Urban Films
Lifetime Drops Trailer for Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Doc ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ [WATCH]
*Lifetime has released the trailer for the forthcoming documentary about late music icon Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” premieres early next year and will take viewers inside some of the struggles that were faced by the mother and daughter, per PEOPLE. Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012 at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy Gala.
Three years later, on July 26, 2015, Bobbi Kristina died under similar circumstances as her mother. She was 22.
“The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn’t make any sense,” Brown’s friend Sarah Beckmann says in the documentary.
“Whitney was an icon. This is the first time I’ve ever spoken about Whitney,” her friend Perri Reid says in the trailer. “We built this perspective of what this pop princess [is],” Randy Jackson says.
Check out the trailer above.
READ MORE: Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
In related mews, Clive Davis is also working on a biopic about Houston titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
We previously reported… British actress Naomi Ackie has been cast to play the singer. Davis’ film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. He previously said that the project will be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mike Tyson Says His ‘Violent’ Daughter Wanted to Fight Boosie Over ‘Transphobic Comments [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson claims his aggressive and violent daughter wanted to fight Boosie Badazz because the rapper doesn’t support transgenderism in children.
Earlier this year the boxer confronted Boosie for the alleged transphobic comments he made about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya. Tyson’s daughter also had a few choice words for Booise that day, and their encounter nearly turned physical.
“My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she’s violent. I thought she came to see me. I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. She came to confront him physically,” said Tyson during an interview with Vlad TV shared on Saturday (Dec. 20). “I had to take care of that. I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy. I had to come in, I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn’t go as bad as I thought it was going to go.”
READ MORE: Mike Tyson Explains Why He Feels ‘Guilty’ Over Tupac’s Death [WATCH]
Tyson said the incident left him with a new understanding of his daughter’s LGBTQ lifestyle.
“I learned that day that there’s a set of people, and they’re very serious about stuff like that,” Tyson said, referring to homophobic slurs and compared it to racial slurs used against Black people. “Those words are very offensive. It’s very offensive to them.”
Tyson added: “I didn’t know. I took it for granted. I was a guy and I was a sexist and I didn’t understand other people’s feelings. From that experience, to come from New York to here, to represent who she was, and to get physical, I have nothing but respect for that. I talk totally different to her. She’s serious like that.”
When Vlad TV asked Boosie about the incident, he shared his side of the story.
“She was like, ‘Dad, I want to interview him. I want to ask him some questions right now.’ I said, ‘Come on.’ She was on some, ‘Do you know what’s going on in the transgender world right now? Do you know how many people are committing suicide and dying?’” the rapper explained. “So I would tell her, do you know what’s going on with Black people right now? We’re getting shot down, they got so many single mothers out there, and when she would shoot that at me, I would shoot that at her. She was saying the things she was passionate about and I was saying the things I was passionate about.”
Boosie added: “We didn’t see eye to eye so she walked out.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tiffany Haddish Announces She Ready Internship Program for Youth in Foster System
Tiffany Haddish has partnered with Ready to Succeed to launch an internship program that will give youth in the foster system work opportunities at her She Ready Prods.
According to THR, the program is set to kick off in 2021, and will “provide access and opportunity while also serving as a pipeline for talent that could lead to a more inclusive industry,” the publication writes.
Here’s more from the outlet:
Those who land the gig will get more than just a job. The She Ready Internship Program provides paid internships, mentorship and a “suitcase” packed with resources that will help ready them for work. In addition to paychecks, She Ready has committed to providing financial stipends that will help cover transportation and other work-related expenses.
The inaugural program is open to youth between 18 and 25 years old. Those who apply but are not selected will have a consolation prize in the form of industry and career-readiness events.
READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Drops 40-Lbs During COVID Quarantine: ‘I Want the Body of Flo-Jo’
“I believe that children that come from different cultures deserve a chance to work in the industry and I would like people that look like me to be able to represent me too in the industry,” the actress/producer said in a statement.
Haddish spent time in various foster programs in her youth after her mother’s near-fatal car accident.
During an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show, she said, “You’re dropped in these strangers’ houses, you don’t know these people, these people don’t know you, you don’t know if they’re going to hurt you, if they’re going to be kind, you don’t have a clue what’s going on.”
She also recalled the moment she received her first suitcase, something her interns will also experience.
“I felt like I was a traveler, like I had a purpose, like I’m a person, like I’m not garbage, I got this — it’s mine, and my things are in here, and wherever I go I can take this with me and I’m going somewhere.”
Sponsors of the She Ready Internship Program include United Talent Agency, Kovert Creative, Artists First and HBO.
Intern applications and more information is available here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
NeNe Leakes Wants Fans to Boycott ‘RHOA’ Over Treatment of Black Women
*Months after exiting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” NeNe Leakes is still coming for Bravo and this time she’s encouraging fans to boycott the series.
“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” Leakes tweeted on Monday (Dec. 21), Us Weekly reports. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”
She added, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”
Leakes is one of the OG’s of the hit Housewives franchise, so when she confirmed she would not be appearing on season 13 of RHOA, fans were shocked. She starred on the first seven seasons before her original exit in 2015. She returned for season 10 in 2017.
“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” Leakes said of her RHOA departure in a YouTube video in September. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows. I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”
READ MORE: THE REAL: NeNe Leakes Addresses Those French Montana Rumors & Eboni K. Williams Co-hosts
Leakes later claimed racism runs rampant behind the scenes and that she was “forced” off the series.
“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” an emotional Leakes told Tamron Hall in October. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”
She has also dissed her former Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who paid tribute to Leakes after her departure.
“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST,” he wrote at the time via Instagram. “Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.”
Lately, Leakes has turned to social media seeking legal help, writing, “If you know someone that works in the US Department of Equal Employment Opportunity in California, New York or Georgia, please have them contact me.”
Season 13 of RHOA premiered earlier this month.
