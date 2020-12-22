Meet the Archenemy of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (EUR Exclusive/Watch)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Spend Christmas day with Max Lord!

Pedro Pascal stars as the villain in “Wonder Woman 1984.“ The Gordon Gekko-type character is a businessman, infomercial sensation AND formidable foe to Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Pascal about strobe lights, swimming and suits.

FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?

PP: I wouldn’t pass down my favorite things from my childhood to my kids because we had cable TV real early in my house! That was my favorite thing – cable TV! We were latchkey kids. My parents would go out to eat and my sister – who’s just a couple of years older than me – would be babysitting. Her friends would come over and dance to the “Flashdance” soundtrack and I’d be flicking the lights to give them the strobe effect!

I was also a swimmer and a part of the swim team – that occupied a lot of my summers. I guess [I’d pass] that down. I want my kids to be out there in the world…safe.

FT: If you could grant Gal one wish what would it be for and why?

PP: Does she need anything else?! [Jokingly] I don’t think we can give her more! She’s already one of those people that when you meet her, she’s even prettier in person.

FT: What are the top three things you loved about playing the villain Maxwell Lord?

PP: One, playing this character under Patty Jenkins (director) vision. Working with her was one of the most challenging and fulfilling experiences that I’ve ever had. Two, getting to overact. Three, finding a way to look not that bad in some amazing three-piece power suits created by the incredible Lindy Hemming our costume designer!

Oh! And number four, being blonde!

WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

For more details on Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonder Woman 1984” follow @wonderwomanfilm | #WW84 or click here. In select theaters, IMAX and HBO Max on December 25.