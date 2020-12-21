Wonder Woman’s Favorite Family Games | Gal Gadot ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [EUR Exclusive/Watch]



*The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only a woman can save it!

“Wonder Woman 1984“ finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot ) living quietly among mortals – in an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all – while chasing a dream and pursuing two new formidable foes: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the shero about silly set moments and 2021.

FT: My favorite scene is the flashback sequence…What game or activity from your childhood would you pass down to your kids?

GG: Dodgeball, Rummikub – I don’t know if you have that in here [in America]. We’re really into Rummikub in our family! We love playing games.

FT: If you could grant one wish for Pedro….one wish what would it be for and why?

GG: I gotta be careful with what I’m wishing for because you never know… there’s a million things but I want to wish all of us a 2021 filled with health and happiness. For our “Wonder Woman” family I would love to shoot as many movies with them [as possible] and spend as much time as possible with them because it was so freaking delightful filming WW84!

FT: What delightful moment stands out the most?

GG: There were so many…We got together over the weekend and played Mafia, I don’t know if you know what that is but it’s too complicated to explain. Or we would just goof around on set all the time – dancing, singing and filming ourselves just being silly. Some of the most magical moments people can have are the simplest moments.

WW84 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

