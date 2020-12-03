Celebrity Designer Jessica Rich Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look in Fashion World on Digital Reality Show

“BOSS AF” airs on IGTV at 3:00pm PST on Instagram @BOSSAFLA

*Celebrity fashion shoe designer Jessica Rich is giving her fans a full access pass into her life on her digital reality show Boss AF, which can be viewed on Instagram @BOSSAFLA.

The 10-minute mini-series is meant to showcase the day in the life of the young mogul and goes behind the scenes of the process of building her brand and working with high-profile VIP clients such as Cardi B, J.Lo, Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Saweetie while also juggling a personal life.

“I just feel like my life has always been very interesting because of juggling a lot of things since moving from Michigan and going to New York then making something out of nothing,” Rich said. “It’s a great behind-the-scenes story of a young entrepreneur’s life, the challenges she faces on a day-to-day basis and how she keeps it all together.”

Last month, Rich opened her footwear store in The Beverly Center next to major brands Burberry and Versace. She plans to use the space to showcase and sell other Black brands she loves and believes in, alongside her own.

While she continues to grow her brand, Rich, who started out as a wardrobe stylist, admits her success hasn’t come easy.

“I started my brand with $1000 and here we are three years later opening a store at the Beverly Center that Giuseppe Zanotti used to be inside of. Everything seems so surreal, but I worked hard for these moments,” Rich said. “I want to continue to open different stores in different cities and then I want to also do a big collaboration with another designer such as Tom Ford.”

For more information on the Jessica Rich shoe collection visit Jessicarich.com and follower her on social media @jessicarichcollection and/or @jessicarich