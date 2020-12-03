Trial of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Delayed Due to COVID

*The trial for Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.

“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reprots.

We previously reported, Holder, 29, is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019.

According to TMZ, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Sources at the scene of Nipsey’s murder tell us … after Eric Holder allegedly shot Nipsey twice and the rapper fell to the ground, Nipsey raised his head and said something to the effect of, “You shot me, you got me, I’m good.”

We’re told Holder — who had already started to walk away — turned around and walked back in Nipsey’s direction when he realized the rapper was still alive. That’s when Holder fired additional shots at Nipsey … those bullets, eyewitnesses believe, that killed him.

At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was 33 was working on several civic development projects to renew his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder claims was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports.

As noted by RollingOut: This claim has been published by media outlets, Lipstick Alley, Hip-hop Wired, Daily Motion and others, based on unconfirmed sources from an Instagram post. According to these sources, Holder has stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey Hussle. This alleged proposition was that Holder would receive $75,000 and would not be charged.