Social Heat
Black Doc Who Helped Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Canceled for Old Anti-black Tweets
*Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, viral immunologist and research fellow at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health — and the Black woman who has been credited for developing the COVID vaccine — is now being cancelled on social media after old, racially-insensitive tweets resurface.
Backlash on Corbett’s resurfaced tweets directly follow Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s insisting that Black people take the COVID-19 vaccine because a Black woman helped in its creation. The tweets that Twitter dug up show Corbett’s since-deleted account (BeautifullyBlaq) posting some interesting messages.
Some include her saying, “I hope my kids have white friends, no offense but most of u n***as a n***a b****es have the worst friendship circle.” In another tweet, she said, “I will prolly end up marrying a white boy with a soulful voice. –> *questions making new plans in 2012* LOL!.” She also wrote, “I like my white boys to look like they can surf and got the daddy stroke.. rare find, but when u do… … … HUNNIE.” Corbett has yet to address the backlash, but #socialites, thoughts?
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Sinbad’s Kids (Paige and Royce) Give Video Update on His Health After Stroke (WATCH)
*A few weeks ago we reported that beloved comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke. Since the incident, we hadn’t heard anymore about his condition. Now we have an update from his kids.
In an Instagram post, Paige and Royce Adkins delivered a video message about their dad’s health. The good news is, even though he’s still hospitalized, Sinbad’s on the upswing.
He also sent a message himself through his kids. Check out the clip below.
MORE NEWS: ‘Lift Every Voice’ Sings Again – Incredible Acapella Version from Jarrett Johnson & Take 6’s Alvin Chea / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Harvey Mason Jr. & Grammys Apologize to Tifany Haddish – They Asked Her to Host for FREE / VIDEO
*As was previously reported, Tiffany Haddish recently called out the Grammys for inviting her to host a ceremony but refusing to pay for her time, hair, makeup, or wardrobe!
During an interview with Variety, the star explained: “All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.” She added, “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking. And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not OK,” Haddish compared the ordeal to being asked on a date and then being told you have to pay for it yourself!
The recording academy faced tons of backlash over its move. Now, a Grammys exec is speaking out to issue an apology to the superstar. Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy Interim President and CEO, posted a video to Instagram early Thursday morning saying, “To me, that was wrong,” Mason said. “I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste and it was disrespectful to the creative community. I’m part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”
MORE ON EURWEB: She’s Back: Susan Rice Tapped to Oversee Biden’s Domestic Policy (Video)
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Lil Baby’s Hot Right Now … But Do You Believe He Makes $400K Per Show?!
*Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. With back-to-back hits, his top-selling album “My Turn,” which earned gold and platinum RIAA certifications — two Grammy Awards nominations for his song “The Bigger Picture,” and one for Best Performance, the entertainer has been taking the music world by storm!
While recently appearing on ”The Breakfast Club,” the Atlanta artist spoke about his successful music career and revealed what he charges to hit the stage and perform some of his great songs.
The Quality Control Records artist told host Charlamagne Tha God that he makes “$400,000″ show. However, due to the pandemic, Baby along with many other artists haven’t been able to do a lot of concerts or events. But while revisiting his booking price, Baby shared what he would’ve made this year had the country not been on pause due to COVID.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer