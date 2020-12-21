Podcasts
‘Gaining Ground: The New Georgia’ Podcast Tells Story Behind Peach State’s Historic Flip to Blue / LISTEN
The state is at a crossroads in politics that goes well beyond one story, with pivotal moments, movements and citizens on the ground that brought the state to the political boiling point that led to Georgia’s historic flip to blue.
The new podcast Gaining Ground: The New Georgia is threading these narratives by going deeper into the people responsible for this moment and exploring how all of these stories collectively have and will continue to shape history.
These stories are told by Georgians, about Georgians, for Georgians, with the goal of driving Georgians to the polls for the runoffs. Atlanta natives and journalists Rembert Browne and Jewel Wicker serve as hosts for this podcast collaboration between Atlanta-based Tenderfoot TV and Crooked Media’s Pod Save America.
MORE NEWS: Jerry West Calls Lakers a ‘Sh*t Show’ in Alleged Audio About Signing Kawhi Leonard to Clippers
A brief glimpse of a select few stories listeners can expect:
- How the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as others, influenced the election and other movements that then lead to the flip, including the story of how former Atlanta Dream WNBA star Angel McCoughtry led the charge to have the league #sayhername (Breonna Taylor)
- Representative Matthew Wilson, a former public-school teacher who ran for office in order to make a change, and ultimately flipped a seat that had traditionally gone uncontested
- Abrams run against Kemp who refused to step down from overseeing his own election, and how their relationship shift in 2020 shaped the election
- Commentary around ways the voter suppression has revolutionized voting participation as captured by telling Stacey Abrams and interviews with Nse Ufot and her grassroot team at The New Georgia Project
- How rapper and activist Killer Mike and other community advocates are flipping the power back to the people they are representing
Entertainment
Howard Hewett’s ‘That’s Christmas’ Now Has a Video, Shot by Shana Mangatal – EUR Exclusive-Watch/Listen
*Howard Hewett has given new life to one of the standout songs on his 2008 holiday album “Howard Hewett Christmas.”
The former Shalamar singer has released a video for “That’s Christmas,” a George Duke produced track that had been quietly nestled in the album for years, until a friend and fan of the song, actress/author Shana Mangatal, felt that the lyrics held particular relevance in this insane 2020.
“I just felt that this song needed to be out there now, and we couldn’t wait until next Christmas,” said Mangatal, explaining the decision to film the video during a pandemic. “So I was like, ‘Howard, we need to do a video for this.’ I never thought. I would be the one putting it together, directing it and editing it with him.”
FUNNY AF: Cold As Balls Podcast: Jemele Hill Joins Kevin Hart and Tries to Change the Name of the Show
Armed with just an iPhone 11 Pro, no storyboards, and absolutely zero experience shooting a video, Mangatal – a former actress who once worked for Michael Jackson’s managers – delivered a video that perfectly captures the timelessness of the lyrics, and the spirit of the season.
“I always wanted to put the song out, but I always wanted it to be accompanied by a visual situation also,” Hewett said of the video, which took just one day in early December to shoot.
“[Mangatal] came out here to the house, we set up some scenes … and just started shooting stuff,” he added.
Mangatal said, “We shot this video in an hour. A lot of the scenes are with the view of a sunset, so we had to catch that sunset, you know how sunsets don’t last very long. The sunset wasn’t even part of the video. It was just going to be him at the piano. But then I looked outside and saw this incredible sunset and I said, “Let’s go outside right now and capture this, so that’s what we did.
“We ran out there. There was nothing to set up, it was just me and my camera.We didn’t really have lighting or anything, it was just me, him and the sunset. That’s it.”
EURWEB’s Lee Bailey chatted with both Hewett and Mangatal about this heartwarming holiday visual for the latest edition of our interview podcast, “For the Record.”
Watch the video for “That’s Christmas” above, and listen to the incredible story behind it below:
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with R&B Trio Surface
*Before Pharrell Williams, there was only one act synonymous with the song title “Happy,” and that was Surface.
The trio from New Jersey released their self-titled debut album in 1983 with the single “Falling in Love,” but it was their 1988 sophomore album, “2nd Wave,” that brought them chart-toppers in the singles “Closer Than Friends,” “Shower Me With Your Love” and “You Are My Everything.” All three reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart in 1989, but only “Shower Me With Your Love” cracked the top 5 on the pop chart.
Lead singer Bernard Jackson voiced his frustration over the refusal of pop stations to play their singles when we sat down with the group in early 1989, several months after “2nd Wave’s” October 1988 release.
David Conley, the musician behind those flute sprinkles you hear in their tracks, also spoke at length about the musical direction of the album, the singles, the state of R&B music at the time, as well as touring with Atlantic Starr, producing other acts (including Jermaine Jackson’s first single “Don’t Take it Personal”) and much more.
Entertainment
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
*Amid the shock surrounding the loss of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, we’ve learned that there were aspects of his life and final years that were even more of a mystery than the immediate hours after his sudden death.
“He was really private about his health,” said Vincent Brantley, an actor/director/producer and former songwriter of such hits as New Edition’s “Cool It Now,” and Lister’s cousin through marriage. In a phone conversation with EURWEB’s Lee Bailey late Thursday, Brantley paints a portrait of Lister as a father doting on his 10-year-old daughter, and also a fiercely private man who had a strained relationship with his extended family, fell on hard times financially, served three years in prison and was looking forward to a big payday to reprise his iconic role of Deebo in the next “Friday” film.
“That’s all he talked about and he was going to get a big paycheck for half a million dollars,” Brantley said. “That was going to be his big rebound.”
Brantley said he and Lister were also pitching a pilot centered around a retired Hall-of-Fame NFL player starting a family restaurant, a project that was crafted as a starring vehicle for Lister, but was derailed by COVID-19.
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
Brantley said he, like everyone else, is waiting for Lister’s autopsy report to learn the cause of death, but did notice that something was a bit off with his cousin in the last several times they hung out.
“Each time I saw him he was moving slow. He looked good in one respect, but there was an unhealthy quality to him and I couldn’t really put my finger on it,” Brantley said, adding, “I think he had some issues with his sugar.”
Lister was “really private about his health,” Brantley said. “He wasn’t really about showing weakness.”
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
His health wasn’t the only thing Tiny kept to himself. Not too many fans knew that Lister spent about three years in jail.
“He’s only been out maybe two, three years,” Brantley said. He described Tiny’s crime as a federal case involving a real estate foreclosure scam among business partners. “He was making a s**tload of money. They were making a lot of money. He pretty much lost everything.”
Once Tiny got out of jail, Brantley said that he and another cousin gave him money to help him get on his feet, and he was able to experience profound joy in his final months through precious time spent with his 10-year-old daughter, Faith.
“In the last year, he’s just been glued to his daughter,” Brantley said.
“A lot of times guys who have kids later in age discover… Tiny kind of discovered his father side,” he continued. “That little girl had his heart wrapped around her finger.”
Listen to the entire conversation between Brantley and Bailey in our For The Record podcast below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]