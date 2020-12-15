Today’s Video
Obama Returns to ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Tonight (Clips)
Should President Obama be more careful about who he roasts, considering Donald Trump and Kanye West both ended up running for president? These and other burning questions are addressed in #44’s return to “The Daily Show,” airing tonight on Comedy Central.
Obama discusses his new memoir “A Promised Land” which chronicles the first four years of his presidency. Previously, host Trevor Noah interviewed President Obama at the White House as one of the final interviews he conducted as president.
The in-depth interview was recorded over the weekend and will air on “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” at 11pm ET/PT tonight on Comedy Central. The interview will also be available on all of the series’ social platforms, including “The Daily Show’s” YouTube channel.
Watch a preview clip from the interview below:
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with R&B Trio Surface
*Before Pharrell Williams, there was only one act synonymous with the song title “Happy,” and that was Surface.
The trio from New Jersey released their self-titled debut album in 1983 with the single “Falling in Love,” but it was their 1988 sophomore album, “2nd Wave,” that brought them chart toppers in the singles “Closer Than Friends,” “Shower Me With Your Love” and “You Are My Everything.” All three reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart in 1989, but only “Shower Me With Your Love” cracked the top 5 on the pop chart.
Lead singer Bernard Jackson voiced his frustration over the refusal of pop stations to play their singles when we sat down with the group in early 1989, several months after “2nd Wave’s” October 1988 release.
David Conley, the musician behind those flute sprinkles you hear in their tracks, also spoke at length about the musical direction of the album, the singles, the state of R&B music at the time, as well as touring with Atlantic Starr, producing other acts (including Jermaine Jackson’s first single “Don’t Take it Personal”) and much more.
BLIND ITEM: Actor Hides Sexuality ‘In Plain Sight’
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This Oscar winning/Oscar nominated Emmy nominated actor is A list not just for film roles but also because of his place in pop culture which is due to his often imitated delivery of lines. In a sense, he has always hidden his sexuality “in plain sight” and his pop culture otherworldliness has helped with that. He has been married to the same woman for decades. They do not have children and she lives in a different city only meeting up with him if he needs a public escort to an event. His neighbors where he lives primarily could tell stories about young strong men who are in and out of his apartment at all hours.
Can you guess the Oscar winning/Oscar nominated Emmy nominated actor?
Michael Jackson: Estate Wins Appeal in $100M Battle Over HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’
*Michael Jackson’s estate has scored a legal victory in the lawsuit over HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary. On Monday, an appeals court granted a win that will allow an arbitrator to decide the fate of the case.
The decision comes over a year after HBO lost in its attempt to have the $100 million lawsuit not sent to arbitration.
Here’s a recap of the case per Billboard:
… the estate claims that the network violated a decades-old non-disparagement deal by producing Leaving Neverland after a federal appellate court on Monday found that contract’s arbitration provision is still valid even 28 years later.
Optimum Productions and the two co-executors of the Jackson estate in February 2019 sued HBO in an effort to compel arbitration. They claim the network agreed not to besmirch Jackson in a deal for a 1992 concert film — a deal that contained an arbitration provision.
HBO described the filing as a “poorly disguised and legally barred posthumous defamation claim” and filed a motion to dismiss the complaint. A judge sided with the estate, sending the matter to arbitration, which HBO subsequently appealed. On Monday, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the decision of the lower court.
READ MORE: Judge Sides with Michael Jackson’s Estate, Sends ‘Leaving Neverland’ Dispute to Arbitration
“An arbitration clause can still bind the parties, even if the parties fully performed the contract years ago,” wrote the trio of judges, reaffirming a lower court decision of September 2019.
As Variety reports, the late singer’s estate sued HBO for $100 million for producing the “Leaving Neverland” documentary, which focuses on allegations that Jackson had sexually abused young boys.
In the doc, two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, detail the sexual abuse they allegedly endured by Jackson over the course of several years when they were young children. In a lawsuit, Jackson’s estate argued that by airing the 4-hour documentary, HBO violated a non-disparagement agreement from a 1992 concert film from the late singer’s “Dangerous” tour.
On Monday, the three-judge panel of the 9Th Circuit Court of Appeal said the suit could be “frivolous,” as HBO claims — but they will let the arbitrator decide.
“The contract contained a broad arbitration clause that covers claims that HBO disparaged Jackson in violation of ongoing confidentiality obligations,” the panel ruled. “We may only identify whether the parties agreed to arbitrate such claims; it is for the arbitrator to decide whether those claims are meritorious.”
Jackson’s attorneys praised Monday’s ruling.
“An arbitration clause can still bind the parties, even if the parties fully performed the contract years ago,” the panel added. “The trial judge and now the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals have unanimously rejected HBO’s arguments” they said. “In the court’s own words, HBO ‘agreed that it would not make any disparaging remarks concerning Jackson.’ It’s time for HBO to answer for its violation of its obligations to Michael Jackson.”
