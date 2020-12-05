Sports
Lakers Re-sign LeBron James and Anthony Davis / VIDEO
*Los Angeles Lakers fans are too thrilled these days because the chances of winning another championship in 2021 just got better. If you haven’t heard, the team announced on Thursday that they have officially re-signed both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
First up was James’ deal. He inked a two-year, $85 million contract through the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The extension will take him into his age 39/40 season, but because he’s LeBron James his age doesn’t matter. He’s still performing at an extremely high level.
“LeBron James is a transcendent basketball player and human being,” said vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka in a press release. “LeBron put his trust in the Lakers in 2018, and now this contract extension paves the way for LeBron to further solidify his legacy as an all-time Lakers great. We could not be more honored by this commitment.”
MORE NEWS: Dr. Dre’s Eldest Daughter Hasn’t Seen Music Mogul in 17 Years [VIDEO]
Now, let’s talk about AD, Anthony Davis. He was a free agent this off-season, but he signed his new deal with the Lakers only hours after James on Thursday morning, opting for a five-year contract worth up to $190 million. Many thought the 27-year-old would sign for two years with a player option for the third season, as that would have given him the most flexibility possible and allowed him to re-enter the market for his next deal having just met the criteria (10 years of service) to earn up to 35 per cent of the cap, reports Sportsnet.
“In the Orlando bubble, Anthony Davis proved he is one of the game’s most complete and dominant two-way players,” Pelinka said of the big man. “Now, Lakers fans get to watch AD continue to grow and lead our franchise for years to come. This is truly a blessed moment for Lakers Nation.”
With these deals done, it appears that both players expect to play a good deal (or most) of their respective careers with the Los Angeles Lakers.
News
Japan Nike Ad on Bullying, Racism Sparks Calls for Boycott [VIDEO]
*A video ad from Nike Japan against bullying and racism has sparked calls to boycott the company.
The ad, “Keep Moving: Yourself, the Future,” released on Nov 30, features biracial athletes and minorities of Korean descent. The commercial shows several teen girls bullied in school over their differences, but they ultimately find confidence through their athletics, namely soccer.
The video has been viewed 14.1 million times on Nike Japan’s Twitter feed and has garnered plenty of critical comments.
Check out the ad below.
READ MORE: Naomi Osaka Wins 2nd US Open + Displays Social Activism Afterwards / WATCH
動かしつづける。自分を。未来を。#YouCantStopUshttps://t.co/EEkOkOOeLt pic.twitter.com/aPnZcPAO05
— Nike Japan (@nikejapan) November 28, 2020
As noted by Reuters, Nike Japan noted on its website: “We have long listened to minority voices, supported and spoken for causes that fit our values. We believe sports have the power to show what a better world looks like, to bring people together and encourage action in their respective communities.”
Meanwhile, successfu mixed-race athletes such as tennis star Naomi Osaka are challenging the country’s racially homogeneous imgae.
Osaka, who was born in Japan, rose to fame after beating Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open.
Earlier this year, she surpassed Williams as the highest paid female athlete, earning $37.4 million in the past 12 months via tournament payouts and endorsement deals.
“To those outside the tennis world, Osaka is a relatively fresh face with a great backstory,” David Carter, a sports business professor at USC’s Marshall School of Business, told Forbes. “Combine that with being youthful and bicultural, two attributes that help her resonate with younger, global audiences, and the result is the emergence of a global sports marketing icon.”
As noted by Yahoo, “Osaka’s $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements is also the highest ever for a female athlete, passing the $29.7 million payday Maria Sharapova earned in 2015,” according to the report.
“I’m really interested in seeing a young business grow and adding value to that process,” Osaka told Forbes last year. “I tasked my team with finding brands that align with my personality and my interests.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Malik Beasley Spotted Holding Hands with Larsa Pippen in Miami, Wife Reportedly ‘Blindsided’
*Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard holding hands with Larsa Pippen in Miami.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Pippen while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Pippen is the estranged wife of NBA icon Scottie Pippen. Last month she made headlines for revealing she was dating another NBA baller, Tristan Thompson, before she introduced him to Khloé Kardashian.
READ MORE: Larsa Pippen Dated Tristan Thompson Before She ‘Introduced Him’ Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]
Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen 👀
(Via @egotastic ) pic.twitter.com/UuuKJfZ3z0
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 1, 2020
“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them,” Pippen, 46, spilled the tea during a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast,
Days later, Tristan began pursuing Khloé.
“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” Pippen explained. “Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
Meanwhile, Yao is reportedly “pretty upset” that Pippen appears to be her husband’s mistress, and she’s hired a divorce attorney.
View this post on Instagram
Amidst all the rumours surrounding Larsa’s dating life, her son Scotty Pippen Jr. seems to have reacted on social media.
“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” he wrote on Twitter.
Last month, Beasley agreed to return to the Timberwolves after signing a four-year, $60 million contract.
Business
Iverson/Reebok Sneakers Designed By Jai Manselle Hit Stores Internationally / PICs
*The entrepreneur and designer has extended his collaborations with Allen Iverson & Reebok through the new release.
December 1, 2020. The wildly popular ‘Iverson Classic’ All-American basketball game co-founded by NBA superstar Allen Iverson, Jai Manselle and Bobby Bates had to take a break this year due to the pandemic. But, the stunning Manselle-designed sneakers for the game (originally planned to be exclusive to the players) will see a wide release today through Champs Sports .
The sneakers are a reimagining of the Reebok Question silhouette, wrapped in dark tones of suede, leather and nubuck. The outsole features a striking kente-cloth inspired pattern that is reminiscent of the jerseys Iverson wore while playing for Georgetown University. Pulling inspiration from Georgetown, Virginia, Africa, Philadelphia, and streetball culture into a cohesive design that feels radical and classic at the same time, these kicks have an aesthetic that is markedly different from anything else on the market.
“We wanted to create something aspirational. Something that represented both the journey and the destination. If you look in the details, these shoes tell a story and I hope anyone who gets a pair can pull from that energy” said Jai Manselle of the shoe’s bold aesthetic
MORE NEWS: Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
The Iverson Classic All-American game was the most-watched All-American in the country in 2018 and 2019 (there were no All-American games in 2020) and made history last year as the first live sporting event to ever air exclusively on Sling TV’s streaming platform.
The sneakers will be available at Champs Sports and mark the first time that a top All-American game has released a sneaker to the public.
This release comes on the heels of a banner year for Jai Manselle and his MANSELLE brand house. 2020 also saw their ‘Rap Snacks’ collaborations with artists like Cardi B, The Notorious BIG and Migos grow into Walmart and Kroger locations and amass over 25 million sales.
ABOUT MANSELLE
Founded by entrepreneur and designer Jai Manselle, MANSELLE is a branding collective dedicated to innovating, disrupting, and creating unexpected brand opportunities. In addition to developing their own products and content, they work with clients and partners ranging from Apple to Mountain Dew to Sean “Diddy” Combs to Brooks Brothers with a focus on entertainment, fashion, and sports. Over 50 million MANSELLE-branded retail products have been released and MANSELLE-produced media has generated over 1 billion views.
ABOUT JAI MANSELLE
Jai Manselle is sometimes called the “King of Branding.” He has spent the last decade on a flurry of disruptive projects including launching a #1 mobile game called Bike Life starring Meek Mill and DJ Khaled, acting as the first executive in the BIG3 Basketball league, producing the first-ever live sports on Sling TV, rebranding Rap Snacks, co-founding Iverson Classic and producing partnerships with brands like Apple, Chase Bank, Sephora, Showtime and New Era Caps.
source: Mariella E. Lopez / [email protected]
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer