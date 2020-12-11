Podcasts
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
*Amid the shock surrounding the loss of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, we’ve learned that there were aspects of his life and final years that were even more of a mystery than the immediate hours after his sudden death.
“He was really private about his health,” said Vincent Brantley, an actor/director/producer and former songwriter of such hits as New Edition’s “Cool It Now,” and Lister’s cousin through marriage. In a phone conversation with EURWEB’s Lee Bailey late Thursday, Brantley paints a portrait of Lister as a father doting on his 10-year-old daughter, and also a fiercely private man who had a strained relationship with his extended family, fell on hard times financially, served three years in prison and was looking forward to a big payday to reprise his iconic role of Deebo in the next “Friday” film.
“That’s all he talked about and he was going to get a big paycheck for half a million dollars,” Brantley said. “That was going to be his big rebound.”
Brantley said he and Lister were also pitching a pilot centered around a retired Hall-of-Fame NFL player starting a family restaurant, a project that was crafted as a starring vehicle for Lister, but was derailed by COVID-19.
Brantley said he, like everyone else, is waiting for Lister’s autopsy report to learn the cause of death, but did notice that something was a bit off with his cousin in the last several times they hung out.
“Each time I saw him he was moving slow. He looked good in one respect, but there was an unhealthy quality to him and I couldn’t really put my finger on it,” Brantley said, adding, “I think he had some issues with his sugar.”
Lister was “really private about his health,” Brantley said. “He wasn’t really about showing weakness.”
His health wasn’t the only thing Tiny kept to himself. Not too many fans knew that Lister spent about three years in jail.
“He’s only been out maybe two, three years,” Brantley said. He described Tiny’s crime as a federal case involving a real estate foreclosure scam among business partners. “He was making a s**tload of money. They were making a lot of money. He pretty much lost everything.”
Once Tiny got out of jail, Brantley said that he and another cousin gave him money to help him get on his feet, and he was able to experience profound joy in his final months through precious time spent with his 10-year-old daughter, Faith.
“In the last year, he’s just been glued to his daughter,” Brantley said.
“A lot of times guys who have kids later in age discover… Tiny kind of discovered his father side,” he continued. “That little girl had his heart wrapped around her finger.”
‘Lift Every Voice’ Sings Again – Incredible Acapella Version from Jarrett Johnson & Take 6’s Alvin Chea / WATCH
*Singer / Arranger / Producer Jarrett Johnson and legendary Bass vocalist Alvin Chea of Take 6 are GRAMMY-nominated this year for Best Arrangement for their recording of the 115-year-old anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” It is the sole A Cappella entry in a category traditionally known for celebrating innovative vocal arrangements. The Grammy winner will be revealed on January 31, 2021 (Watch it above).
Veterans of the Civil Rights era recall the singing of the venerable anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at nearly every march, rally or strategy meeting. It is a hopeful plea for equality. Now known as the Black National Anthem in the U.S, it was dubbed the Negro National Anthem in 1919 by the NAACP. As time went by and the fervor of black activism waned, the song too became a vestige of prior generations. While old-guard organizations like the NAACP continued the tradition of singing the poem turned song at their gatherings, “Lift Every Voice” had lost its voice. 2020 brought with it a global pandemic that disproportionately impacted Blacks followed by the murder of George Floyd captured on video for the world to see fueling global protests and recognition that Black Lives Matter.
In the summer of 2020, Jarrett Johnson, a credited songwriter with Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé and others, won the NAACP “Lift Every Voice and Sing” competition and the opportunity to have his version performed at the Virtual March on Washington celebrating the 57th Anniversary of the march. It was then he and his friend Alvin Chea realized they had something special in their new arrangement of the song which inspired them both as children. Written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson and set to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson in 1905, it was first sung at a birthday celebration for Abraham Lincoln.
MORE ON EURWEB: Ledisi, Dawn Lewis and Others Tell Their Truths Via ShowBizStories / WATCH
On The Significance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing”
“The significance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” goes all the way back to when I was very young in church. The actual song has been in my life for as long as I can remember. The idea that 115 years later since its writing it being brought back to prominence as an anthem that’s always been relevant and always been important but it actually getting the visibility that it deserves again, at such a crucial and crazy time for us as People of Color, I could not be more honored and proud to be a vessel in this moment where we have such an opportunity to bring back such a powerful and important song for the history of this country and the history of Black people.” – Jarrett Johnson, Grammy Nominee, Best Arrangement, Instruments or A Cappella
“Lift Every Voice and Sing is significant, especially for Black people. It’s a song of peace, it’s a song of hope, it’s a song of looking forward, not looking back…recognizing that there’s some history, but looking forward with hope. It really meant a lot for us as a people, especially this year we’ve had so much pain that’s happened in the Black community. Through the George Floyd murder, through COVID and the ravages of an administration that left the Black community and people of color behind. It’s very significant” – Alvin Chea, 10X Grammy Winner
In a year marked by civil unrest and protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Johnson felt that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” deserved a modern musical interpretation. As fate would have it, he received a call from legendary Christian singer Sandi Patty, where she encouraged him to record the song. Jarrett set about recording his version and recruiting Alvin Chea who took a break from his hectic virtual appearance schedule to record his part. According to Wikipedia, the song is a prayer of thanksgiving for faithfulness and freedom, with imagery evoking the biblical Exodus from slavery to the freedom of the “promised land.” It is featured in 39 different Christian hymnals and is sung in churches across North America.
Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
*Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film. It was previously announced that “Insecure” co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on the script, per Deadline.
“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney+.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Goldberg discussed the film during appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” in October. When the host asked why a third film hasn’t happened, the actress explained, “Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said.
“And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”
The film was among several projects revealed Thursday during the virtual Disney Investor Day presentation. The titles are set to air across its various TV and movie platforms, including a series based on the “Alien” movie franchise, set to air on FX.
The company also announced a sequel to “Enchanted” along with a prequel to “Toy Story.”
Kardashians Ink Hulu Deal to ‘Create Global Content’
*The Kardashian-Jenner clan have signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu.
“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu,” Kris Jenner tweeted Thursday. The new content from the family is expected to premiere in late 2021, PEOPLE reports.
The deal comes months after E! announced that their reality series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will end next year. The show initially premiered in 2006.
“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim said in a statement shared on Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Begs President Trump to Stop Execution of Brandon Bernard
Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020
“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” Kim wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”
E! networks said of the cancellation: “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.
“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021,” E! Networks continued. “We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”
The final season of the series is scheduled to air on E! in early 2021.
