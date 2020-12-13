Top News
Chef Babette Davis: Cooking Up Recipes for Great Looks and Sensational Body at 70 / PHOTOS
*Some people defy their true age but Chef Babette Davis heads the class – by far. At 70 years old, she could easily pass for 40-something based on her youthful face and rocking, skin-tight body. To be honest, there are people who have seen her and thought she was in her mid-30s.
While Davis is blessed with such age-defying attributes, her boundless energy and zest for living is evident in everything she does. In addition to the blessings sent from on-high, Davis’ secret on earth is living as a world-class chef, fitness expert, and motivational speaker.
Davis is founder and operator of the Stuff I Eat Restaurant, which she opened in 2008 in Inglewood, California. She also produces online cooking classes and is an in-demand speaker at health summits and other motivational engagements across America.
Davis equates herself to being a chemist in the kitchen, where she is always experimenting and perfecting good tasting and healthy food. She calls herself a “comfort food specialist.”
MORE ON EURWEB: Service, Dignity and Devotion Define Wilson Roosevelt Jerman’s Legacy As White House Butler
On her recent 70th birthday milestone, Davis posted numerous incredible photos of herself on social media platforms wearing a stunning bathing suit-type outfit. The photos served notice that the woman looks super good from the front, side and back. And rapper Sir-Mix-a-Lot’s 1992 hip hop hit: “Baby Got Back” could easily apply to Davis in 2020.
“I have so much to be grateful for. I am healthier now than I was when I was thirty and my lifestyle is conducive to maintaining health!” Davis told the Huffington Post. “My heart is filled with love and appreciation for Life all life! And if these posts have affected you in a positive motivated way to practice the art of self-care, I’m overjoyed! Thank you to each and every one of you for being so wonderful and making my day great!”
Davis adds:
“Life is not complete unless you move. Our journeys are constant and our transitions are infinite, our health is merely a vehicle to enjoy all that’s in between.”
For more information about Chef Babette Davis, log on to www.chefbabette.com. She can also be followed on social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
COVID-19
Oh God, Another One! Country Music Superstar Charley Pride Dead At 86 from COVID: Report
*This has been a rough week for people in general, and celebs in particular as far as the coronavirus is concerned. Earlier this week the virus seemingly took the life of Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister.
Today comes news of the passing of Charley Pride — the first Black man to a breakthrough and dominate the country music scene — dying from the dreaded virus.
The legendary singer passed away Saturday in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19 — this according to his PR team, which announced Charley’s death.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Sources tell us Charley was recently admitted to the ICU of a local hospital, where he was isolated from his family after his health took a turn for the worse. and he was isolated from his family until he was admitted to hospice care.
We’re told he was moved to hospice care, where he died with his wife, Rozene, by his side.
Charley was a trailblazer in country — he’s the very first Black artist to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and quite literally paved the way for other African-Americans in the genre through the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond.
He’s sometimes referred to as the Jackie Robinson of country music, which is apt because … Charley also played baseball professionally too.
Get more on the passing of Country music superstar Charlie Pride from the coronavirus at TMZ.
Entertainment
Regina Hall is 50 Today & She Dropped This Hilarious B-day Ditty: ‘A B*tch is Old Today’ / WATCH
*With some folks, getting older is something to NOT celebrate. Well, actress Regina Hall is NOT in that category. Combined with that attitude and her wicked sense of humor, she’s showing errr-body how to celebrate a b-day.
We witnessed her leaning into her 50th, which is TODAY, Saturday (12-20) with a hilarious home video and song she wrote — in which she gives praise for reaching a life milestone … and still looking great while doing it — something RH is well aware of, as you can see.
Regina says her motive for the song’s pretty simple — “Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday.”
THIS IS INTERESTING: Tayshia Adams: This Season’s Bachelorette on ABC / EUR Exclusive (WATCH)
View this post on Instagram
Here’s more via TMZ about Regina’s catchy b-day ditty:
The song has the same refrain/hook throughout — “A bitch is old today,” which is sung a cappella style and carried on beat with claps in the background. It looks like Regina had a little help making this, and she shouted out all the cameos on and behind the camera.
Anyway, back to the song. It gets pretty raunchy — right up Regina’s alley — because at one point she talks about being 50, but also still having good … uh, well, all the parts still work. And then some.
The video shows you around her home, including her pool and trampoline — where she bounces around for fun. She’s also seen hanging out with some younger gals in bathing suits, who help hit a certain line home about shouting out young “bitches” … and old ones.
Long story short … Regina’s clearly taking 50 in stride, and keeping the laughs coming.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Maya Angelou Once Explained Why She Married the Same White Man THREE Times!
The late Dr. Maya Angelou was a legendary poet, author, and civil rights advocate. As an author she is perhaps best known for her 1969 memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” She made history as the first nonfiction bestseller by an African American woman.
While Angelou was a fierce advocate of the Civil Rights Movement, many who followed her career were surprised that she married the same white man three times! The man’s name was Paul Du Feu, who was a British construction worker, painter, and once posed nude in the British Cosmopolitan magazine many decades ago.
In a 1975 interview with People Magazine, Angelou and Du Feu talked about their interracial marriage and how they met.
“This tall, handsome Englishman came up and asked if I were alone,” Angelou said during the interview. “I said, ‘Yes, why[1]?’ and he told me I was the most beautiful woman in the world and could he take me to dinner – right now? Well, we’ve never been apart a single night since, except for professional commitments.”
HE GOT AWAY WIT IT! Lil Wayne Strikes Deal with Feds by Pleading Guilty in Handgun Case
Angelou would later tell all who asked that she and Paul married three times because they loved each other that much. In an interview decades ago, Angelou recalled one time when a young white female approached her about the young woman’s feelings about black and white marriages.
“A pretty little white girl came up to me and said that she adored my writing but didn’t believe in interracial marriage,” Angelou recalled. “I looked at her and thought of what my son’s life would be like if he were married to her. So I said, ‘Honey, neither do I.’ ”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer