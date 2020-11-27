Today’s Video
NEW TRAILER: ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Dec. 4 on Apple TV+ (Watch)
*Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey today released the official trailer for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” giving a first look at the epic holiday extravaganza that will launch globally on Friday, December 4 exclusively on Apple TV+.
Featuring Carey and a stellar line-up of superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey’s nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, the Special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.
The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms December 4. The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.
News
Michael Jordan: NBA Legend Donates $2M of ‘Last Dance’ Proceeds to Fight Hunger
*Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to the non-profit Feeding America using proceeds from the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance.”
The series chronicles the NBA legend’s career with the Chicago Bulls, and it turned out to be quite profitable for Jordan.
In a statement, MJ reflected on the financial hardships of many Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic:
“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”
READ MORE: The Ripple Effect of NFL QB Lamar Jackson Testing Positive for COVID-19 (Watch)
An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance
Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p
— Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020
Feeding America says it’s the “largest charitable food assistance network,” and works with 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners across the nation.
The organization tweeted a thank you to Jordan, saying, “An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference.”
They also encouraged others to help, adding, “Join Michael & visit http://FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season.”
Jordan also plans to donate proceeds from the 10-part “The Last Dance” series to Friends of the Children, a nonprofit that provides mentors to vulnerable children.
Jordan previously pledged to donate $100 million over the next ten years toward fighting racial injustice. In October, he opened a second health clinic in Charlotte to help people without healthcare.
Coronavirus
The Ripple Effect of NFL QB Lamar Jackson Testing Positive for COVID-19 (Watch)
*With Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, joining the multitude of recent positive tests in their organization, the team’s game that was scheduled Thanksgiving night against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. EST.
But the consequences of their COVID situation extend beyond Baltimore.
ESPN’s NFL reporter Adam Schefter joined SportsCenter yesterday to discuss Jackson’s positive test and what it could mean for the Ravens/Steelers matchup and future NFL games.
Baltimore’s COVID collapse:
This week, the Ravens placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Defensive end Jihad Ward, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were also among Ravens players placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Also, the Ravens said Wednesday the team “disciplined” a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases affecting the organization.
Film
Netflix Developing ’40 Acres’ Book with Jay-Z Producing
*Dwayne Alexander Smith’s acclaimed novel “Forty Acres,” is being adapted into a film for Netflix, with “Luke Cage” creator Cheo Hodari Coker set to pen the script.
As reported by Deadline, “Forty Acres follows a civil rights attorney who must fight for survival when he’s invited to join an elite Black organization with a mind-blowing secret; the thriller is described as being a cross between The Firm and Get Out,” the outlet writes.
Hip-hop star JAY-Z will produce alongside James Lassiter, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan, Niles Kirchner and Bill Strauss. Executive producers are Dana Honor for Kapital, Smith and Mike Epps.
“Forty Acres” reunites Kaplan with Jay-Z and Lassiter, who teamed for the upcoming ABC limited series “Women of the Movement.”
READ MORE: Nas Talks New Album, Working with Nipsey Hustle and Possible JAY-Z Collab
The six-episode series centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. The teenager was murdered in 1955 by white supremacists in Mississippi.
“Women of the Movement” is inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson. The series premieres in 2021.
Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Lassiter recently produced the all-Black western “The Harder They Fall” for Netflix.
Directed by Jeymes Samuel in his feature directorial debut, the film follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who discovers that the man (Idris Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, so he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge, via Deadline.
According to Complex, “The Harder They Fall” was first pitched to companies in 2016 with Michael K. Williams, Erykah Badu, Rosario Dawson, Wesley Snipes and Jessie Williams attached. Now that Netflix has control of the project, it’s unclear if they will be involved with the feature.
