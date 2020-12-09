Family - Parenting - Births
Nipsey Hussle: Rapper’s Estate Valued at Over $4 Million, Lauren London Controls Half
*Nipsey Hussle’s estate has been valued at over $4 million dollars.
TMZ reports that a majority of the late rapper’s net worth comes from his shares of companies he owned as well as personal luxury items.
Here’s more from the outlet:
For example … he owned a 25% share of stock in The Marathon Clothing worth $271k and a 100% interest in All Money In No Money Out Inc. worth just over $2 million. His trademark portfolio — which includes his name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness on or in products, merchandise or goods — is worth $913,000.
Nipsey was gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in April 2019 by alleged gang member Eric Holder.
READ MORE: Trial of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Delayed Due to COVID
We previously reported, Holder’s trial has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.
“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reported.
Meanwhile, Complex noted that Nipsey’s estate is currently being split between his family and girlfriend Lauren London.
London will control half the finances belonging to their son, Kross Ermias Asghedom. Nipsey’s family will control the half owned by his daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip – Towanda Checks on Traci and Her ‘Boundaries’ [WATCH]
*WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” retuns with an all new episode this week, and finds Towanda checking in on sister Traci to see how she’s doing following a family fallout.
In our exclusive clip above, …..Towanda and Traci discuss the boundaries that Traci believes are lacking within the family. The conversation then turns to sister Toni wanting the entire family to fly out to her home in Los Angeles and stay together under one roof for one big family reunion — but will it be a happy occassion? Watch what her siblings have to say about it via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE: Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
Meanwhile, this season on “Braxton Family Values” … following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. This season on “Braxton Family Values,” Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Toni is determined not to let the virus disrupt the roll out of her new singles as Traci figures out if her boundaries will allow her to take a sister trip to LA. Meanwhile, Sean is visiting Mr. Braxton to get his blessing on taking his relationship with Towanda to the next level, but does he even need it?
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
ABOUT BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES
The family reunites for a Big Braxton Wedding, Traci is still grieving a major loss and decides to get help. Then, as Toni releases an album the country goes into lockdown which brings them all even closer to remind us all of true Family Values.
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Pops Up on Sarah After Missing Court [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Michael popping up on Sarah after missing their court date.
We previously reported… the ex-couple are caught up in a nasty child custody battle.
This season, Sarah and Michael face off in court over custody of their two daughters. Will Michael fight or agree to Sarah’s request for full custody?
Will Sarah’s new boyfriend Malcolm stick around if he hears Michael is still hanging around, and is Sarah still carrying a flame for Michael?
READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Could Lose Custody Battle After Missing Court [WATCH]
Last week, Michael missed his court date with Sarah because he partied too hard the night before wih his special lady friend. In this week’s episode, how will Sarah react to him popping up unexpectedly while she’s getting cozy with her new man? Check out the moment via our exclusive clip above.
Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.
About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jill Scott on Motherhood: ‘I Never Really Considered Myself a Single Parent’ [VIDEO]
*Jill Scott opened up about her experience of motherhood during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show.
Scott welcomed son Jett Hamilton in 2009, with her ex-fiance and former drummer, Li’l John Roberts. During her candid conversation with Hall, the soul singer made clear that she does not refer to herself as a “single mother.”
“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person…Uncle Scott and Uncle Lance are my brothers from another mother,” she told Hall, per Shine My Crown.
“They teach him how to fight. They remind him of what manners are supposed to be. They remind him to take out the trash and celebrate him for doing these things. What I don’t want is to end up with somebody 40 years old living in my basement, you understand?”
READ MORE: Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month
The genius + goddess that is @missjillscott has a #podcast and I am super happy to see it start to climb the https://t.co/CIHnCgw6BK charts
The @Jillscottpod by @iHeartPodcasts is also hosted by @laiyasworld + Aja Graydon-Dantzler
It is a must listen#podicon #podboard100 pic.twitter.com/qPvAqPdubx
— PodBoard100 Podcast Trends (@PodBoard100) December 6, 2020
Elsewhere in her conversation with Hall, Scott dishes about her new podcast.
“I’ve been having these conversations with my girlfriends for years. And I always thought, man, what if everybody else could hear these conversations too, you know, in the process of trying to learn and grow, which never ends. We’re always trying to get to the other side of the road. I thought maybe this is a good time to share because we’ve had so much contained existence recently, so much contained existence, that maybe we could spark conversation.”
We previously reported… Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast launches this week with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott in a statement. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
Scroll up and check out more from Scott’s conversation with Tamron Hall via the YouTube clip above.
