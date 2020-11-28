Entertainment
Kevin Hart Defending His ‘Daughter is A Hoe’ Joke: ‘It’s A False Narrative’ / VIDEO
*As we previously reported, Kevin Hart released “Zero F***s Given” earlier this month, his latest standup show that was filmed during the pandemic in his own home! While many fans can’t get enough of it, others don’t seem to be enjoying his new work.
On top of receiving a few negative reviews from critics who called Hart “unfunny,” his show led to criticism due to a part in his set where he discusses his 15-year-old daughter’s love life. In the special, Hart joked that his daughter once told him, “‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim.’ Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe sh*t. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'”
Many condemned the comedian for his remarks, and now Hart is speaking out to defend himself against people who claimed he was demeaning his daughter but also attacking Black women in a conversation he had on a new app called “Clubhouse.”
“Alright guys, we gotta stop,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “Stop with the false narrative. It’s a false narrative that’s being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and apart of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black… stop. A question was asked about the joke about my daughter and about me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it.”
View this post on Instagram
EUR Reviews: ‘Mangrove’ a Must and ‘The Giant’ a Bust / WATCH
*“Mangrove,” is one of five films from the “Small Axe” anthology by Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”).
Based on true events, the film chronicles the 50th anniversary of the day in 1970 when 150 protesters of West Indian and African heritage in Notting Hill, West London, took to the streets because of police brutality. In a reign of racist terror, the local police raid Mangrove—a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists—time after time.
When nine men and women are wrongly arrested and charged with incitement to riot, a highly publicized trial ensues. his must see film follows the Nine and their road to justice. One of the Nine, Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright), is the leader of the British Black Panther Movement.
Ironically, Wright is the sister of T’Challa in Black Panther. During the highly publicized trial of the Mangrove Nine, tensions ran high as they fought against brutal treatment and discrimination.
“Mangrove” is not only timely, but universal in its depiction of bigotry and injustice throughout the universe. The raw emotions that spill out into the streets, and at times inside the Mangrove, are real. “Mangrove” hits its mark going for the jugular with in your face necessary narratives.
Co-written and directed by Steve McQueen, “Mangrove” also stars Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, and Malachi Kirby, Rochenda Sandall, Jack Lowden, Sam Spruell, Gershwyn Eustache, Nathaniel Martello-White, Richie Campbell, Jumayn Hunter, and Gary Beadle. “Mangrove” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
‘The Giant’
Watching “The Giant” is like watching paint dry. At least with the paint drying, viewers are spared the doldrums of Charlotte’s (Odessa Young) sleepwalk-like trudge through “The Giant.” Minutes after the film begins, Charlotte mother’s quivering feet are seen because she has just committed suicide. This scene is tantamount to what audiences are in for; in addition to a serial killer storyline.
Charlotte is a 17-year-old spending the summer in her Georgia hometown before heading off to college. Her questionable first love Joe (Ben Schnetzer), who mysteriously disappeared also returns. And Charlotte’s best friend Olivia (Madelyn Cline) only adds to the dire state of affairs with her dark appearances.
The surreal scenes and dreamlike sequences set up to pique the imagination fail miserably because of the monotonous and maudlin tone of the movie. Charlotte’s belabored, psychological trek drains viewers to the point where they could care less about the conclusion.
Directed by David Raboy, “The Giant” also stars Jack Kilmer, Madelyn Cline, Danny Ramirez, and PJ Marshall. “The Giant” is available on Digital & On Demand.
King Yahweh and The Kingdom of Yahweh Welcomes Miss Jamaica World’s Milinda Smith / PICs
*On Saturday, November 21st, 2020, King Yahweh of The Kingdom of Yahweh held an all-white royal affair at his South Florida castle.
The posh event boasted lions, monkeys, performers, on-site massages, and a swanky guest list of dignitaries, influencers, and members of the Kingdom of Yahweh, who all gathered in the name of charity.
Miss Jamaica World 2016 runner-up Milinda Smith, now a businesswoman and aficionado, attended the event.
She expressed gratitude and excitement for an invitation as she has been doing charitable missions with her organization Mission of Hope and Grace since 2014.
Her first large scale mission trip in Kwahu-Abetifi, Ghana, where private and public donors donated food, clothing, and medical services to those in need.
King Yahweh and Milinda share a connection with Africa and a love for helping all people, so it only fits for a charitable collaboration to take place. King Yahweh and Milinda Smith discussed a humanitarian initiative at the event; however, details have not been made public disclosed regarding the initiative.
MILINDA’S WORK WITH JAMAICA
Before her platform as a “Beauty with a Purpose” beauty queen Milinda has always loved being of service to others. Her charitable work spans across borders, but she has never forgotten home.
With her organization, she has contributed to several rural communities in Jamaica. Some of her work consists of sending children to school, donating food and clothing to individuals in the city and those incarcerated, and distributing medical supplies such as nebulizers to hospitals. In recent years she has been more active in loaning her voice to her country and her people.
She has been working closely with the Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair on several projects and events. Most recently, on November 24th, Milinda helped to welcome 120 newly minted Jamaican citizens alongside the Consul General in a virtual citizenship welcome ceremony.
BEAUTY MEETS BUSINESS
As a licensed esthetician and Ayurveda practitioner, Milinda created a natural skincare line, MáJas, which includes an array of products from face and body soaps to lotions and face masks. MáJas products can be purchased online at www.majasthebrand.com or from the gift shop of her spa Epidermasters in Miramar, Florida.
Epidermasters spa recently opened in Miramar as an expansion of her beauty endeavors, and the grand opening was quite grand itself. The Consul General of Jamaica, Oliver Mair, did the honors of cutting the ribbon to formally open the doors of Epidermasters, where facials, chemical peels, light therapy, massages, waxing, makeup, etc., services are being provided. The Vice-Mayor of Miramar Maxwell Chambers, Jamaican diaspora activist Capt. Dr. Rupert Francis and other dignitaries were in attendance as well.
MOVING FORWARD WITH THE KINGDOM OF YAHWEH
Milinda shares that she is elated by the strong possibility of a collaboration with the Kingdom of Yahweh and cannot wait until the time comes to take action Stay up-to-date with King Yahweh
(@king_yahweh_the_holy_ghost_) and Milinda
(@onemilindasmith) for updates on their projects.
Ripped in Their 50s! Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Strip Down for Weigh-in / WATCH
*It’s going down tonight. But before it does, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ripped off their shirts and showed off their incredible physiques at the weigh-in for their big fight.
We gotta say, for two “old dudes,” they are ripped to the max! Yep, Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, both look amazing for their age — really, for ANY age — as they get ready for their b ig fight tonight in LA.
Weight-wise, Tyson came in at 220.4 pounds. Jones Jr. was 210.
Internet mischief-maker Jake Paul also put on a show at the weigh-in — dressing up like a Super Saiyan from “Dragon Ball Z” … and warning his opponent Nate Robinson to not let his kids watch the fight, because it will scar them for years to come.
36-year-old Nate is a former NBA star and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk contest champion. He said he’s fighting 23-year-old Paul to prove he’s still an elite athlete.
Here’s more via TMZ:
The fight is set to go down Saturday night at Staples Center in L.A. — the weigh-in took place at a nearby hotel.
Everyone at the weigh-in site was required to undergo COVID testing — including our TMZ photog, who was also mask’d up and keeping his distance.
As we previously reported, both Mike and 51-year-old Roy have made it abundantly clear they will be trying to take each other out from the opening bell of their 8 round exhibition (available on PPV via cable and satellite, and PPV streaming at Triller).
The event is going to be insane — with performances from huge stars like Lil Wayne, French Montana, YG, Wiz Khalifa and more.
Ne-Yo is doing the national anthem
