Hallmark’s New Holiday Movies with Holly Robinson Peete, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Sheryl Lee Ralph



*Hallmark Channel has announced its new holiday slate of titles featuring Holly Robinson Peete, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Hallmark kicked off its annual holiday programming event in October and will roll out new Christmas films through the end of the year.

Viewers can get cozy on the couch with 40 features during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas and Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas lineups.

As noted by TV Guide, all of your favorite Hallmark stars will headline the original films, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Danica McKellar, and Holly Robinson Peete. The 2020 slate also includes starring roles for Sarah Drew, Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Marisol Nichols, Janel Parrish, Ashley Greene, Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, Marilu Henner, Rachael Leigh Cook, Bethany Joy Lenz, Alison Sweeney, Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, and Wynonna Judd.

Check out a few of the titles below featuring the Black Girl Magic of Holly, Tamera and Sheryl.

A CHRISTMAS TREE GROWS IN COLORADO

**Premiering Tuesday, November 24th at 8pm/7c on Hallmark Channel

SYNOPSIS: Erin is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration. Starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor.

Check out a preview via the YouTube clip above.

CHRISTMAS BELLS ARE RINGING – Airing December 5th

**Premieres Saturday, December 5th at 8pm/7c on Hallmark Channel

This is the 4th installment of the popular Christmas in Evergreen series

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (“A Family Christmas Gift”), Rukiya Bernard (“One Winter Weekend”), Antonio Cayonne (“Fashionably Yours”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Colin Lawrence (“Riverdale”) and Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”).

SYNOPSIS: As Michelle’s (Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Cayonne).

A CHRISTMAS COMES TWICE – Airing December 13th

** Premieres at 8 pm ET/PT, as it airs on Hallmark Channel. On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries the movies are at 10 pm ET/PT.

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley (“A Christmas Miracle”), Michael Xavier (“Paris, Wine and Romance”) Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Fashionably Yours”)

SYNOPSIS: Emily (Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before…giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.

Check out the full star-studded schedule here.