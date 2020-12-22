

*Months after exiting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” NeNe Leakes is still coming for Bravo and this time she’s encouraging fans to boycott the series.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” Leakes tweeted on Monday (Dec. 21), Us Weekly reports. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

She added, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”

Leakes is one of the OG’s of the hit Housewives franchise, so when she confirmed she would not be appearing on season 13 of RHOA, fans were shocked. She starred on the first seven seasons before her original exit in 2015. She returned for season 10 in 2017.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” Leakes said of her RHOA departure in a YouTube video in September. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

Leakes later claimed racism runs rampant behind the scenes and that she was “forced” off the series.

“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” an emotional Leakes told Tamron Hall in October. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”

She has also dissed her former Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who paid tribute to Leakes after her departure.

“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”

Lately, Leakes has turned to social media seeking legal help, writing, “If you know someone that works in the US Department of Equal Employment Opportunity in California, New York or Georgia, please have them contact me.”

Season 13 of RHOA premiered earlier this month.