Lakers Re-sign LeBron James and Anthony Davis / VIDEO

*Los Angeles Lakers fans are too thrilled these days because the chances of winning another championship in 2021 just got better. If you haven’t heard, the team announced on Thursday that they have officially re-signed both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

First up was James’ deal. He inked a two-year, $85 million contract through the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The extension will take him into his age 39/40 season, but because he’s LeBron James his age doesn’t matter. He’s still performing at an extremely high level.

“LeBron James is a transcendent basketball player and human being,” said vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka in a press release. “LeBron put his trust in the Lakers in 2018, and now this contract extension paves the way for LeBron to further solidify his legacy as an all-time Lakers great. We could not be more honored by this commitment.”

Now, let’s talk about AD, Anthony Davis. He was a free agent this off-season, but he signed his new deal with the Lakers only hours after James on Thursday morning, opting for a five-year contract worth up to $190 million. Many thought the 27-year-old would sign for two years with a player option for the third season, as that would have given him the most flexibility possible and allowed him to re-enter the market for his next deal having just met the criteria (10 years of service) to earn up to 35 per cent of the cap, reports Sportsnet.

“In the Orlando bubble, Anthony Davis proved he is one of the game’s most complete and dominant two-way players,” Pelinka said of the big man. “Now, Lakers fans get to watch AD continue to grow and lead our franchise for years to come. This is truly a blessed moment for Lakers Nation.”

With these deals done, it appears that both players expect to play a good deal (or most) of their respective careers with the Los Angeles Lakers.