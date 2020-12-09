Television
Issa Rae to EP ‘Nice White Parents’ for HBO, Makes ’Sesame Street’ Debut [WATCH]
*“Nice White Parents” is the latest podcast to get the TV treatment.
Following a bidding war with the Obamas’ production company and Netflix, HBO secured the rights to adapt the five-part New York Times and Serial Productions podcast as a half-hour comedy. Issa Rae will executive produce through her Hoorae banner.
The“Nice White Parents”podcast launched in July and, according to THR, “is described as a satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of Black and brown students within the New York public school system.”
Adam McKay and his Hyperobject Industries partner Todd Schulman will also exec produce.
“Nice White Parents” is Rae’s latest project with HBO, where her production company is housed. In addition to “Insecure,” she also exec produces HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and is attached to star in and EP “The Dolls” based on Cabbage Patch craze in the 1980s. Watch a scene from one such riot below.
According to THR, the series “will recount the aftermath of the Christmas Eve riots within two small Arkansas towns in 1983 in which violent customer outbursts erupted over Cabbage Patch Dolls,” the outlet writes.
In related news, Rae will make her “Sesame Street” debut on Thursday’s episode, playing a queen who can’t find enough bricks to build a play castle for her daughter.
“Sesame Street’s 51st season debuted Nov. 12 on HBO Max
Watch:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tina Turner On How Buddhism Helped Her Survive Abusive Marriage with Ike Turner
*Tina Turner is speaking out about surviving her abusive marriage to Ike Turner.
In a new interview with the Guardian in support of her new book, “Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life For Good,” the music icon said: “Over the years I have summoned up my inner lion and overcome each health problem. Illness has given me a greater appreciation for health and reminds me to live each day to its fullest,” she explained.
Turner added, “Buddhism found me. The abuse I endured in my 20s and 30s had become obvious to people around me, and at different times a number of them suggested that I learn about Buddhism.”
The singer said it was through Buddhism that she was able to “leave the unhealthy environment with no regrets.”
“Now that I’m in my 80s, resilience and endurance are still my strongest assets. I’ll tell you a secret to joyful endurance. It’s to never complain, no matter what challenges life sends your way’ noting that complaining can ‘erase good fortune,” she added.
Turner also opened up about her journey with the Mirror, saying “I wouldn’t change a thing. I embrace the entirety of my life’s journey. Each part has contributed to me becoming who I am today, and I’m very happy now.”
She continued, “There were a number of difficult experiences that could have shattered me, but instead became fuel for my journey, propelling me upward.”
“After surviving years of abuse, I knew I had an innate resilience I could tap into. If I could increase that, I knew I could become unshakably happy and make my dreams come true.”
In her new book, Turner recalls the moment she learned her son Craig commited suicide (in 2018). She writes: “I was in Paris with Erwin to celebrate our anniversary and attend our friend Giorgio Armani’s fashion show. After the show, I was about to go to bed when Erwin received an urgent message from Los Angeles. Craig had died by suicide.
“It’s been almost two years now, but I miss Craig as much as ever. Craig suffered from profound loneliness, which I believe was related to clinical depression. He was close to his younger brother, but he suffered in silence. It wasn’t until his sudden death I began to understand that Craig faced serious mental health challenges.”
Turner hopes her book inspires readers to pursue Buddhism.
Film
Nate Parker to Star in ‘American Skin’ Following Rape Scandal
*Nate Parker’s drama “American Skin,” has been acquired by Vertical Entertainment and is set for release next year in the U.S. on Martin Luther King Jr. day.
Parker (The Birth Of A Nation), Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) star in the film which has Spike Lee attached as an executive producer.
As reported by Deadline, “the film charts how after witnessing his 14 year-old son’s murder by a white police officer who goes uncharged, Marine veteran Lincoln ‘Linc’ Jefferson takes matters into his own hands in a series of events he hopes will finally lead to justice for his son,” the outlet writes.
Parker told the publication: “In 2014, following the death of Michael Brown, I traveled to Ferguson, Missouri to stand against the overt domestic terrorism I saw spreading like a virus throughout our country. My hope was both to amplify calls for justice, while seeking a better understanding of the tensions between law enforcement and men and women of color. The most tragic moment of this trip arrived when I stood downtown between two infuriated groups of citizens. From one side came yells of ‘Justice for Mike Brown’ and on the other ‘Support Our Police’. It became even more clear to me, the disconnect in our collective understanding of citizenship, law enforcement, and our responsibility to preserve American Black lives. This trip and subsequent killings developed in me a fire that manifested itself into the makings of this film American Skin.”
He continued: “As an American citizen, father, brother, son and artist, I felt compelled to use my platform as a filmmaker to respond to this crisis in a way that could not only promote social equity, but initiate a global culture shift that can result in the preservation of lives. If saving one life is the only thing this film achieves, it will have served its core purpose.”
Meanwhile, actor David Oyelowo said in a new interview that Parker ‘deserves a second chance’ after an old rape case halted his career during the release of “The Birth of a Nation” in 2016.
Parker and his longtime friend, screenwriter Jean McGianni Celestin, were accused of raping a female student in 1999 while attending Penn State University. Parker was acquitted while Celestin’s conviction was overturned on appeal. The victim would later commit suicide.
Parker “handled it incredibly badly, in my opinion,” Oyelowo said of Nate’s reaction when his decades-old rape case resurfaced.
Oyelowo, who’s set to star in two upcoming movies directed by Parker, spoke to Insider about why he decided to work with the director following the scandal.
“I truly believe that Nate’s acquittal was right. I don’t think he did what I think he was accused of,” Oyelowo said. “But I think his handling of when all of that came out during ‘Birth of a Nation’ felt very insensitive to survivors of sexual assault and that was his big mistake.”
He added, “The Nate Parker that people are going to be encountering going forward is a very different person than the indignant person who was evident initially,” Oyelowo continued. “I truly believe that Nate’s acquittal was right. I don’t think he did what I think he was accused of. But I think his handling of when all of that came out during ‘Birth of a Nation’ felt very insensitive to survivors of sexual assault and that was his big mistake.”
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip – Towanda Checks on Traci and Her ‘Boundaries’ [WATCH]
*WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” retuns with an all new episode this week, and finds Towanda checking in on sister Traci to see how she’s doing following a family fallout.
In our exclusive clip above, …..Towanda and Traci discuss the boundaries that Traci believes are lacking within the family. The conversation then turns to sister Toni wanting the entire family to fly out to her home in Los Angeles and stay together under one roof for one big family reunion — but will it be a happy occassion? Watch what her siblings have to say about it via the YouTube clip above.
Meanwhile, this season on “Braxton Family Values” … following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. This season on “Braxton Family Values,” Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Toni is determined not to let the virus disrupt the roll out of her new singles as Traci figures out if her boundaries will allow her to take a sister trip to LA. Meanwhile, Sean is visiting Mr. Braxton to get his blessing on taking his relationship with Towanda to the next level, but does he even need it?
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
ABOUT BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES
The family reunites for a Big Braxton Wedding, Traci is still grieving a major loss and decides to get help. Then, as Toni releases an album the country goes into lockdown which brings them all even closer to remind us all of true Family Values.
