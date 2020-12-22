Entertainment
No More Waiting! Here’s the FIRST LOOK Trailer for COMING 2 AMERICA / Watch
*Here we go y’all. We’ve got the FIRST LOOK of the highly-anticipated teaser trailer for COMING 2 AMERICA, streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.
In COMING 2 AMERICA Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) returns to America as the King of Zamunda with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that takes us from the lush and royal country of Zamunda back to the borough of Queens — where it all began!
COMING TO AMERICA original cast favorites including King Jaffe (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley) the motley barbershop crew, and some surprise guests will join the new star-studded cast of COMING 2 AMERICA including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor in the most anticipated comedy film of the year.
COMING 2 AMERICA boasts one of the greatest ensemble casts ever to grace the screen. The studio says it’s confident that fans of COMING TO AMERICA will not be disappointed with the returning cast and numerous nods to the original film, while new/younger audiences have much to look forward to on their journey to Zamunda with exciting new characters and fresh storylines – there is something for everyone!
Directed by Craig Brewer
Screenplay by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield
Story by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew
Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy
Produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy
Costumes by Ruth E. Carter
Executive Produced by Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman
Starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy
#Coming2America
NeNe Leakes Wants Fans to Boycott ‘RHOA’ Over Treatment of Black Women
*Months after exiting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” NeNe Leakes is still coming for Bravo and this time she’s encouraging fans to boycott the series.
“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” Leakes tweeted on Monday (Dec. 21), Us Weekly reports. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”
She added, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”
Leakes is one of the OG’s of the hit Housewives franchise, so when she confirmed she would not be appearing on season 13 of RHOA, fans were shocked. She starred on the first seven seasons before her original exit in 2015. She returned for season 10 in 2017.
“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” Leakes said of her RHOA departure in a YouTube video in September. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”
Leakes later claimed racism runs rampant behind the scenes and that she was “forced” off the series.
“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” an emotional Leakes told Tamron Hall in October. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”
She has also dissed her former Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who paid tribute to Leakes after her departure.
“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”
Lately, Leakes has turned to social media seeking legal help, writing, “If you know someone that works in the US Department of Equal Employment Opportunity in California, New York or Georgia, please have them contact me.”
Season 13 of RHOA premiered earlier this month.
Man Wrongly Cuffed In Front of Family in Mall Food Court Calls Experience ‘Dehumanizing’ (Watch)
*Jamar Mackey, the man who was detained by Virginia Beach police after being wrongly accused of credit card fraud, called the experience of being handcuffed in front of his fiancée and son “dehumanizing” during an appearance Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
“Basically we were just sitting down, enjoying the holidays, trying to get some lunch with my family. Next thing you know, I’m in handcuffs,” Mackey said. “No words, no explanations.”
After officers perp-walked Mackey out of the Lynnhaven Mall, they eventually realized that Mackey was not their suspect and explained to him that he fit the description – of a Black man with dreads, wearing all black and with a child wearing red – who was using stolen credit cards.
“It’s like, how is it nothing changed?,” Mackey said on GMA. “How is everything still the same? How do you still racial profile a black man with dreads that way in 2020? How do you do that? It’s still happening this day.”
Police Chief Paul Neudigate apologized for the incident, saying “Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do. While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”
Watch Mackey and his fiancee’s Tuesday interview on “GMA” below, followed by the original video of the incident:
Twitter Turns Dionne Warwick Tweet About 2020 ‘Foolishness’ Into NYC Billboard (Video)
*Dionne Warwick’s viral tweets have become a bright spot in a trying 2020, and Twitter has taken notice.
The 80-year-old music legend joined Twitter in 2012, but only recently started making headlines over her musings, from asking Chance the Rapper why he put “rapper” in his stage name, to asking all of Twitter how to tweet Snoop Dogg, to calling out some man asking her to buy him a PlayStation 5, to sending well wishes to Taylor Swift.
Now one of Warwick’s tweets has its own billboard in New York City’s Bryant Park: “Please do not bring that foolishness into 2021,” the Dec. 11 tweet reads.
The billboard with Warwick’s tweet is one of several from real people pulled for Twitter’s end-of-year out-of-home campaign. In addition to New York, the social network has bought billboards and murals in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Francisco/Oakland — all to pitch the idea that Twitter was the place to keep it real, reports Variety.
According to Twitter, users have posted more than 6 million tweets about 2020 to date.
Twitter’s main account tweeted the photo of the Warwick billboard on Monday. Earlier this month, she did several interviews about her newfound Twitter fame. Here are a few below, followed by Chance the Rapper’s response to her tweet (at the 2:30 mark), and “Saturday Night Live’s” recent skit based on Warwick’s tweets, where the sangin’ diva, played by Ego Nwodim, brought her hilariously-blunt musings to guests of her own talk show.
