Mike Tyson Explains Why He Feels ‘Guilty’ Over Tupac’s Death [WATCH]

*Mike Tyson believes TuPac would still be alive had he not been in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 to watch the athlete spar with Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand.

“I feel a little guilty about him coming to the fight and me pressuring him … I was supposed to go out with him that night. I promised to go to the 662 with him that night, but I just had a little baby and her mother was provoking me to stay home, so I stayed home,” Tyson said in an interview with DJ Vlad.

“I know who I am, I know what my element’s about,” he continued. “This is just what happens in my world. That was part of my world. Just because it was 2Pac and I was attached to it, it was different.”

In related news, rapper Nas also previously revealed that he and TuPac were set to meet in Vegas after squashing their beef days prior.

“We both knew we were supposed to continue that conversation and probably just squash the whole thing. I was scheduled to meet him in Vegas,” the Queens rapper said.

Their fallout started when Nas released his second album “It Was Written,” and Pac believed he was dissed on one the track ‘The Message.”

“And I heard he was dissing me at clubs,” Nas told Ebro. The song’s opening line “fake thugs, no love, you get the slug” – is what offended Pac.

“The last person I was even thinking about when I wrote that record,” he said. “I was writing, I was just going. It was just going at everybody. So he thought that. And then I said ‘I heard you was coming at me’ and back and forth.”

Nas continued “He was like ‘Yo Nas, we brothers, man,'” reveals Esco. “We not supposed to go through this.’ And I’m like, that’s what I’m saying. We had a plan to squash it in Vegas. So I was out there when he was in the hospital, praying for him to come through. Rest in peace.”