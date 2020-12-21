Podcasts
Say Their Name Podcast Launches Campaign to Support Voting in Georgia Runoffs
*“Say Their Name” is a podcast series narrated by Adell Coleman and produced by Chris Colbert of DCP Entertainment. The series focuses on the assault and killing of unarmed Black people by police and in ‘Stand Your Ground’ states, highlighting incidents throughout the United States.
Detailing harrowing stories from as far back as 1993 to today, Say Their Name offers a personal look at these events through the eyes of family members and those closely involved in the cases. The show amplifies underrepresented stories and spreads awareness while building movements and directly supporting these families & communities through a crowdfunding campaign. DCP Founder and CEO Chris Colbert personally traveled the country to gather these important stories: Archie “Artie” Eliott III, Jamar Burns-Hill, also known as Jamar Clark, Robbie Tolan, Danny Ray Thomas, John Crawford III, Kaldrick Donald and Duane “Wane” Strong Jr.
DCP has also recently launched the #GetLouder campaign to serve as an amplification platform for collective storytelling and voting. Particularly focused on the runoff elections in Georgia next month because of how crucial a Democrat-controlled Senate is, the campaign will build on the Say Their Name Podcast and the voices of families who continue to live with the trauma of police violence to further enforce the need for reform, accountability and collective investment in change.
MORE NEWS: Nana Stop!: ‘Nana Karen’ Blocks Black Woman from Entering Apt. Bldg; Grandkid Finally Pulls Her Away (Watch)
Background on Chris and Adell:
Driven by his passion for connecting audiences with innovative and inspiring content, Chris founded DCP to give a media platform to underrepresented voices. His experiences with racism and trauma at a young age helped him recognize the power of using storytelling to create change and led him down the path of activism in media. Chris began his career in audio production over a decade ago at SiriusXM. During his time at SiriusXM, Chris helped create multiple channels including Jamie Foxx’s, The Foxxhole and SiriusXM’s only bilingual Latino comedy channel. Chris worked on several audio documentaries when serving as the Director of Urban Talk and Comedy for SiriusXM. Frustrated by the media’s lack of inclusion, representation, and equal opportunity, Chris set out to create a space where people could have candid conversations about their experiences. In 2019, he launched DCP Entertainment.
Adell’s career spans over 16 years, beginning as a producer and host of “2KNation” station on WPFW 89.3 at the age of 15. She has produced a number of high-profile broadcasts, winning numerous accolades. Notable figures she has worked with include Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Iyanla Vanzant, among many others. Recently, she was an Associate Producer for Congresswoman Maxine Water’s State of the Union rebuttal. In addition to her passion for audio storytelling, Adell is a committed advocate for domestic violence awareness. She feels strongly about supporting survivors and their families, as well as sharing her own story. As the CCO of DCP, Adell uses podcasting as a way to reach people with shared experiences, bringing underrepresented voices into the center of our conversations.
Top News
Michelle Obama’s Org Teams Up with New Georgia Project to Host Drive-In GOTV Concert ‘Celebrate Georgia!’
*(Washington, DC): Today, Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote organization announced Celebrate Georgia!, a drive-in concert experience ahead of the Senate Runoff Election, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest, The New Georgia Project, BET, More Than A Vote and more. To build momentum and excitement around the election on January 5th, the concert will take place on January 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA.
Celebrate Georgia! will feature performances with leading local and national talent: Monica, Rick Ross, DJ Drama, Jack Harlow, Pastor Troy along with Kenny Burns and Su Solo who will serve as hosts. The show will include segments from When We All Vote Co-Chairs Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Chris Paul, and Ambassadors Jeezy, Common, Jidenna, Darren Criss, Sophia Bush, Tommy Dorfman and more. The special evening will also spotlight the work of When We All Vote, leading partners and volunteers while also celebrating voters.
The event is an effort to celebrate those that voted early and build momentum to get those who have not voted yet voted out to the polls on Election Day. Through the drive-in concert and early voting and Election Day activations across the state, Celebrate Georgia! will remind voters of their power, inspire voters to make their voices heard again, encourage volunteers and shine a light on the work happening on the ground in the Peach State.
We’re teaming up with @LiveNationUrban, @NewGAProject, and MORE to host Celebrate Georgia—a musical experience to celebrate and mobilize Georgia voters and volunteers! 🍑 🎶
Before the big night, make your plan to vote and RSVP for the show: https://t.co/Edd6xQHciQ pic.twitter.com/e73122H6za
— When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) December 21, 2020
Additional partners for Celebrate Georgia! include Asian American Advocacy Fund, Care in Action, Emerson Collective, ESM Productions, Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, MTV, National Action Network, Patagonia, P68, The People’s Uprising, Vote Riders, Woke Vote, World Central Kitchen, The Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and 1,000 Women Strong.
Members of the public can sign up HERE to learn more about opportunities to secure tickets to attend in person or catch the livestream. A limited number of tickets for parking spaces will be available through Ticketmaster, giveaways and organizations.
Press interested in covering the event should email [email protected].
Celebrate Georgia! will follow CDC Covid-19 protocols.
Background on Voter Engagement in the Senate Runoff Election
When We All Vote’s volunteers, partners and allies in Georgia are committed to ensuring every voice is heard in the runoff, especially the voices of young people and people of color. Together, and in support of local partners, When We All Vote will host more than 50 early vote activations between now and Election Day following CDC Covid-19 guidelines.
This year When We All Vote helped more than 18,000 Georgians get registered and ready to vote, and in the lead up to runoff, more than 3,000 Georgia voters registered with When We All Vote. During the General Election, When We All Vote hosted food and voter registration drives in Atlanta and Augusta as well as early voting celebrations in the Metro Atlanta area. When We All Vote local partners will host early voting celebrations across the state for the runoff election.
In the General Election, young people turned out in Georgia at some of the highest rates in the country. Georgia voters can make their plan to vote, ensure their friends and family members are ready to make their voices heard and find an early voting celebration near them through When We All Vote’s Georgia Voter Hub.
ABOUT When We All Vote:
When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.
Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.
In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.
In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard.
ABOUT New Georgia Project
The New Georgia Project (NGP) is a 501c3 nonpartisan, Black women led civic engagement organization focused on registering, engaging and advocating for the large and growing population of African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, queer Georgians, immigrants, femmes, 17.5-25 year olds and disabled people in Georgia. NGP exists to register all eligible people of color in Georgia and increase their participation in elections and has helped nearly 500,000 Georgians register to vote.
ABOUT Live Nation Urban
Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
source: Nicole Henderson / NewGeorgiaProject.org
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Selena: the Series’ on Netflix Celebrates Iconic Singer Jody Watley
*Iconic superstar singer Jody Watley is celebrated prominently in Selena: The Series’ on Netflix.
There’s a dinner table scene in “Selena: The Series” where the young singer and her dad discuss an upcoming performance in Mexico. This will be Selena’s first time there, and the setlist has to be right.
“I wanna do the new Jody Watley song,” she tells her dad. He quickly rejects the idea of an English-language song.
“I’m Mexican and American, right?” Selena asks. “You want me to be only half of who I am?
Watley’s music plays a pivotal role in the hit Selena docu-series, now streaming on Netflix. Her mega-hit, “Looking for a New Love,” the song Selena wants to debut in Mexico is featured in the series.
Selena prevails and does perform “Looking for a New Love” in Mexico.
“I just got chills,” Watley says when told she is prominently featured in the series. “I was gonna watch it, anyway. This just makes it even more special. She was such a beautiful, charismatic artist. We all know she was gonna be just massive.”
Jody Watley was a member of the group Shalamar for six years before going solo. Her self-titled debut album released in 1987 produced mega-hit singles and launched her into superstardom. Watley’s second album in 1989 continued the beloved singer’s incredible global success.
Posters of Watley adorn Selena’s bedroom. Watley’s song, “Don’t You Want Me,” is also featured in the series. And it’s clear Selena was inspired by Watley in wardrobe, hair and onstage attitude.
HOUSEWIVES DRAMA: Candiace Dillard (RHOP) Slams Porsha Williams (RHOA) for Lying on Her
Watley says she was made aware of Selena’s affinity for her ’80s hits through social media when a fan tagged her in Selena’s performance of “Looking For a New Love.” Watley was familiar with Selena before her untimely death and says her interest was piqued by the young singer’s talent.
“We had Gloria Estefan. But I could tell Selena was gonna be huge just right off the bat. She had that shine, even just looking at a picture and reading an article,” Watley remembers. “When the tragedy struck, I cried like I knew her. It really got me.”
Watley is also a celebrated songwriter. She is the co-writer of “Looking for a New Love” and “Don’t You Want Me,” featured in the series.
We salute Jody Watley, the beautiful living legend who is the intersection of pop, dance, R&B, fashion and art. She has been able to effortlessly cater to multiple audiences simultaneously. Her music video for “Real Love” has earned a record-setting six MTV Video Music Award nominations. The single “Friends” featuring Eric B. and Rakim was the first multi-format hit to use the pop star/rapper formula that would later be employed by Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.
Watley also released a million-selling workout video, “Dance To Fitness,” and was featured in Gap’s first celebrity ad campaign.
“I wanted to be different. I wanted to be unique. I wanted to be myself. I didn’t use a stylist or anything like that. I was putting together all my video wardrobe, my album covers and single sleeves,” Watley says. “It was different for a black girl to come out like that and to be edgy and funky and eclectic.”
That versatility was likely a big part of why Selena connected with Watley. Selena herself was doing things unheard of in Tejano music, imbuing the sound and performance with a pop sensibility. Beyond that, was shattering ceilings for Spanish-language acts far beyond Tejano music. Even the 1997 film made Jennifer Lopez a star.
“I think we were kindred spirits in that way,” Watley says. “I continue to be an artist that is not afraid to change and grow and to give some resistance, very much like Selena. She wanted to be who she was. ‘Let me just be me. I love this. I’m influenced by this.”
The Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style is ranked as one of the top female artists of all time by Billboard magazine.
Watley’s current sound can be heard on the uplifting single “The Healing” and her “Winter Nights” EP, available on digital streaming platforms.
She continues to thrive and deliver a consistent body of incredible work.
And, inspired by her inclusion in the Netflix series, Watley is considering doing her own Selena cover.
“I love a good makeover. I felt like I could do something beautiful to one of her songs, in celebration of her,” Watley says. “Selena forever, because she was amazing, and I just am happy that her legacy and her memory are still alive. Love and music are eternal, and so for me to be a small part, an inspiration to her, it just means so much to me.”
As a well-respected entrepreneur, she has expanded her popular signature brand line with the release of new home fragrances and candles.
The multi-talented, innovative music maker and a style-forging legend has led the way as an entrepreneur working in the independent music world as one of the few already-established female best-selling artists to produce, create and own her recordings.
She is currently working on a memoir, biopic and coffee table book.
For all links to Jody Watley’s website, blog, social media & more visit https://direct.me/jodywatley
source: Pam Broussard / BNM Publicity Group
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Laverne Cox Joins Forces with Shonda Rhimes for Weekly Podcast Series
*Laverne Cox has teamed with Shonda Rhimes to produce a weekly podcast series set to debut in February.
According to Deadline, the “Orange Is The New Black” star will host “The Laverne Cox Show” (w/t), produced by Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia. The series will feature “intimate” conversations with guests. The project is the latest collaboration between Cox and Rhimes as the actress is set to star in Rhimes’ upcoming limited Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” about New York grifter Anna Delvey.
Cox said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
“Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind talent and we are so excited that our Shondaland Audio division provides us the opportunity to continue our relationship with her,” added Sandie Bailey, Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer. “We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal. She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”
Shondaland Audio launched a series of new programming over the summer via the iHeartPodcast Network, including the pop culture-focused “You Down?” hosted by the comedy quartet Obama’s Other Daughters (Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Shakira Ja’nai Paye).
The company’s highly-anticipated period drama “Bridgerton” begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, and a companion podcast will debut early next year. The podcast will go behind the scenes of drama created by Chris Van Dusen, an executive producer on Rhimes’ hit TV series “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]