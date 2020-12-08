Politics
California Black Women Coalition for #KeepTheSeat Demand Gov. Newsom Appoint a Black Woman for the #USSenate
*Governor Gavin Newsom,
Like a modern-day Harriet Tubman, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris kicked opened the door to claim a seat at the U.S. Senate table. Her legacy is to lead more Black women to the table who will represent a forgotten but strong California population. It is no surprise that women are already underrepresented in the U.S. Senate; and that is unacceptable. California should continue to buck the trend and send a Black woman to the U.S. Senate.
Historically, Black women are blatantly excluded from leadership roles. Kamala Harris, the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate, changed the game for us and proved that a Black woman is invaluable to the progression of California and our Nation. Let’s not forget that Black women voted in record numbers to deliver a victory to Democrats and our country.
Far too often the work and sacrifices of Black women go unrecognized and undervalued. We urge you to honor and embrace the hard work and determination that Kamala Harris and Black women have forged through to keep California strong. We earned the right to #KeeptheSeat and will continue to fight to never give up our seat to represent all people but especially the largest population in the State of California.
December 1 marked the 65th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat. Her right to keep her seat was a symbol of will power and the right to claim a prominent place in this world. We are ready to repeat the historic and courageous move that Ms. Parks made to demand respect and inclusion. She stood her ground without a coalition of Black women by her side.
Today, Black women from across the Nation are in full force to stand beside U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA-37) and U.S. Congresswomen Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) and fight for them to be the right choice to fill the seat. Don’t mute the Black woman’s voice.
We live the values of gender equality, fairness, community, diversity, and authenticity that are essential to strong leadership. We ask that you do not overlook our progressive leaders Bass and Lee to carry the torch lit by Kamala Harris.
There is no doubt that Bass and Lee are ready to take on the challenges and issues that face Californians. They have the experience and the relationships to step in Kamala Harris’ shoes and step up to the table with confidence and determination. They know how to get the work done in Congress while advocating for the needs of Californians.
This is our time, and we are staking our claim to the seat that Kamala Harris earned with the support of Black women. We are the backbone of the democratic party, both as voters and organizers. Diversity in our leaders is the core to who we are in California. Together, we benefit from a variety in experiences and perspectives.
We know that both Bass and Lee are leaders that we can trust and depend on in crisis. That said, we deserve to maintain our representation in the U.S. Senate. Governor Newsom, we urge you to hear us and appoint Bass or Lee to the seat.
It’s time to deliver for us.
California Black Women Coalition for #KeepTheSeat
Hon. Donesia Gause-Aldana Carson Hon. Sydney Kamlager-Dove Los Angeles Hon. Deborah Robertson Rialto
Hon. Aja Brown Compton Hon. Lula Davis-Holmes Carson Hon. Emma Sharif Compton
Hon. Cheryl Brown Sacramento Hon. Yvonne Horton Inglewood Hon. Diane Watson Los Angeles
Hon. Autumn Burke Los Angeles Hon. Holly J. Mitchell Los Angeles Hon. Shirley Weber San Diego
Hon. Michelle Chambers Compton Hon. Treva Reid Oakland Hon. Lori Wilson Suisun City
Melina Abdullah Los Angeles
Aimee Allison Oakland
Bobbiejean Anderson Moreno Valley
Ebani Anderson Los Angeles
Niele Anderson Los Angeles
Joy Atkinson Los Angeles
Sheila Baker Bellflower
Kim Ballard Lancaster
Sabrina Benson Rialto
Vicki Blakley Sacramento
Charlotte Bland Los Angeles
Sheila Brown Los Angeles
Taisha Brown San Diego
Tonya Burke Perris
April Burton Compton
Velma Butler Pasadena
Barbara Calhoun Compton
Darla Carpool Los Angeles
Jasmyne Cannick Los Angeles
Sandi Cook Los Angeles
Lori Cordinus Orange
Maureen Craft Elk Grove
Karen Earl Los Angeles
Nolice Edwards Sacramento
Kimberly Ellis Richmond
Dionne Faulk Inglewood
Nourbese Flint Los Angeles
Norma Foree Long Beach
Carolyn Fowler Inglewood
Dallas Fowler Inglewood
Gail Francis Lake Elsinore
Tresla Gilbreath Sacramento
Glenda Gill Los Angeles
Angela Gipson Inglewood
Le Cresha K. Gipson Carson
Wendy Gladney Upland
Alice Goff Los Angeles
Gloria Gray Inglewood
Sharon Guest Los Angeles
Kellie Hawkins Los Angeles
Jacqueline Hawthorne Los Angeles
Nichelle Henderson Gardena
Ingrid Hutt Los Angeles
Danielle Hollis Burbank
lona Hendrick Los Angeles
Patsy Howard Los Angeles
Cine Ivery Inglewood
Andrea Jackson Los Angeles
Jannell Jackson Sacramento
Joan Jackson Los Angeles
Adrienne Johnson Pasadena
Rachel Johnson Gardena
Deidre Jones Long Beach
Rev. Dr. Joy Johnson Antelope
Laniece Jones Oakland
Holland Jordan Castro Valley
Angela King Los Angeles
Marie Y. Lemelle Glendale
Bennetra Lewis Lancaster
Alicia Lewis Los Angeles
Arnetta Mack Inglewood
Natasha Marshall Inglewood
Phyllis Marshall Sacramento
Ronnie Martin Los Angeles
Tamry McCauley Santa Clarita
Tina McKinnor Hawthorne
Tonia McMillian Bellflower
Dewanda Mitchell San Bernardino
Tracy Mitchell Pasadena
Tamela Mitchell Pasadena
Pamela Mitchell Pasadena
Sarah Morris Adelanto
Shenia Morris Victorville
Gloria Myles Los Angeles
Ingrid Palmer Los Angeles
Ann Perkins San Bernardino
Sharon Polk Los Angeles
Sandra Poole Sacramento
Angela Reddock Carson
Lenee Richards Los Angeles
Audrena Redmond Long Beach
Diane Robertson Los Angeles
Rosa Russell Los Angeles
Patt Sanders Inglewood
Jamie Scott Inglewood
Andrea Slater Vallejo
Dolores Spears Los Angeles
Brianna Spratt Irvine
Jasmine Stanley Los Angeles
Tiffani Stone Elk Grove
Novell Thompson Fontana
Gloria Gray Inglewood
Anette Walker Hayward
Jackie Washington Hawthorne
Molly Watson Los Angeles
Denise Watts Canyon Country
Daphne Wayans Tarzana
Yvonne Wheeler Long Beach
Wanza Tolliver Los Angeles
Kathy Williamson Los Angeles
Katrina Williams Long Beach
- Patrice Williams Vallejo
Wanda F. Williams Sacramento
Gail Willis Los Angeles
Lolita Willis Long Beach
Ethell Woods Los Angeles
Jimmy Woods Gray Los Angeles
Rashina Young Carson
Melanie Young Long Beach
Tiffani Stone Alvidez Elk Grove
Jacque Robinson-Baisley Pasadena
Shay Franco-Clausen San Jose
Lola Smallwood Cuevas Los Angeles
Julia Cooksey-Evans Northridge
Cheryl Lanier Gates San Francisco
Kellie Todd-Griffin Carson
Dezie Woods-Jones Madera
Kendra Noel Lewis Sacramento
Patrice Marshall McKenzie Pasadena
Pamela Bright-Moon Los Angeles
Eva Hoffman-Murray Bellflower
Pastor Thembeklia Smart Los Angeles
Roslyn Austin Stewart Los Angeles
L’Toya Wheeler Tate Corona
Charisse Bremond Weaver Pasadena
Charlotte Northern White San Diego
source: Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA via Regina Wilson
Government
Biden Selects Rep. Marcia Fudge to Head Housing Agency
*(Via Politico) – President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
The offer to lead the roughly $50 billion housing agency comes after weeks in which Fudge launched a bid to become the first Black female Agriculture secretary.
Fudge, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and her allies in the Congressional Black Caucus had lobbied openly for the USDA job. Biden is now leaning toward choosing former Obama agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, however.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — whose endorsement was pivotal in helping Biden secure the nomination — has pushed aggressively for Fudge to be named to the Cabinet and said earlier Tuesday she would land a top job. The Cleveland congresswoman also has the support of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, which will handle her nomination.
MORE NEWS: AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January
A spokesperson for Fudge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden transition declined to comment.
Fudge lamented just last month in an interview with POLITICO that Black policymakers have traditionally been relegated to just a handful of Cabinet positions — including HUD secretary.
“As this country becomes more and more diverse, we’re going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”
HUD will play a key role in the incoming administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused millions of people to fall behind on rent and mortgage payments.
Get the FULL story on Marcia Fudge being tapped to lead HUD at Politico.
Joe Biden-Kamala Harris
NAACP Urges New Cabinet Position to Biden-Harris Focused on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement
*Today, the NAACP met with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris about the ongoing racial justice crisis that has plagued our nation.
In the face of an unprecedented pandemic, an escalation of police violence against Black people, and a current presidency rooted in white supremacy and bigotry, the NAACP calls on the incoming Biden administration to create a new position–National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement.
“The structural inequality that is rooted deep within our society must be addressed, and after four years of regression on social, civil, and political matters that profoundly impact the American people, specifically, Black people, we must prioritize the transformation of our nation into a more just, equal society in which all Americans can succeed and thrive,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “The creation of National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement is a bold action that has the potential to yield significant results on behalf of millions of Americans.”
MORE NEWS: Obama Clowns ‘Desus & Mero’s’ Basketball Skills: ‘Y’all Could Play for the Knicks’ (Watch)
The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity, and Advancement would be charged with centralizing bold, visionary thinking and strategy on racial justice within the White House and fostering holistic measures throughout government to tackle the pervasive problem of systemic racism. The Advisor would report directly to President Biden with an office fully resourced and staffed to accomplish its mission.
The strong and early commitment by the Biden administration to elevating racial justice as a top priority has sent a powerful message about its importance and centrality within this administration. As the nation calls for an end to structural disparities, the federal government has a duty to examine itself to determine how it still perpetuates and fosters institutional racism. We can no longer afford to address systemic inequity through the exclusive province of the civil rights offices of each agency. Our structural inequality goes much deeper than that, and now is the time for bold solutions. The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement will lead this charge.
source: NAACP
Entertainment
Obama Clowns ‘Desus & Mero’s’ Basketball Skills: ‘Y’all Could Play for the Knicks’ (Watch)
*Barack Obama chops it up with “Desus & Mero” this Sunday and a clip of the interview shows the former president commenting on the pair’s pitiful basketball performance against Sen. Cory Booker, which took place on their show last season.
“Let me just say that I saw some of the footage of y’all with Booker,” Obama said while walking into the chat with Showtime hosts Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez in a preview video released Monday.
“Before you say anything, that was a deepfake and fake news. Do not misrepresent us,” the pair pleaded. “If you post that video on Twitter, it would be disclaimed and there would be a little note on the bottom.
“I’m just saying, here’s the good news: Looks like y’all could play for the Knicks,” Obama, a noted basketball fan, shot back.
The New York Knicks went 21-45 last season and haven’t won an NBA title in more than 40 years.
“Wow, right off the rim! Barry with the killer shot,” the two replied in faux outrage.
The full interview with Obama, whose appearance is part of a promotional tour for his memoir “A Promised Land,” airs Sunday on Showtime.
Watch the clip below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer