LeBron James Slams Media Critics Who ‘Still Doubt’ His NBA Accomplishments [WATCH]
*NBA superstar LeBron James has clapped back at critics from the media who continue to diminish his milestones and contributions.
The Los Angeles Laker made his feelings quite clear on the matter during a recent appearance on the Road Trippin’ program. James took the opportunity to directly address his naysayers and haters.
“Just from people that really.. that the basketball world because there’s people on TV and there’s writers that write that people in the basketball world really listen to and they really believe,” James said in his statement (h/t TalkBasket.net) “I’m not going to give any of those names on this show because they don’t deserve it. That continue to discredit or continue to not to understand what the drive that I put into it,” he explained.
READ MORE: Lakers Re-sign LeBron James and Anthony Davis / VIDEO
“They talk about these players ‘He doesn’t have that same drive as him’ or ‘He doesn’t have have that same mentality as those if he did…’ and they see what I continue to accomplish. So it was a reassurance to myself. But it was also like to the naysayers and to the haters which will always be there even after I’m done playing.”
James just led the Lakers to their first title after a decade of #epicfails, marking the fourth championship of his career. Despite this, he continues to be shrouded in criticism.
Hear/watch more from LeBron on the matter via part ONE of the interview via the YouTube clip above, and check out part TWO below.
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Pops Up on Sarah After Missing Court [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Michael popping up on Sarah after missing their court date.
We previously reported… the ex-couple are caught up in a nasty child custody battle.
This season, Sarah and Michael face off in court over custody of their two daughters. Will Michael fight or agree to Sarah’s request for full custody?
Will Sarah’s new boyfriend Malcolm stick around if he hears Michael is still hanging around, and is Sarah still carrying a flame for Michael?
READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Could Lose Custody Battle After Missing Court [WATCH]
Last week, Michael missed his court date with Sarah because he partied too hard the night before wih his special lady friend. In this week’s episode, how will Sarah react to him popping up unexpectedly while she’s getting cozy with her new man? Check out the moment via our exclusive clip above.
Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.
About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?
Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
*Hip-Hop icon Too $hort has revealed that a new rap supergroup is on the horizon consisting of himself, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40.
As reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast, (obtained exclusively by HipHopDX). You can hear his comments around the 55-minute mark via the YouTube player above.
READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Teaming with Triller for New Boxing League: ‘The Fight Club’
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
The group’s name has yet to be officially announced.
Anita Hill Launching App to Target Hollywood’s Rapists and Serial Abusers
*Anita Hill is launching a new app with the Hollywood Commission next year that aims to hold the industry’s rapists and serial abusers accountable.
“All of the practices in the world are not going to work unless people trust them. So we’ve got to build a values-based system and, perhaps most importantly of all, we have to ensure accountability,” Hill said during her keynote address at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit. “We can be better in the entertainment industry. But to do that we have to make changes.”
Here’s more from TheWrap:
The technology platform will be built on a matching option system, and it’s made to identify multiple complaints about the same person who show a pattern of abusive, aggressive behavior. And the hope is that with industry-wide adoption, individuals who move around Hollywood from multiple projects and studios can be identified more easily.
READ MORE: Anita Hill Moderates ‘Academy Dialogues’ Series on Gender Equity in Hollywood / WATCH
The report also notes: “If a worker feels they have experienced sexual misconduct, discrimination, harassment, bullying or microaggressions in the workplace, the platform allows them to share those details anonymously. Workers can report immediately or can also file a conditional report.”
“When a complaint about the same person comes into the system, [the complainant] will be notified. That way we can offer individuals a chance to come forward with the support and knowing that someone else has experienced the same problem,” Hill said.
Hill aims to shake up the widespread culture of abuse in the entertainment industry.
“We know that in order for change to be real, to be effective, it has to include everyone,” Hill said. “We know that diversity and inclusion cannot be seen as an add-on. It has to be integral to every part of the way we conduct business and the way we lead.”
The Hollywood Commission is chaired by Hill and was founded by entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy.
