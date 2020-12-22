Politics
Sorry Black Women … Calif. Gov. Newsom Picks Hispanic (Alex Padilla) to Fill Harris’ Seat / VIDEO
*It’s no secret that California Governor Gavin Newsom was lobbied hard to fill the seat of Kamala Harris with another black woman after Harris was elected as Joe Biden’s Vice President.
The bottom line is it’s not going to happen as Newsom has selected the state’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Harris’ US Senate seat. Newsom and Padilla made the announcement on Tuesday.
Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in the US Senate. He will serve out the rest of Harris’ term, which is set to expire in 2022, at which point he will have the option to run for a full term.
California is one of 37 US states in which governors fill a US Senate vacancy by appointment, while 13 states require a special election to fill a Senate vacancy, according to the National Council of State Legislatures. Five states, not including California, require the governor to appoint a person of the same party.
In addition to Harris, Biden also tapped another California statewide official, Attorney General Xavier Beccera, to serve as his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
California Black Women Coalition for #KeepTheSeat Demand Gov. Newsom Appoint a Black Woman for the #USSenate
His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history — especially for the working men and women of our state and country.
I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator. pic.twitter.com/xiAzpTS42Y
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020
For those unfamiliar with Padilla, he has a long career in politics, starting out as a Los Angeles City Councilman in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including a stint as City Council President, and then serving in the California State Senate before being elected as Secretary of State in 2014.
In that office, he has served as the state’s chief election official, in addition to overseeing notaries, business registrations, and official campaign finance and lobbying disclosures.
“The son of Mexican immigrants — a cook and house cleaner — Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California’s Secretary of State. Now, he will serve in the halls of our nation’s Capitol as California’s next United States Senator, the first Latino to hold this office,” Newsom said in a statement.
crime
Mark Flessner, Top Chicago Attorney Resigns Amid Outrage Over Anjanette Young Raid [VIDEO]
*Chicago’s top attorney has resigned amid the controversy over a botched police raid of the home of a Black woman, who was naked and not permitted to put on clothes.
Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner got involved last week with the case related to the police bodycam footage of the February 2019 incident. We previously reported… Anjanette Young was naked and handcuffed when Chicago Police officers burst into her home during a wrong raid incident that city officials tried to cover up.
CBS 2 first interviewed the social worker last November. Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video last year, but was denied by the police department. CBS 2 was also denied a similar FOIA request, the outlet reports. A federal court ultimately forced CPD to turn over the video as part of Young’s lawsuit against the CPD. CBS 2 alo obtained the video and aired it while a judge denied the city’s motion to block the broadcast.
According to reports, as of Monday, all of the officers involved in the raid have been placed on desk duty while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.
Flessner announced his resignation in an email to employees, The Hill reports. He did not say whether he was asked to resign.
Body Cam Video Shows Chicago Police Disrespect & Handcuff Naked Black Woman During Wrong Raid [WATCH]
Chicago’s top attorney Mark Flessner has resigned following a wrongful police raid of a Black woman who was handcuffed naked.
Bodycam footage from the arrest in Feb. 2019 showed Anjanette Young crying and pleading at least 43 times that the police had the wrong address. pic.twitter.com/ZVCsctUwgA
— AJ+ (@ajplus) December 21, 2020
“It is clear that the raid of Anjanette Young’s home was a tragedy that we must learn from,” Flessner said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “Standing up for racial injustice and fighting for equality within our justice system are crucial matters that we must continue to work toward addressing as a community.”
Flessner told the Chicago Tribune, “I’m resigning because of the firestorm around the whole tape thing,” he in an interview. “I’m being accused of trying to hide it, which is not true.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), who initially lied about not having knowledge of the Young raid, apologized to the woman during a press conference.
“I am committed to a full review of everything that occurred surrounding this incident, will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable,” Lightfoot said in a statement obtained by The Hill.
Police reportedly acted on information from an informant who said a felon with a gun lived in Young’s home. As it turned out, the suspect lived next door.
“This city has a history of attempting to cover up unfavorable video. That’s all we’re dealing with here,” said Keenan Saulter, an attorney representing Young.
COVID-19
Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
*As announced last week, on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden received their first doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19, with the president-elect receiving his with media present at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
So far, a very limited number of healthcare workers and high-ranking government officials have gotten access to the vaccine under continuity-of-government protocols outlined by Presidential Policy Directive 40, Roll Call reported.
Jill Biden had previously received her dose of the COVID-19 vaccine “earlier in the day,” Biden’s office said, with Biden joking to the media present that “she loves shots.”
“We owe these folks an awful lot,” Biden said. “The scientists and the people who put this together, the frontline workers, the people who were the ones that did the clinical work, it’s just amazing…we owe you big, we really do.”
The Rise Above Covid Movement Aims To Dispel Mistrust Around Covid-19 Clinical Trials
President-elect Biden receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.pic.twitter.com/Ou7u2wQPAB
— The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020
Get the rest of this report on Joe Biden receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot at BusinessInsider.com
COVID-19
McConnell, Schumer Announce $900 Billion Deal for Emergency COVID Relief / WATCH
It went down late Sunday afternoon and will deliver emergency aid to a faltering economy and a nation besieged by surging coronavirus cases.
Here's MORE via the Washington Post:
After months of contentious negotiations and seemingly intractable partisan gridlock, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor to say that a deal had been finalized and could be quickly approved.
Breonna Taylor's Mother Asks Joe Biden to Open Larger Federal Probe into Her Daughter's Death
The emerging stimulus package was expected to direct hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to jobless Americans, ailing businesses and other critical economic needs that have grown as the pandemic ravages the country and batters the economy.
“More help is on the way. Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and House finalized an agreement. It would be another major rescue package for the American people,” McConnell said. “As our citizens continue battling this coronavirus pandemic this holiday season, they will not be fighting alone.”
Get the rest of this Washington Post story on the bipartisan deal of an approximately $900 billion COVID economic relief package at MSN News.
