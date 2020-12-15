Keyontae Johnson Wakes Up from Medically Induced Coma After Collapsing on Court

*The new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” just began and a hot topic this season is where Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly stand.

In September of last year, it was reported that the couple split after 2 years of marriage. Kenya Moore announced the news in a statement saying,

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.” In last night’s episode of “RHOA” (Dec. 13th), Kenya Moore said she was in the final stages of deciding if she was going to file for divorce or custody of their two-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

She gave an update on Watch What Happens Live after the episode and said:

“I have not filed for divorce.”

She added that Marc Daly did previously file for divorce, but he withdrew it shortly after.

“He did file and withdrew it in less than 24 hours later, so we’ve kind of gotten past that and right now.”

