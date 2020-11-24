Television
Hallmark’s New Holiday Movies with Holly Robinson Peete, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Sheryl Lee Ralph
*Hallmark Channel has announced its new holiday slate of titles featuring Holly Robinson Peete, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Hallmark kicked off its annual holiday programming event in October and will roll out new Christmas films through the end of the year.
Viewers can get cozy on the couch with 40 features during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas and Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas lineups.
As noted by TV Guide, all of your favorite Hallmark stars will headline the original films, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Danica McKellar, and Holly Robinson Peete. The 2020 slate also includes starring roles for Sarah Drew, Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Marisol Nichols, Janel Parrish, Ashley Greene, Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, Marilu Henner, Rachael Leigh Cook, Bethany Joy Lenz, Alison Sweeney, Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, and Wynonna Judd.
Check out a few of the titles below featuring the Black Girl Magic of Holly, Tamera and Sheryl.
A CHRISTMAS TREE GROWS IN COLORADO
**Premiering Tuesday, November 24th at 8pm/7c on Hallmark Channel
SYNOPSIS: Erin is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration. Starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor.
Check out a preview via the YouTube clip above.
CHRISTMAS BELLS ARE RINGING – Airing December 5th
**Premieres Saturday, December 5th at 8pm/7c on Hallmark Channel
This is the 4th installment of the popular Christmas in Evergreen series
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (“A Family Christmas Gift”), Rukiya Bernard (“One Winter Weekend”), Antonio Cayonne (“Fashionably Yours”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Colin Lawrence (“Riverdale”) and Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”).
SYNOPSIS: As Michelle’s (Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Cayonne).
A CHRISTMAS COMES TWICE – Airing December 13th
** Premieres at 8 pm ET/PT, as it airs on Hallmark Channel. On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries the movies are at 10 pm ET/PT.
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley (“A Christmas Miracle”), Michael Xavier (“Paris, Wine and Romance”) Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Fashionably Yours”)
SYNOPSIS: Emily (Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before…giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.
Gabrielle Union Teams with Jemele Hill to Produce Comedy ‘New Money’ at Showtime
*Gabrielle Union is executive producing a comedy series for Showtime called “New Money,” TheWrap reports.
The project is in collaboration with Unions I’ll Have Another production company, Lodge Freeway Media’s Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter, who will also executive produce the potential series. “New Money” centers on “Black women who have solidified their careers, achieved financial independence and moved past the awkwardness and money struggles of their twenties,” per the synopsis, via TheWrap.
Now in their 30s, the women “must deal with the repercussions their ‘new money’ brings – including hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention, and greedy relatives – while also navigating the treacherous world of dating.”
Patrik-Ian Polk (“P-Valley,” “Being Mary Jane”) will write the script, alongside Union, Hill, Carter and Holly Shakoor Fleischer will co-executive produce.
In related news, on the Nov. 23 episode of Daily Pop, Union dished about the holiday traditions she and husband Dwyane Wade look forward to every year.
“The only thing that has been consistent about how me and my husband have celebrated is our lack of consistency,” Union joked. “Because both of our lives are so transient.”
She added, “My husband was never in one place. He always played on Christmas. A lot of times he played on Thanksgiving,” explained the L.A.’s Finest actress. “So celebrating in different cities—it might be in a hotel room in Philly having a turkey sandwich— as long as we’ve been together, that’s only our real tradition.”
Union and Wade are parents to a baby girl named Kaavia James, and Gabby is also a stepmother to Wade’s other children Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, Xavier, 6 and his nephew Dahveon, 19.
“We’re gonna keep some of the things we’ve always done, like a candied ham,” she shared. “Since I was a kid, there has been a candied ham. Even when there wasn’t a turkey, there was a ham.”
Anthony Mackie: Actor to Star In and Produce Action Film ‘The Ogun’ at Netflix
*Anthony Mackie has been tapped to star in and produce an action film for Netflix called “The Ogun,” in which he plays a desperate father searching for his kidnapped daughter in Nigeria.
Here’s what TheWrap reports: Mackie plays Xavier Rhodes (not the NFL defensive star), a man who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. But when his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it’s too late, testing his powers to the limit.
Mackie will produce the project with Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures.
The actor will next be seen in the Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Outside the Wire.”
Over the summer, the “Avengers’ star chopped it up with actor Daveed Diggs about the lack of diversity on the set of Marvel movies.
In an episode of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, the two spoke about the responsibility that influencers have to push for greater representation behind the scenes, Complex reports.
“We definitely have the power and the ability to ask those questions,” Macki said. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies now [where] every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he explained.
“We’ve had one Black producer, his name was Nate Moore. He produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”
Mackie has appeared in several Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.
As for how he would like to see Marvel change its practices, Mackie said, “My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.
All the Ways NY Attorney General Letitia James Will Prosecute Trump Once He’s Out of Office (Watch)
*Although it’s been a longstanding Justice Department policy not to indict a sitting president, Donald Trump will be out of the White House come January 20th, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has her ears pinned back ready to pounce.
Trump could attempt to pardon himself, or he could step down prior to January 20 and allow Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him. But a pardon only pertains to federal crimes, and won’t protect Trump from AG James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.
Vance has been seeking Trump’s tax returns in connection to a criminal case that is widely believed to involve tax fraud. Trump fought the effort all the way to the Supreme Court, where he lost. Now, the Supreme Court is set to rule on Trump’s last attempt at an appeal. A win for Vance would accelerate any potential prosecution.
James, meanwhile, is investigating the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, including the inflation of assets. Just last month, her office deposed Eric Trump.
So how likely will James or Vance be able to successfully “lock him up?”
James spoke about her game plan, as well as the nearly 70 lawsuits she’s already filed against the Trump administration, on last week’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”
Watch below:
