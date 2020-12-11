Black Doc Who Helped Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Canceled for Old Anti-black Tweets

*Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, viral immunologist and research fellow at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health — and the Black woman who has been credited for developing the COVID vaccine — is now being cancelled on social media after old, racially-insensitive tweets resurface.

Backlash on Corbett’s resurfaced tweets directly follow Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s insisting that Black people take the COVID-19 vaccine because a Black woman helped in its creation. The tweets that Twitter dug up show Corbett’s since-deleted account (BeautifullyBlaq) posting some interesting messages.

Some include her saying, “I hope my kids have white friends, no offense but most of u n***as a n***a b****es have the worst friendship circle.” In another tweet, she said, “I will prolly end up marrying a white boy with a soulful voice. –> *questions making new plans in 2012* LOL!.” She also wrote, “I like my white boys to look like they can surf and got the daddy stroke.. rare find, but when u do… … … HUNNIE.” Corbett has yet to address the backlash, but #socialites, thoughts?

