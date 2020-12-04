Mariah Carey: ‘A Lot of Very Bad Stuff Happened to Me When I Was 12’

*Mariah Carey has opened up about the “very bad stuff” that happened to her as a child.

The singer says Christmas is an extra special time for her, and she goes all out for the holiday due to the trauma she suffered at age 12.

“After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have,” she revealed in the cover story for Elle’s digital holiday edition. “A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn’t give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn’t understand that from my point of view.”

Carey, mother of two shared that, as a child, the holidays were usually dysfunctional due to her relatives.

“I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” Carey reflected. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”

These days, Christmas is much more joyous for the singer.

“I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I’m not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids,” she said of her annual Christmas. “And by the way, even if I didn’t have kids, I would be doing this.”

Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is currently streaming on Apple TV+

Featuring Carey and a stellar line-up of superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey’s nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, the Special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

WATCH: