Events
Mike Tyson (54) / Roy Jones Jr (51) Fight to A Draw – Jake Paul Knocks Out Nate Robinson! / WATCH
*Well, it’s Sunday morning and if you’re waking up with the Tyson-Jones fight on your mind, you’re wondering who won, right? The answer is … it was unofficially ruled a draw.
The Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight exhibition fight surprised a lot of fans and went the full 8 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Afterward, Tyson, who last fought in 2005, said he would “absolutely” do another exhibition.
“I could’ve done everything better,” Tyson said. “Everything I was doing I could’ve done it better, so God willing, I’ll be better the next exhibition.”
Admittedly, both fighters, in their 50s, looked pretty good, but ultimately Tyson, 54, overwhelmed Jones, 51, with heavy hits, breaking down Jones after the fourth round. Tyson outlanded Jones 67-37, according to CompuBox.
MORE NEWS: Kevin Hart Defending His ‘Daughter is A Hoe’ Joke: ‘It’s A False Narrative’ / VIDEO
#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀
Mike Tyson agrees.
Roy Jones Jr not so much… 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W
— Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020
Tyson also had a 57-28 advantage in power punches, including 35 to the body. After the bout, Jones admitted that Tyson’s body shots “took a toll” on him.
“I like him, but the dude is so strong man,” Jones said afterward. “I understand why they say some things are ‘bucket list’ because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it don’t matter. Everything hurts. So, for me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don’t know.”
As we said up top, the fight was an 8-rounder and each of those lasted two minutes. Additionally, each fighter wore 12-ounce gloves and no headgear. The WBC also created a “Frontline Battle belt,” which was awarded to both fighters.
“I thought it was dope. I’m a little upset that they made it a draw, but they gave it their all,” said YouTuber Jake Paul, who scored a brutal second-round knockout over former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard. “And, they both looked good. Mike came out swinging. Mike won. Let’s give Mike the W.”
Oh yeah, speaking of 23-year-old Paul’s fight with Robinson, check out the YouTuber’s devastating knockout of the 36-year-old ex-NBAer:
View this post on Instagram
Getting back to Tyson and Jones, after the fight, both men appeared healthy, thank goodness. Tyson said he is not doing any other fighting … unless it’s an exhibition. He has also pledged to give his purse to charity.
“This is better than fighting for championships,” Tyson said of the fight. “We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again.”
The man they call “Iron Mike” is more fragile than you might think. Or at least he wants you to think that. It’s been 15 years since his last fight. He said he wanted to get back in the ring again but he was scared of getting injured because it had been such a long layoff.
“I’m afraid I might get hurt. Why nobody care about my ass?” Tyson said to Jim Gray in a postfight interview. “I haven’t fought in 15 years. [Jones] stopped fighting two years ago, and everybody’s worried about his ass.”
** FEATURED STORY **
King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh Welcomes Miss Jamaica World’s Milinda Smith / PICs
*On Saturday, November 21st, 2020, King Yahweh of The Kingdom of Yahweh held an all-white royal affair at his South Florida castle.
The posh event boasted lions, monkeys, performers, on-site massages, and a swanky guest list of dignitaries, influencers, and members of the Kingdom of Yahweh, who all gathered in the name of charity.
Miss Jamaica World 2016 runner-up Milinda Smith, now a businesswoman and aficionado, attended the event.
She expressed gratitude and excitement for an invitation as she has been doing charitable missions with her organization Mission of Hope and Grace since 2014.
Her first large scale mission trip in Kwahu-Abetifi, Ghana, where private and public donors donated food, clothing, and medical services to those in need.
MORE NEWS: Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life
King Yahweh and Milinda share a connection with Africa and a love for helping all people, so it only fits for a charitable collaboration to take place. King Yahweh and Milinda Smith discussed a humanitarian initiative at the event; however, details have not been made public disclosed regarding the initiative.
MILINDA’S WORK WITH JAMAICA
Before her platform as a “Beauty with a Purpose” beauty queen Milinda has always loved being of service to others. Her charitable work spans across borders, but she has never forgotten home.
With her organization, she has contributed to several rural communities in Jamaica. Some of her work consists of sending children to school, donating food and clothing to individuals in the city and those incarcerated, and distributing medical supplies such as nebulizers to hospitals. In recent years she has been more active in loaning her voice to her country and her people.
She has been working closely with the Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair on several projects and events. Most recently, on November 24th, Milinda helped to welcome 120 newly minted Jamaican citizens alongside the Consul General in a virtual citizenship welcome ceremony.
BEAUTY MEETS BUSINESS
As a licensed esthetician and Ayurveda practitioner, Milinda created a natural skincare line, MáJas, which includes an array of products from face and body soaps to lotions and face masks. MáJas products can be purchased online at www.majasthebrand.com or from the gift shop of her spa Epidermasters in Miramar, Florida.
Epidermasters spa recently opened in Miramar as an expansion of her beauty endeavors, and the grand opening was quite grand itself. The Consul General of Jamaica, Oliver Mair, did the honors of cutting the ribbon to formally open the doors of Epidermasters, where facials, chemical peels, light therapy, massages, waxing, makeup, etc., services are being provided. The Vice-Mayor of Miramar Maxwell Chambers, Jamaican diaspora activist Capt. Dr. Rupert Francis and other dignitaries were in attendance as well.
MOVING FORWARD WITH THE KINGDOM OF YAHWEH
Milinda shares that she is elated by the strong possibility of a collaboration with the Kingdom of Yahweh and cannot wait until the time comes to take action Stay up-to-date with King Yahweh
(@king_yahweh_the_holy_ghost_) and Milinda
(@onemilindasmith) for updates on their projects.
Entertainment
Tisha Campbell/Tichina Arnold Hosted Soul Train Awards Premieres This Sunday Nov. 29 at 8/7C on BET
* The 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” is taking center stage this Thanksgiving weekend with dynamic performances and a celebration of music that brings people together.
Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Monica, Smokey Robinson are set to perform at the annual showcase. Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” airs Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 8PM ET simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
In addition to the previously announced performances, this year’s highly anticipated Soul Cypher features R&B stars PJ Morton, Chanté Moore, Shanice and Stokely. Recording Artists, Ella Nicole and Moses Sumney are set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists. Deon Cole and Nicco Annan join Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans as presenters
H.E.R. leads with 8 nominations, followed by Chris Brown with 7 nods, and Beyoncé and Young Thug with 6 each. The coveted Lady of Soul Award will be presented to Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur Monica.
MORE NEWS: King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh Host All-White Affair and Fundraiser / PHOTOS
The night begins with the one-hour, pre-show “Soul-Coming: Countdown to the Soul Train Awards” hosted by Flex Alexander and Shanice at 7 PM EST, followed by the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” at 8 PM ET and the broadcast debut of the BET “Soul Train Edition” of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking virtual series, “Pass the Mic” directly afterwards.
Internationally, the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
source: CR8 Agency / [email protected]
Events
King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh Host All-White Affair and Fundraiser / PHOTOS
*When royalty calls, you answer! Especially when it’s in the name of charity. On Saturday, November 21st, 2020 King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh hosted a slew of dignitaries, influencers, and members of The Kingdom of Yahweh to his South Florida castle for an evening of luxury while fundraising.
The all-white royal affair showcased lions, monkeys, performers, and chefs preparing a menu with a range from chicken to fish to lamb. Long story short, if you missed it, you missed something spectacular!
A few of the personalities and influencers in attendance included model Caroline Schwitzky with her gal pal in attendance, Love & Hip Hop’s Shay Johnson & Nikki Natural, Miss Jamaica World 2016 runner-up Milinda Smith, and public relations specialist to the stars Cori Williams.
MORE NEWS: Juan and Lisa Winans Claim Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart
When asked about the evening, most attendees were speechless and expressed nothing but joy and appreciation to King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh for the royal invite and the opportunity to be able to contribute towards a positive change in the world.
While the evening was opulent, the cause was even grander. King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh takes honor in being of assistance to all humanity in multiple facets of outreach. This event was another way of setting the stage to aid in The Kingdom of Yahweh’s initiative to eradicate homelessness and hunger in various cities across the world.
For years The Kingdom of Yahweh has been making a significant impact when it comes to aiding the citizens of the world, and the plan is never to stop helping one another.
“I’m here to unite the world in peace, love, and joy. I won’t fail, and neither will I be discouraged.” – King Yahweh.
