The Pulse of Entertainment: Ron Howard Directs the J.D. Vance Drama ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ Now on Netflix
*“When I read the book it related to me,” said two-time Academy Award-winning film director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) about his interest in directing the Imagine Entertainment drama Hillbilly Elegy starring three-time Tony Award-winning Glenn Close (Air Force One), three-time Academy Award-winning Amy Adams (Arrival), and Gabriel Basso (“iCarly”). “What peak my curiosity were the family members.”
The Hillbilly Elegy drama, which premiered on Netflix on November 24, 2020, is based on the memoir (Harper Press) of J. D. Vance focusing on three generations of his Kentucky Appalachian family striving for the American dream. He is the youngest member who was forced to return home from his studies at Yale’s Law School. He also served in the Marine Corps. It highlights his rocky relationship with his mother, a heroin user, and his grandmother who took over raising him.
“My family…is in Oklahoma. I called my great-grandmother mamaw. I didn’t know it was a cultural name for grandmother,” said Howard (The Da Vinci Code) about the similarities in his family’s Oklahoma norms and JD Vance’s Appalachian family norms. “I talked to J.D.; his voice has an accent, felt familiar. I was interested in a family story that dealt with Rural Americans I could connect with.”
Ron Howard was asked to direct the J.D. Vance memoir in 2017 after Imagine Entertainment won the rights, and Netflix required the distribution rights to it in 2019 for 45 million. The filming of Hillbilly Elegy began shortly after in Georgia and Ohio, and was completed within 43 days. Close plays Grandma Mamaw; Adams plays JD’s mother Bev; Basso plays JD; Bo Hopkins (Wyatt Earp: Return to Tombstone) plays Papaw; Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven) plays JD’s sister Lindsay; Frieda Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) plays Usha; David Dwyer plays Uncle Arch; Bill Kelly plays Uncle Pet, and Owen Asztalos plays a young JD Vance. It also stars Jesse C. Boyd, Stephen Kunden, Keong Sim, Morgan Gao, Ethan Suess, and Jono Mitchell. Producers include Ron Howard, Vanessa Taylor, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder. Rated R, Hillbilly Elegy is an Imagine Entertainment Production. www.Netflix.com
With DNA Evidence, Patricia A. Thomas’ Prophetic Book Reveals What God Did to Dinosaurs
*Author Patricia A. Thomas’s one-of-a-kind book, “God Reveals a Mystery!,” is receiving great acclaim in the Christian community as she answers the puzzling question about what happened to the dinosaurs, by using The Holy Bible’s scriptures and these animals’ correct name.
With a world-wide fascination of the dinosaurs, a cloud of mystery surrounds these intimidating creatures’ demise, because their true name has been obscured over time.
However, Thomas simply explains in her book that if we use these animals’ correct name, which is in The Holy Bible, the answer to what happened to them will become eye-opening. Many know that the name dinosaur (dinosauria) was coined in 1842.
The made-up name dinosaur means “terrible lizard” in Greek, but the Adam-given name, according to Genesis 2:20, that was given to them thousands of years ago, is serpents or dragons and many know them also as snakes.
Therefore, dragons are not mythical, but were instead cursed by God during the time of the Garden of Eden, according to Genesis 3:14 (NIV): So the Lord God said to the serpent, “Because you have done this, Cursed are you above all livestock and all wild animals! You will crawl on your belly and you will eat dust all the days of your life.” In other words, God’s dragons now drag on the ground.
With unproven scientific theories such as asteroids, meteorites, and volcano eruptions explaining these animals’ demise, the truth in her book will bring all of the lies to an end.
With biblical truths that have never been written about and Dinosaur or Dragon DNA that is now available to be tested that will shatter these theories, God Reveals a Mystery! is long overdue.
The world will come to know that dragons or serpents are not extinct, but instead live among us today, in their cursed forms, and it can be scientifically proven because of God’s miraculous DNA, that He has manifested multiple times, that many said would never happen!
GOD REVEALS A MYSTERY! is available on Amazon.com.
Cowboys’ Strength Coach Markus Paul’s Last ‘At Home’ Workout Videos, 7 Months Before Death (Watch)
*The Dallas Cowboys held a moment of silence before their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Football Team to honor Markus Paul, the team’s strength coach who died on Wednesday, just one day after he was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency.
Following pregame warm-ups on Thursday, most of the team’s players and coaches gathered at midfield to say a prayer for their late coach.
The @dallascowboys took a moment before the game in remembrance of their strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/T2wUvhPn7K
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020
To honor Paul, the Cowboys wore a black and white decal with Paul’s initials on every helmet. But they were unable to pull off the win against Washington in Paul’s honor. Following the team’s 41-16 loss, no player attributed their late-game unraveling to the emotional week.
“It was tragic, and we kind of had to cope with it,” Amari Cooper told reporters after the game. “And in the span of those two lives, still try to focus as much as we can on football while dealing with something in our personal lives.”
Below are “at home” workouts that Markus Paul filmed just seven months ago for the Cowboys’ YouTube channel.
Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has teamed with producer Jojo Ryder (American Heist, Hawaii Five-O) for a documentary chronicling the athlete’s life and career, including his battle with substance abuse and marriage to Khloe Kardashian.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple-episode series will feature appearances by some of Odom’s NBA colleagues including Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Trevor Ariza and others.
From his personal life, Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children will also appear in the doc and offer testimony about their co-parenting relationship.
When we fall to the bottom of the hole that we’ve spent our lives digging, we will find that God was there waiting for us long before we showed up. And in one hand He’s holding all of the shovels that we used to dig it, and in the other He’s got a ladder. Pick wisely ✊🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XlVhSPfPH3
— LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) August 22, 2019
“I decided to tell my own truth through my documentary,” Odom says of why he agreed to the doc series now. “I think this will give my fans a look into my life and to understand who Lamar Odom is and hopefully I will be able to inspire people. I might not have made the best decisions a lot of times throughout my life, but I surely am a product of my environment that has made me. I think Jojo Ryder did a great job showing my real story and diving deep into my childhood and my roots.”
Chris Paul added: “Lamar’s story is like no other. He has shown resilience both on and off the court and I’m happy I was able to support my brother with this project.”
Ryder noted that Odom’s life journey is unique and “like no other.”
“His highs and lows are almost unbelievable and a big part of who Lamar Odom is. There is probably not another person like Lamar,” continues Ryder. “His story will definitely be one that will be talked about for a long time to come.”
No word yet on when the series will air, but it’s expected sometime next year.
