Legal
Jerry West Calls Lakers a ‘Sh*t Show’ in Alleged Audio About Signing Kawhi Leonard to Clippers
*Clippers executive Jerry West is being sued by a man who claims he helped the team land Kawhi Leonard, and he has a voicemail message from West to prove it (see clip above).
Wilkes tells TMZ Sports … West left the voicemail for him on July 1, 2019, in which he’s “expressing concern that Kawhi would choose the Lakers over the Clippers.”
Wilkes says, “In the same message, Jerry thanked me for all my efforts in getting Kawhi to sign with the Clippers.”
The man who sounds like West is also heard taking shots at the LA Lakers, saying, “Hey there, this is Jerry calling. I really want to thank you a lot for trying to help. I heard this morning that everyone over in the Lakers camp thinks they’re gonna get him.”
“I just find it hard to believe that he would want to go to that sh*t show where he would not even be … wouldn’t even get his name in the paper and he wouldn’t be the face of the franchise that’s for sure.”
READ MORE: LeBron James Slams Media Critics Who ‘Still Doubt’ His NBA Accomplishments [WATCH]
NBA has launched an investigation into how Jerry West and the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard, per @sam_amick pic.twitter.com/oxIM7G0uFj
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2020
“He might be the best player on the team, but hope things are well and again, I really really appreciate everything you’ve done.” The man believed to be West seems to be referring to LeBron James being the star of the Lakers, so there’s little chance Kawhi could share in the spotlight.
The voicemail continues … “I will keep you apprised of what’s going on. But, I do want to get together with you privately and would love to take you to dinner and even Sam if he’s around. So I can at least pay my respects to you guys for being so generous and helpful. Take care, talk to you sometime soon. Bye-bye.”
According to TMZ, “Sam” is Sam Watson — who was allegedly involved in Kawhi signing with the Clippers.
West has denied any wrongdoing in helping sign Leonard to the Clippers.
The Clippers previously issued a statement saying, “The lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes is replete with inaccuracies and the allegations are baseless. The Clippers are fully cooperating with the NBA in its investigation, which is standard when these types of allegations are made.
“[The Clippers] are providing the NBA with evidence that the allegations are false.”
Meanwhile, Leonard has denied that Wilkes had any influence over his decision to join the team.
“That has nothing to do with me, nobody swayed my mind to go somewhere,” said Leonard during press interviews on Thursday, per Complex. “I’m from L.A. and I grew up here my whole life. And out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.”
Family - Parenting - Births
Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit
*Vanessa Bryant has fired back at her mother allegedly demanding $5 million in financial support in a lawsuit.
Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed court documents in California, alleging that she worked as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for Kobe Bryant’s family, and was never paid for it. Laine also claims that prior to Kobe’s death earlier this year, he promised to take care of her “for the rest of her life.”
According to People, the court docs continue, “Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements, and promises at any stage.”
Vanessa claims her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.”
READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka’s Birthday with Loving Tribute
She shared with People Magazine, “I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughters’ full-time caregivers.”
“For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce,” Bryant continued. “My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home. She watched our girls from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses.”
“She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request,” Bryant claimed. “She now wants to back-charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of 10 years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016. Her claims are obviously false but I still tried, repeatedly, to work things out with my mother.”
“Earlier this year, I was looking for a new home for her and, a week later, she went on television and gave an interview disparaging our family and making false accusations while living rent-free in a gated apartment complex in Newport Coast,” Bryant alleged. “Even after that betrayal, I was willing to provide my mother with monthly support for the rest of her life and that wasn’t good enough.”
“She instead contacted me through intermediaries (contrary to what she claims, my phone number hasn’t changed) and demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV,” Bryant claimed. “Because I did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control and is making false and absurd claims.”
Bryant is mother to daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, Capri Kobe, 18 months, and 13-year-old Gianna, who died in the same helicopter crash as Kobe.
Arts & Culture
Join This Important Zoom: ‘BROKERING REAL CHANGE: Roundtable Discussion on the Landmark CBS/NAACP Partnership’
*The landmark production partnership between CBS and the NAACP will be the focus of a zoom panel discussion on Friday, Dec. 18.
Two of the integral dealmakers behind the pact announced in July – NAACP President Derrick Johnson and attorney Darrell D. Miller, Esq., Partner, Fox Rothschild – will discuss the deal’s timeliness and significance as part of Courageous Conversations, a virtual discussion series with media and entertainment thought leaders, produced by the Walter Kaitz Foundation.
Digital speakers platform ENTertainment Speakers Bureau, dedicated to diversity and expertise in entertainment, teams with the Kaitz Foundation for this special second episode. Rounding out the panel is President of CBS/NAACP Production Partnership, Sheila Ducksworth, who will speak on content initiatives and what the public can expect to see from the collaboration.
“BROKERING REAL CHANGE: Roundtable Discussion on the Landmark CBS/NAACP Partnership” will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) with moderator Darold Cuba, journalist and Center for Public Leadership Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Attendance is complimentary and requires registration. Tap here to register.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rapper Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton Sues Doctor Over Botched Butt Implants
*Rapper Sandy ‘Pepa’ Denton of Salt-N-Pepa fame fame has filed a lawsuit against a doctor who botched her butt job.
According to reports, the hip-hop star was involved in a car accident in 2018, and her butt implants were shifted as a result. Pepa turned to Dr. David Sayah a year later seeking relief for the extreme pain in her hips and back.
Here’s more from TMZ:
According to the suit, the doctor initially convinced Pep to simply replace her butt implants with smaller ones … because she claims he told her she’d be distraught if she went back to her au natural derriere. Instead, Pep alleges Sayah performed an unsuccessful liposuction, which required yet another corrective surgery. Before that one went down … she claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into a different procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knot up.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Pepa thought the doctor finally removed the implants during the third and final surgery was in Feb. 2020. When she continued to experience butt pain, she went to see another doctor and an MRI discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”
Pepa says she’ll likely suffer pain from the injuries for the rest of her life. She’s suing Dr. Sayah for disfiguring her.
In related news… Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.
On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.
As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.
Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.
Watch the trailer below.
