Dave Chappelle Gets Into Heated Confrontation with Fans in Texas [VIDEO]
*Comedian Dave Chappelle flipped out on a fan at the Four Season Hotel in Austin, Texas, last month, according to DailyMail.com.
Chappelle was in the city doing a socially-distant live comedy show on November 16, 17, 18. Chad Laboy, 31, says he was at the bar celebrating his engagement with friends when one of them went over to greet the superstar without wearing a mask, and that’s when all hell broke loose.
“My friend didn’t have her mask on when she walked over to his table and rightly so, they chastised her for it,” Laboy told the outlet. He claims Chappelle thought he was being recorded, so Dave and six of his crew stormed over to his table maskless.
READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Explains Why Netflix Removed ‘Chappelle’s Show’ At His Request [WATCH]
“Chappelle and his group accosted me and my friends on two occasions and none of them were wearing a mask. They put our health at risk,” he added
Cellphone footage released by Dailymail.com shows the comedian, chastising the female fan who approached him.
Laboy said, “Chappelle is a hypocrite for not wearing a mask,” Adding that his female friend who didn’t have her mask “apologized and offered to put her mask on, but continued to get berated.”
He continued, “No one at their table was wearing a mask, but the group was extremely rude, saying things like, ”we don’t know you”, ”get the fu*k away”, and began calling her names,” he explained.
“Suddenly, all the attention was on me and I tried to explain that I was just holding my phone, but they wouldn’t listen. A man wearing all black shouted over at me to stop recording,” Laboy explained.
He claims he only recorded the confrontation on his cell phone for his own safety.
In the clip Chappelle is heard saying, “No disrespect, he’s recording me and she’s violating my personal space.”
Laboy says Chappelle and his group of friends later confronted them at their table and Chappelle told him, “You a bi**h a** n****a.”
Laboy is planning to file a police report against the person in Chappelle’s entourage who attempted to take his camera.
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.
Warner Bros. to Release 2021 Movies Simultaneously on HBO Max and Theaters
*Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it will release its full 2021 film slate online for a one-month period each, exclusively on HBO Max.
Each of the films will be simultaneously released in theaters and available to stream for a limited time.
The move comes as movie theaters continue to take a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by NBC News, “AMC shares dropped more than 15 percent, while Cinemark was down 14.5 percent,” the outlet writes.
READ MORE: New Study: 40% of Tap Water Has Too Much Lead for Bottle-Fed Infants
Here’s more from MSN:
According to AMC, 494 of its 598 theaters are open. But locations in California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina and Washington, which would normally generate a quarter of the company’s annual revenue, remain closed.
AMC hopes to reduce financial losses by raising cash and cost-cutting measures. For example, AMC is seeking to renegotiate building rents with landlords and considering taking out a loan. Over the last 12 months ending in June, the company reported a net loss of $2.8 billion on revenue of $3.7 billion.
“There is a significant risk that these potential sources of liquidity will not be realized,” the company said.
Meanwhile, when it comes to Warner Bros. upcoming titles, after the one-month period on HBO Max, the films will be taken off the platform and continue to screen in theaters in the U.S. and internationally, the report states.
The first movie set for release is “Wonder Woman 1984,” which drops later this month. The 2021 titles are “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Tom & Jerry,” “In The Heights,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Reminiscence,” “Malignant,” “Dune” and “Matrix 4.”
“We’re living in unprecedented times, which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”
Celebrity Designer Jessica Rich Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look in Fashion World on Digital Reality Show
“BOSS AF” airs on IGTV at 3:00pm PST on Instagram @BOSSAFLA
*Celebrity fashion shoe designer Jessica Rich is giving her fans a full access pass into her life on her digital reality show Boss AF, which can be viewed on Instagram @BOSSAFLA.
The 10-minute mini-series is meant to showcase the day in the life of the young mogul and goes behind the scenes of the process of building her brand and working with high-profile VIP clients such as Cardi B, J.Lo, Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Saweetie while also juggling a personal life.
“I just feel like my life has always been very interesting because of juggling a lot of things since moving from Michigan and going to New York then making something out of nothing,” Rich said. “It’s a great behind-the-scenes story of a young entrepreneur’s life, the challenges she faces on a day-to-day basis and how she keeps it all together.”
MORE NEWS: Dave Chappelle Gets Into Heated Confrontation with Fans in Texas [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Last month, Rich opened her footwear store in The Beverly Center next to major brands Burberry and Versace. She plans to use the space to showcase and sell other Black brands she loves and believes in, alongside her own.
While she continues to grow her brand, Rich, who started out as a wardrobe stylist, admits her success hasn’t come easy.
“I started my brand with $1000 and here we are three years later opening a store at the Beverly Center that Giuseppe Zanotti used to be inside of. Everything seems so surreal, but I worked hard for these moments,” Rich said. “I want to continue to open different stores in different cities and then I want to also do a big collaboration with another designer such as Tom Ford.”
For more information on the Jessica Rich shoe collection visit Jessicarich.com and follower her on social media @jessicarichcollection and/or @jessicarich
Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Over ‘Who Wants to Be Black?’ Comments [VIDEO]
*Bhad Bhabie hit up Instagram this week to apologise for her messy response to cultural appropriation accusations.
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old rapper took to Instagram live to clap back at criticism over her hair and makeup after she fans accused her of wanting to look Black.
She responded with a rant in which she repeatedly asked, “Who wants to be Black?!?”
Many took that as a diss.
“Y’all just want to hate me, no matter what I do,” she said. “I fuckin’ get my makeup done, now I’m Black! Get the fuck outta here … Thats the makeup light. It’s supposed to—I guess it’s not supposed to—but it just made me look darker … Y’all are stupid as fuck. If I wanted to be fuckin’ Black, you would hear me talkin’ about, ‘I’m Black. I’m Black.’ I would be sayin’ the n-word, I would be doing shit Black people do … Who wants to be Black!? I don’t understand that. I just can’t comprehend it.”
READ MORE: Uh Oh … Unintended Consequences: 40 People Catch COVID-19 At Swinger’s Convention
View this post on Instagram
Bhabie said she doesn’t try to “act Black” but admits she acts “a little hood.”
“I can’t help that I act a little bit ‘hood,’ or if I act what y’all would say is ‘more Black.’ I’m sorry, that’s the type of people I grew up around,” she said. “… Y’all say that I ‘try to be Black’ because maybe [the] reason is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan.”
Months later, Bhabie apologized over her comments because she said the haters and trolls won’t let her live it down. She claims her words are being twisted.
“I apologize to anyone who was offended by what I said,” she captioned a video explaining her rant. “Tt was not meant how it was taken. I would like for y’all to understand that I didn’t mean it in a bad way I was saying it like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ Not meaning it’s bad to [be] that. Please don’t twist my words. I truly never meant to offend anyone. This is the last time i will defend myself on this topic yall can’t twist what ever you want but I know what I truly mean.”
You can watch Bhabie’s full IG video explanation above.
