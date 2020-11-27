NEW TRAILER: ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Dec. 4 on Apple TV+ (Watch)

*Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to the non-profit Feeding America using proceeds from the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance.”

The series chronicles the NBA legend’s career with the Chicago Bulls, and it turned out to be quite profitable for Jordan.

In a statement, MJ reflected on the financial hardships of many Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic:

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”

Feeding America says it’s the “largest charitable food assistance network,” and works with 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners across the nation.

They also encouraged others to help, adding, “Join Michael & visit http://FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season.”

Jordan also plans to donate proceeds from the 10-part “The Last Dance” series to Friends of the Children, a nonprofit that provides mentors to vulnerable children.

Jordan previously pledged to donate $100 million over the next ten years toward fighting racial injustice. In October, he opened a second health clinic in Charlotte to help people without healthcare.