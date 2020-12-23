Entertainment
‘Black Mirror’ Creators Mock COVID Pandemic in ‘Death to 2020’ Starring Samuel L. Jackson [WATCH]
*Netflix has dropped the trailer for a mockumentary about the craziness of this year titled “Death to 2020,” and it hails from “Black Mirror” masterminds Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, starring Samuel L. Jackson.
Here’s Netflix’s official description for the “Death to 2020” special:
A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”
The show also features Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and narrated by Laurence Fishburne.
Coming on Dec. 27th on @NetflixIsAJoke, is the film we all really wish we weren’t waiting for, #DeathTo2020 pic.twitter.com/1yqRNLNnZ9
— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 21, 2020
Here’s more from TheWrap:
Of course, those big-name actors aren’t playing themselves, but rather versions of people who have become the “stars” of 2020: Jackson as Dash Bracket – Reporter, New Yorkerly News; Grant as Tennyson Foss – Professor of History; Nanjiani as Bark Multiverse – CEO, Shreekr; Ullman as Queen Elizabeth II – Monarch and Figurehead; Kayo as Pyrex Flask – Scientist; Kudrow as Jeanetta Grace Susan – Non-Official Spokesperson; Morgan as Gemma Nerrick – Average Citizen; Jones as Dr. Maggie Gravel – Behavioral Psychologist; Milioti as Kathy Flowers – Soccer Mom; and Keery as Duke Goolies – Gig Economy Millennial.
Watch the trailer above.
“Death to 2020 features fictional characters discussing real events in a bombastic mockumentary, but quite a bit sillier than that makes it sound,” said Brooker in a statement.
“It felt like an apt format for Netflix, which is known for high-end documentaries, but also like a good opportunity to create a different kind of comedy special that deals with the year head-on while also showcasing some brilliant performers,” he continued. “I don’t love the word “satire” but there’s some of that here, alongside some angry jokes, and some goofy jokes. And hopefully viewers will find at least one joke to their liking — because let’s face it, in 2020, any laugh you can emit, no matter how fleeting, is a small but precious victory.”
Jones added: “This year has been unusual in many regards but what’s unified this year is the main stories we focus on – huge global stories, stories that affect the whole world, so we knew what the structure of the show was going to be with quite a few surprises along the way!”
“Death to 2020” premieres Dec. 27 on Netflix.
Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]
*After four seasons of co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve’s final episode was on Friday and the rapper/actress said a tearful goodbye to viewers.
“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. I’ve said it a few times that I truly, genuinely, for real, love you,” Eve told her co-hosts, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.
“I love you Mrs. O, I love you Sheryl, and Carrie Ann, I know you’re watching, I love you,” she added.
“I’ve been so lucky and so thankful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies. I’ve gotten something from you all, whether that’s being more authentic, Mrs. O, or whether that is knowing who you are and standing your ground, Sheryl, or whether that is opening up your soul, Carrie Ann,” Eve continued.
Eve then thanked her co-hosts for being “beyond supportive” of her decision to quit the daytime talk show.
“You guys have been beyond supportive. I was so scared to call you and tell you that I was leaving, because I was like, ‘I don’t want to leave.’ It’s the hardest thing. It’s very bittersweet,” she told the other women on the panel. “I was actually really worried to talk to you, and the first thing that happened was you all were like, ‘Girl, we’re happy for you! You’ve got stuff to do!’ It was the most beautiful feeling to feel supported and loved.”
Last month, Eve revealed that she’s been co-hosting virtually from her home in London amid the COVID pandemic. At the time, she also announced that she’s exiting “The Talk” to focus on “expanding her family,” Deadline reported.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”
Watch the video below of Eve saying goodbye to “The Talk.”
.@TheRealEve shares her heartfelt thoughts on her time at #TheTalk. #EvesFarewell pic.twitter.com/AR0tFrtWyL
— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) December 18, 2020
Shondaland’s Color-blind ‘Bridgerton’ is Fascinating TV – Debuts Christmas Day on Netflix / WATCH
*”Bridgerton,” the highly anticipated first series from Shondaland at Netflix, created by Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy) is arriving just in time for Christmas and the buzz online has been immense.
Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.
As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London’s most desirable Duke…
Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.
Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.
“Bridgerton” is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).
EURweb sat down with Jonathan Bailey, who described the show as being about “love and identity in a society that is incredibly oppressive. It’s about finding yourself, while hopefully finding someone else you can spend your life with.” Finding love hasn’t changed over the years and finding love in Regency Era England was just as hard then, as it is now.
EURweb also sat down with creator and executive producer of Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, who is known for Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, The Catch and Private Practice, to chat about his new series and what inspired him to create a period piece as his first endeavor with Netflix.
Chris Van Dusen said “Netflix has afforded us some unparalleled levels of creative freedom and they have been so supportive of this project from the beginning.” He then went on to say, “I wanted to do something different with Netflix. I wanted an escape and the books gave him that, as Scandal was wrapping up.”
Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jesse said that in Bridgerton, Eloise, her character “would see the show as an expose of the pageantry of women.” Finding a suitable suitor has not changed much over the years, instead of a “scandal sheet” we have swiping left or swiping right nowadays and instead of pen to paper, we type everything about us online, in hopes that love will find us.
Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, said “working with Shonda Rhimes was incredible. Working with the most powerful woman in television, was a dream come true.” As with all Shondaland projects, expect excellent writing, multi-layered characters and twists and turns out the gate!span>
EURweb also chatted with one of the stars of the show, Rege-Jene Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, and he said “the show is about finding a truer, stronger version of yourself” without being limited to society’s restrictions.
The delightful series promises to be addictive and binge-worthy. Imagine an unknown gossip columnist narrating your love life, dealing with race relations in an uptight, snobby society, trying to navigate love and romance all while coming of age? It makes for “Bridgerton.” It makes for amazing television and it makes this Shondaland and Netflix new series a hit!
Bridgerton debuts on Netflix, December 25, 2020.
BLIND ITEM: Wasted Feline
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former pink haired rapper/wasted feline said recently in order to keep her label bosses happy, she is on call 24/7 to go party or be a “friend.”
Can you guess the former pink haired rapper/wasted feline?
