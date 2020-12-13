Chef Babette Davis: Cooking Up Recipes for Great Looks and Sensational Body at 70 / PHOTOS

*Some people defy their true age but Chef Babette Davis heads the class – by far. At 70 years old, she could easily pass for 40-something based on her youthful face and rocking, skin-tight body. To be honest, there are people who have seen her and thought she was in her mid-30s.

While Davis is blessed with such age-defying attributes, her boundless energy and zest for living is evident in everything she does. In addition to the blessings sent from on-high, Davis’ secret on earth is living as a world-class chef, fitness expert, and motivational speaker.

Davis is founder and operator of the Stuff I Eat Restaurant, which she opened in 2008 in Inglewood, California. She also produces online cooking classes and is an in-demand speaker at health summits and other motivational engagements across America.

Davis equates herself to being a chemist in the kitchen, where she is always experimenting and perfecting good tasting and healthy food. She calls herself a “comfort food specialist.”

On her recent 70th birthday milestone, Davis posted numerous incredible photos of herself on social media platforms wearing a stunning bathing suit-type outfit. The photos served notice that the woman looks super good from the front, side and back. And rapper Sir-Mix-a-Lot’s 1992 hip hop hit: “Baby Got Back” could easily apply to Davis in 2020.

“I have so much to be grateful for. I am healthier now than I was when I was thirty and my lifestyle is conducive to maintaining health!” Davis told the Huffington Post. “My heart is filled with love and appreciation for Life all life! And if these posts have affected you in a positive motivated way to practice the art of self-care, I’m overjoyed! Thank you to each and every one of you for being so wonderful and making my day great!”

Davis adds:

“Life is not complete unless you move. Our journeys are constant and our transitions are infinite, our health is merely a vehicle to enjoy all that’s in between.”

For more information about Chef Babette Davis, log on to www.chefbabette.com. She can also be followed on social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.