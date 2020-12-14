News
Woman Electrocuted to Death After iPhone Falls in Bathtub While Charging
*A freak accident out of Russia is being used as a cautionary take for those who like to take a bath with their cellphone plugged into a nearby outlet.
A Russian woman died after her iPhone fell in the tub while she was bathing, the Toronto Sun reports. Olesya Semenova, 24, was found dead by her roommate after she was electrocuted to death in their apartment.
“I screamed, shook her, but she was pale, not breathing, and showing no signs of life,” her roommate told the emergency operator, noting that she felt an “electric shock” when she touched Semenova.
Paramedics confirmed that Semenova’s iPhone 8 fell in the water while plugged into an outlet and charging.
“The tragedy reminds us once again that water and an electrical device connected to the electricity grid are incompatible,” the Russian Emergency Ministry said.
The iPhone 8 is waterproof when submerged in water of up to roughly 3 feet. Once it’s hooked up to an electrical source, it becomes a conductor and should be kept away from water.
“The same applies to any mobile device. If you drown a smartphone, the worst thing is its failure,” the ministry continued. “But when it is connected to the network, we see what the consequences are.”
Three years ago, a 14-year-old named Madison Coe was electrocuted while using her cell phone during a bath. Her family told Inside Edition she regularly used her phone while soaking in the tub.
In the clip below, electrical engineer Steve Fowler demonstrates what could happen when you use a cell phone in the water.
WATCH:
Entertainment
Jimmy Jean-Louis Film Earns 10 Africa Movie Awards Nominations for DESRANCES
*Los Angeles and Lagos — Internationally renowned actor JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS has earned a Best Actor Nomination for his outstanding performance as “Francis” in Apolline Traoré’s film DESRANCES at the forthcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the African continent’s equivalent to the Oscars. He is also a Producer on the film, which has earned a total of 10 nominations. The AMAA ceremony will take place live in Lagos on Sunday, December 20th, 2020.
Jean-Louis is on the fast-track, breaking the mold internationally as both an Actor and Producer. He can currently be seen in Kunle Afolayan‘s Netflix Original film CITATION, which ranked as the number 1 film in Nigeria and top 6 globally on the streaming platform this month. He will next appear in a starring role for the upcoming indie feature film RISE. He serves as a producer on both projects through his Jet Media Productions label, which is currently developing new projects for film and television.
Jean-Louis was a series regular on TNT’s hit series CLAWS and is most known for his starring role in the NBC hit series HEROES. Jean-Louis roles include the popular hit CW series ARROW, CBS’ EXTANT with Oscar winner Halle Berry produced by Steven Spielberg, and JOY with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro directed by David O. Russell. His starring role in TOUSSAINT L’OUVERTURE won the Best Actor Award at the Pan African Film Festival. He also received a Best Actor nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2012 and served as a Host of the ceremonies that same year.
Ambassador At Large to Haiti, Jean-Louis is also known for directing the award-winning documentary JIMMY GOES TO NOLLYWOOD, which was acquired by Netflix in 2015, RATTLESNAKES, which won the Pan African Film Festival Audience Award in 2019, amongst a slew of other projects. He is fluent is French, Spanish, Creole, English and Italian. Jimmy Jean-Louis is repped by Alta Global Media.
source: Theo Dumont / [email protected]
Top News
Electoral College Votes for Joe Biden; Now 47th President of the USA – Will Address Nation at 7:30pm TONIGHT
*Well, it’s a done deal. Or, should say, it’s OFFICIAL. Say hello to the next president of the United States, Joe Biden.
President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win became official just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, with California’s votes pushing him over the 270 vote threshold.
In fact, not only did California’s votes get him to the magic mark of 270, the states vote count took him to 302 Electoral College votes, with 306 expected, compared to Trump’s 232.
Also, Biden will address the nation Monday night and say it’s “time to turn the page” on the election, as Electoral College electors have confirmed his presidency.
Here’s more via Daily Mail:
The Biden-Harris transition team released two portions of Biden’s 7:30 p.m. speech, which he’ll deliver from Wilmington, Delaware.
‘In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,’ Biden will say. ‘The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a lot time ago. And we now know that nothing – not even a pandemic – or an abuse of power – can extinguish that flame.’
The president-elect’s speech will revolve around democracy, but he’ll also speak about the coronavirus crisis – the good vaccine news, but also the gruesome milestone of hitting 300,000 deaths in the U.S.
‘What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy,’ Biden will say. ‘The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.’
‘In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them,’ the president-elect will say.
Biden’s ‘abuse of power’ comment was a clear whack at President Donald Trump, who still refuses to concede the election. That upset Rep. Paul Mitchell – an outgoing conservative Republican – so much that he left the party Monday, saying he’ll be an independent during his final weeks in Congress.
‘This election simply confirms for me that it’s all about power first, and that, frankly, is disgusting and demoralizing,’ Mitchell said on CNN.
Entertainment
Black ICU Nurse in NY State Among First in US to Get COVID-19 Vaccine / WATCH
*If you missed it, the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine began Monday morning as the first doses of the Pfizer medication were administered to health care workers and nursing home staffers.
And live on TV for the world to see – at 9:23am – was an African American critical care nurse from Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center getting vaccinated.
“I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe,” critical care nurse Sandra Lindsey told reporters after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Her vaccination was also streamed live in an online event organized by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who reminded her that she “didn’t flinch,” either.
The ICU nurse became the first person in New York state and among the first people in the United States to receive the vaccine. The state of New York, like many others in the nation, is prioritizing frontline healthcare workers in its vaccine rollout plan.
“It’s going to be months before the vaccine reaches critical mass,” Gov. Cuomo said during the event. “The healthcare workers will get it first,” he added.
“I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming.” Lindsey said. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country,’ Nurse Lindsey continued before urging Americans to follow CDC safety guidelines:
“We’re in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon. There’s light at the end of the tunnel but we still need to continue to wear our mask, to social distance. I believe in science.”
Following the emergency authorization use for the coronavirus vaccines, the CDC recommended healthcare workers be first in line to be vaccinated, followed by the elderly, and those with underlying conditions that have shown to be at risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19.
Healthcare officials predict widespread vaccinations won’t take place until 2021.
