Sasha Obama (or Her Lookalike) Breaks Internet with Sexy Photo
*Sasha Obama damn near broke the Internet Sunday night after a photo of a woman who looks like the former first daughter began circulating.
The image sparked positive and negative criticism, but many are convinced that the young woman in the photo is not Obama. Check out the image above and judge for yourself.
There is no confirmation that the photo is of Sasha, but that didn’t stop the haters of the Obama family from vilifying her.
Obama, 19, is the youngest of Barack and Michaelle Obama’s daughters. She’s a student at the University of Michigan. Her older sister, Malia, is enrolled at Harvard University.
She previously made headlines over a viral video of her rapping on TikTok (see clip below).
Sasha Obama is GIVING honey! 💕 pic.twitter.com/q4h37UnaO0
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 13, 2020
Several celebrities including Jameela Jamil, Aubrey O’Day and Akilah Hughes have come to her defense over the photo and TikTok video.
Jamil said to the critics: “Oh shut up about Sasha Obama, she’s young, free and harming nobody. Stop acting like it’s the President of The United States doing this.
“Which even if they did would still hurt nobody. She looks happy and she deserves to grow up expressing herself and having fun.”
YouTuber Akilah Hughes added: “I heard some ugly old white people are mad that Sasha Obama is hot and young?
“If they go any lower we have a moral obligation to stomp them into hell.
O’Day wrote: “Keep your f***ing comments clean when you speak on the beautiful & smart Sasha Obama!”
Meena Harris, a prominent attorney and niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, also chimed in, saying: “Keep Sasha Obama’s name out of your damn mouth” and author Frederick Joseph wrote: “I don’t have much to say on the subject, other than leave Sasha Obama alone. Let the young woman be herself.”
Now 19 year old Sasha Obama having fun with friends… pic.twitter.com/8IwoXHgr4G
— Sean (@datson1992) December 6, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tatyana Ali Talks Colorism with Clay Cane & Has A Message For Janet Hubert / SiriusXM Video
*Actor, Tatyana Ali spoke with SiriusXM Urban View host, Clay Cane about her journey with colorism in the tv and film industry, working with Janet Hubert on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and shared a message she has for Janet Hubert that she didn’t get a chance to say to her at the reunion.\
Tatyana Ali told host Clay Cane: “My journey has been interesting. There’s been colorism, but colorism, it’s funny. You assume that colorism only comes from the white community and that it’s sort of put upon us, but there’s also colorism within the black community. And so I’ve experienced that..I don’t even know if it’s colorism, or if it’s ‘are you black enough?’ That kind of stuff. In life and in work for sure, ‘will you just make it a little blacker’? Or this is recent, where a character description said she’s “unapologetically black” and I’m like, that’s an interesting thing to put in a description. I know what that means when I’m talking with friends or, but how as an actor, what cues are you trying to give me? What does that mean about this character who happened to be like a corporate person? What does that look like to you? What does that sound like? What is that? So, I’ve dealt with those things and my personal beliefs about how I would like to represent, sometimes they don’t match. I’ve come across that. I heard when Janet said that, I know that other people have said that about her. I’ve seen that in social media, but I didn’t know that she felt that way. When we were working on the show together, I mean, we always talked about how beautiful she was.. I hope that she knows it for me as a young girl, I saw her with a spotlight on her, and that’s how I thought she was being represented on the show. She was in terms of beauty and black beauty and as a young black child, I thought she was radiant and I thought the spotlight was on her, and that was something that I wasn’t used to seeing. I didn’t get a chance to tell her that at the reunion, but if she hears that, I hope that gives her some comfort that for the things that she went through, she meant a lot to a lot of people, to young people.”
MUST-SEE: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with R&B Trio Surface
She also spoke about being a part of a project Dark-Skinned Girls and Light-Skinned Girls and was unaware that she would be “sorted” into a skin tone category: “I thought that I could speak on dark-skinned girls or light-skinned girls.. We’re all black women, we’re all women having an experience, what it’s like to be cast into these categories. And yeah, I thought that was disappointing that we were separated in the project itself, and I don’t know who decided what category I was supposed to be sorted into.. My assumption at the time was ‘Oh my gosh, I definitely want to talk about that. I have feelings about it and stories and yes, I really thought that I could speak to both. I had no idea it was going to be sorted.”
“Colorism conversations have been going on for a long time..and they’re very delicate. It’s hard to have that conversation, like out in the open when sisters haven’t had that conversation together. I’ve even been involved kind of unknowingly in projects that they’re going to talk about colorism, but then at the same time, they further divide us, and continue to rank you. I did an interview..where I thought that all of the dark-skinned girls and light-skinned girls, or so-called brown-skinned girls, whatever were going to be in the same project talking about this experience. And what ended up happening was the stories were split and I was put into a light-skinned girl thing..and I was like, Oh my God, this is so hurtful. We’re talking..you’re in a conversation in public about something that’s very personal. My mother would be considered a dark-skinned woman, my youngest sister would be considered light-skinned, I’m somewhere in the middle..like this is real stuff that happens in families. But while talking about it now, we’re going to separate, we’re going to further, we’re going to put the stamp. Make the stamp official while you’re going to break apart my features and the features of other people involved in the storytelling. Are we trying to prove that it really does exist after all? Because the truth is it’s a construct. The truth is it’s not real. It’s not real the judgments that we cast based on appearance, those are false, they’re based on false things. So yeah, it’s very, very sensitive.”
source: SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show (from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126).
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mike Tyson Explains Why He Feels ‘Guilty’ Over Tupac’s Death [WATCH]
*Mike Tyson believes TuPac would still be alive had he not been in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 to watch the athlete spar with Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand.
“I feel a little guilty about him coming to the fight and me pressuring him … I was supposed to go out with him that night. I promised to go to the 662 with him that night, but I just had a little baby and her mother was provoking me to stay home, so I stayed home,” Tyson said in an interview with DJ Vlad.
“I know who I am, I know what my element’s about,” he continued. “This is just what happens in my world. That was part of my world. Just because it was 2Pac and I was attached to it, it was different.”
Hear Tyson explain it via the YouTube clip above.
In related news, rapper Nas also previously revealed that he and TuPac were set to meet in Vegas after squashing their beef days prior.
“We both knew we were supposed to continue that conversation and probably just squash the whole thing. I was scheduled to meet him in Vegas,” the Queens rapper said.
Their fallout started when Nas released his second album “It Was Written,” and Pac believed he was dissed on one the track ‘The Message.”
“And I heard he was dissing me at clubs,” Nas told Ebro. The song’s opening line “fake thugs, no love, you get the slug” – is what offended Pac.
“The last person I was even thinking about when I wrote that record,” he said. “I was writing, I was just going. It was just going at everybody. So he thought that. And then I said ‘I heard you was coming at me’ and back and forth.”
Nas continued “He was like ‘Yo Nas, we brothers, man,'” reveals Esco. “We not supposed to go through this.’ And I’m like, that’s what I’m saying. We had a plan to squash it in Vegas. So I was out there when he was in the hospital, praying for him to come through. Rest in peace.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Family’s ‘Unimaginable Hardships’ Amid COVID Pandemic
*Jamie Foxx hit up his Instagram account to share details about the “unimaginable hardships” his family have faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the post, the actor gave a “beautiful shout-out” to his younger sister Deidra Dixon.
He captioned a photo of his sibling: “Over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet… I’ve also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family… we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic.”
Check out his full IG post below.
View this post on Instagram
Dixon is a hairstylist who has worked on numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including “5 Bloods,” “Avengers: Endgame” and her brother’s films “Baby Driver” and “Django Unchained”.
Foxx’s post continued, “The pain has been excruciating for all of us. But she has held us together with her love and her wisdom… When I say I love her to the moon and back it’s not enough… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now…”
The actor’s message comes two months after the passing of his sister DeOndra who was named a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. She died at age 36 on October 26, and no cause of death has been announced.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…,” Foxx wrote in a touching Instagram tribute. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”
“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends,” he continued.
“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me,” Foxx added. “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”
