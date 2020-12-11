Entertainment
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Cast Discuss Themes in the Film and Chadwick’s Last Performance / WATCH
The Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” boasts an all-star cast featuring, Viola Davis, the late Chadwick Boseman, Coleman Domingo (Euphoria, Selma) Michael Potts (The Wire,) Glynn Turman (Fargo) and more. The film is an adaptation of the 1982 August Wilson Broadway play.
Set in 1927 on a hot Chicago afternoon, Ma Rainey (Davis) and her band; Cutler (Domingo) gather at recording studio to record some of her biggest hits. Tensions flare between Ma and her white manager, the band and Ma’s girlfriend (Taylour Paige.)
EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe talked with Domingo, Potts and Turman about the experience of filming with Boseman and the importance behind some of the film’s themes which include Black performers and their art. Creative ownership and racial tensions.
MORE NEWS: U.S. Government Sues Facebook Over Acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp [VIDEO]
Turman on his favorite scene with Chadwick:
I like the scene where we do a little dance off. Where I challenge him and I say, ‘ni**as always looking to have a good time. He’s doing a little dance and blowing the horn and making fun of me… and Toledo just finally – and this happened in the moment as we were filming, we didn’t rehearse this – the old man (speaking of himself) says, ‘I can have a good time as much as the next man, and starts dancing… we had a good time with that moment.
Boseman died on August 28 of this year from colon cancer that he was diagnosed with four years ago.
Potts on his character Slow Drag:
What I love about him is that he loves the men in this room. He loves being in this room. He doesn’t want to be in this room. He’d like to get out of this room and out of Chicago. But he truly enjoys the camaraderie of being amongst his brothers. The four of them, and the fun they can have in this hot, claustrophobic room with egos and masculinity popping off. There’s something very fun about that.
Coleman on the important themes in the film:
I think there is something very powerful about seeing four Black men together in a room. It’s jocular, it is sincere, raw, honest. August Wilson writes the way Black people actually speak to each other, especially when white people aren’t in the room. I think it’s a beautiful way to examine Black men, and also an examination of a very fierce Black woman who is very self-possessed. She demands her worth. And I think that’s what we’ve all been fighting for… I think it really percolates in this film.
The film begins streaming on Netflix December 18.
Music
Singer LaTocha Scott Goes Vegan After Being Called the ‘Big Girl’ of Xscape
*Singer LaTocha Scott of the R&B group Xscape has opened up about her weight loss journey during an interview with “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.”
Scott decided to get serious about her health because she was tired of being called the “big girl” in the group. As noted by Madame Noire, rapper Biggie Small famously called the Xscape ugly.
During her conversation with Jordan, Scott shared that she kicked off her health journey by working out regularly and following a vegan diet.
Below are excerpts from their discussion.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Was it hard for her to make the transition?
It was not. Keep in mind, Claudia I was the big girl of the group Xscape. People would say, ‘The big girl can sing.’ I didn’t want that for my life. And my husband was like, ‘We’re going to start working out.’ He’s very brutally honest. And he said, ‘They’re saying all of these things about you Tocha but you can do something about them.’ So we just started working out. He loves working out. So he’s been my trainer since early on. And we’ve just been consistent.
We started reading labels and being like, ‘Wait a minute? What’s in this?’
It’s so crazy because people would eat my food and then when they go, they’ll ask questions. What’s this what did you put in it? And I’m like you guys are going to go to McDonalds or Burger King and you’re not going to ask what’s in it. But I think the vegan thing throws people off. It just means no dairy and no animal.
The weight
I think my highest weight was 190 pounds. And I’m a lot smaller than that. Everybody wants to be known for who they are—not big girl, skinny girl or anything else so I was determined to get out of that shadow and just focus on eating healthier.
How she felt being called the big girl.
It’s hurtful. Very hurtful. I came home a lot of nights crying. And that’s another reason my husband and I are as close as we are. Because he gave me that shoulder and he gave me the real. ‘Yeah, they’re saying this. I hear it. But you’re better than this. You’re beautiful. Inside and out. Once you realize that LaTocha, you’ll be fine.’ Every day we set goals. So he was very instrumental in me getting to LaTocha but it was very hurtful early on.
Learn more about LaTocha’s vegan recipes via her coobook, LaTochas Planted Lifestyle, here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rapper Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton Sues Doctor Over Botched Butt Implants
*Rapper Sandy ‘Pepa’ Denton of Salt-N-Pepa fame fame has filed a lawsuit against a doctor who botched her butt job.
According to reports, the hip-hop star was involved in a car accident in 2018, and her butt implants were shifted as a result. Pepa turned to Dr. David Sayah a year later seeking relief for the extreme pain in her hips and back.
Here’s more from TMZ:
According to the suit, the doctor initially convinced Pep to simply replace her butt implants with smaller ones … because she claims he told her she’d be distraught if she went back to her au natural derriere. Instead, Pep alleges Sayah performed an unsuccessful liposuction, which required yet another corrective surgery. Before that one went down … she claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into a different procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knot up.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Pepa thought the doctor finally removed the implants during the third and final surgery was in Feb. 2020. When she continued to experience butt pain, she went to see another doctor and an MRI discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”
Pepa says she’ll likely suffer pain from the injuries for the rest of her life. She’s suing Dr. Sayah for disfiguring her.
In related news… Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.
On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.
As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.
Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.
Watch the trailer below.
Health
‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ – Premiering Monday, December 14 on Facebook Watch / Preview Trailer
*Facebook Watch has released the official trailer for its newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, ahead of its premiere on Monday, December 14 at 9amPT/12pmET.
In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.
Check out the trailer above which shares a glimpse into what viewers can expect to see this season – from discussing therapy, anxiety and depression, to hearing intimate and personal stories from guests like Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton and Mary J. Blige, Peace of Mind with Taraji opens up the conversation for mental health for all.
MORE FOR YOU: Estranged Wife of Malik Beasley Says She and Son Kicked Out Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal
The series will feature two episode drops a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9amPT/12pmET. Details on the premiere week of episodes below:
- Episode 1.1 – Monday, December 14
- Title: PTSD with Gabrielle Union: Not Just For Combat Vets
- Description: PTSD does not just affect combat veterans. In this series premiere, actress Gabrielle Union shares how being raped at gunpoint sparked her condition and why 2020 has been so triggering. Our second guest talks about suffering from PTSD following an abusive relationship, while Taraji opens up about how PTSD has personally touched her family.
- Episode 1.2 – Wednesday, December 16
- Title: Breaking Down PTSD
- Description: Women are twice as likely to suffer from PTSD as men. Taraji and Tracie sit with therapist Melody Murray to tackle the misconceptions of PTSD and the issues raised by this week’s guests, including Gabrielle Union. What are signs you have it and how you can treat it?
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer