with creator and executive producer of Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, who is known for Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, The Catch and Private Practice, to chat about his new series and what inspired him to create a period piece as his first endeavor with Netflix.
Chris Van Dusen said “Netflix has afforded us some unparalleled levels of creative freedom and they have been so supportive of this project from the beginning.” He then went on to say, “I wanted to do something different with Netflix. I wanted an escape and the books gave him that, as Scandal was wrapping up.”
Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jesse said that in Bridgerton, Eloise, her character “would see the show as an expose of the pageantry of women.” Finding a suitable suitor has not changed much over the years, instead of a “scandal sheet” we have swiping left or swiping right nowadays and instead of pen to paper, we type everything about us online, in hopes that love will find us.
Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, said “working with Shonda Rhimes was incredible. Working with the most powerful woman in television, was a dream come true.” As with all Shondaland projects, expect excellent writing, multi-layered characters and twists and turns out the gate!span>
EURweb also chatted with one of the stars of the show, Rege-Jene Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, and he said “the show is about finding a truer, stronger version of yourself” without being limited to society’s restrictions.
The delightful series promises to be addictive and binge-worthy. Imagine an unknown gossip columnist narrating your love life, dealing with race relations in an uptight, snobby society, trying to navigate love and romance all while coming of age? It makes for “Bridgerton.” It makes for amazing television and it makes this Shondaland and Netflix new series a hit!
Bridgerton debuts on Netflix, December 25, 2020.
Michael Ealy on His New Film ‘Fatale’ and Why Fans Like Him in Thrillers / EUR ExclusiveWATCH
*“Fatale” is the new Lionsgate romantic thriller starring Michael Ealy and Academy Award winner Hillary Swank. What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.
Former college basketball star and current married sports agent Derrick Tyler gets more than he bargained for following a one-night stand with a mysterious woman named Valerie portrayed by Swank.
Back at home following the tryst, Derrick discovers the woman is actually a police detective who gets him twisted in a web of lies, murder and extortion. As he pieces together her plan, he risks his family, career, and life.
Ealy and the film’s producer, Roxanne Avent-Taylor talked with EURweb’s Jill Munroe about Ealy’s character, decision making and more.
Ealy on why fans love to see him in thrillers:
Perhaps I have a quality that most people can identify with. And it makes them feel like, yeah I would handle it like that, or I would handle it similar to that. Or I would do it just like that. Or, I wouldn’t do that way, but I understand what he did. Maybe that’s what it is, I really don’t know. I don’t know what drives people, but I know I responded to this material. I responded to the opportunity to make this material, because it was going to put me through a ringer that I have never done as a character before. That was my motivation.
Producer Roxanne Avent-Taylor on what Michael brings to the film:
He’s a great actor. He can give you anything that you need, from any genre that you need it for. I think he’s been in the game for a really long time. He works really hard. Being a household name in the African-American community, I thought who better than to play opposite Hillary Swank. You don’t get these kinds of roles for Black men and women in Hollywood. For him to go toe-to-toe with Hillary Swank is a no-brainer. They were so electric on screen, I was happy to open the door for him to showcase his talent.
Fatale also stars Michael Colter (Luke Cage) as his best friend and business partner Rafe, Damaris Lewis as Tracy, Derrick’s wife, and Tyrin Turner as Derrick’s shady cousin. The film is directed and produced by Deon Taylor.
“Fatale” opened in theatres on December 18 and will be available on-demand beginning January 8.
Meet the Archenemy of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (EUR Exclusive/Watch)
*Spend Christmas day with Max Lord!
Pedro Pascal stars as the villain in “Wonder Woman 1984.“ The Gordon Gekko-type character is a businessman, infomercial sensation AND formidable foe to Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Pascal about strobe lights, swimming and suits.
FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?
PP: I wouldn’t pass down my favorite things from my childhood to my kids because we had cable TV real early in my house! That was my favorite thing – cable TV! We were latchkey kids. My parents would go out to eat and my sister – who’s just a couple of years older than me – would be babysitting. Her friends would come over and dance to the “Flashdance” soundtrack and I’d be flicking the lights to give them the strobe effect!
I was also a swimmer and a part of the swim team – that occupied a lot of my summers. I guess [I’d pass] that down. I want my kids to be out there in the world…safe.
FT: If you could grant Gal one wish what would it be for and why?
PP: Does she need anything else?! [Jokingly] I don’t think we can give her more! She’s already one of those people that when you meet her, she’s even prettier in person.
FT: What are the top three things you loved about playing the villain Maxwell Lord?
PP: One, playing this character under Patty Jenkins (director) vision. Working with her was one of the most challenging and fulfilling experiences that I’ve ever had. Two, getting to overact. Three, finding a way to look not that bad in some amazing three-piece power suits created by the incredible Lindy Hemming our costume designer!
Oh! And number four, being blonde!
WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here. In select theaters, IMAX and HBO Max on December 25.
Wonder Woman’s Favorite Family Games | Gal Gadot ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [EUR Exclusive/Watch]
*The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only a woman can save it!
“Wonder Woman 1984“ finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot ) living quietly among mortals – in an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all – while chasing a dream and pursuing two new formidable foes: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the shero about silly set moments and 2021.
FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?
GG: Dodgeball, Rummikub – I don’t know if you have that in here [in America]. We’re really into Rummikub in our family! We love playing games.
FT: If you could grant one wish for Pedro….one wish what would it be for and why?
GG: I gotta be careful with what I’m wishing for because you never know… there’s a million things but I want to wish all of us a 2021 filled with health and happiness. For our “Wonder Woman” family I would love to shoot as many movies with them [as possible] and spend as much time as possible with them because it was so freaking delightful filming WW84!
FT: What delightful moment stands out the most?
GG: There were so many…We got together over the weekend and played Mafia, I don’t know if you know what that is but it’s too complicated to explain. Or we would just goof around on set all the time – dancing, singing and filming ourselves just being silly. Some of the most magical moments people can have are the simplest moments.
WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here.
