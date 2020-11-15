EURweb Original Content
‘Christmas Doctor’ Star Adrian Holmes Spreads Holiday Cheer with a ‘Beautiful Twist’ [EUR Exclusive]
*Actor Adrian Holmes joins forces with Hollywood veteran Holly Robinson Peete to spread some holiday cheer with Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Doctor.”
The heartwarming story centers on Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete), who is offered an assignment away from home a week before Christmas. Luke, a mysterious man (Holmes) from her past, journeys to find her and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.
Holmes describes this holiday tale as a “tearjerker” with a “beautiful twist.”
“It’s such a well-written movie and focuses on the frontline workers and those that have done so much for us, especially in these times,” Holmes tells EURweb’s Ny MaGee. “So I’m really proud of that aspect of it And it also goes back to Afghanistan because she worked as a doctor in the war. The movie is very, very heartfelt. I just love it, and I think everyone’s going to be really, really happy with it.”
Get into our full Q&A below with Adrian Holmes.
Tell us about the character you play in The Christmas Doctor.
Adrian Holmes: I play Luke Barnes, who is an engineer. I am a father to an 18 year old girl who’s getting ready to go off to college. And I’m basically the guy in town who does all the graphic design images and stuff for a lot of different companies. Everyone knows me and everyone knows everybody. It’s one of those cozy towns that everyone gets along and there’s a lot of love, and Holly’s character, she comes to town as a locum tenens. Our town doctor isn’t well and has to go off for surgery, and so we need a doctor to replace him. And so she comes to town and she ends up renting my family house that has been rented out for a while now.
So she comes to town and she ends up staying there and that’s how we meet. And then from there we start to get acquainted, and start to take a liking to each other. It’s such a well-written movie and focuses on the frontline workers and those that have done so much for us, especially in these times. So I’m really proud of that aspect of it. And it also goes back to Afghanistan because she worked as a doctor in the war, and there’s a beautiful twist that happens in the movie that is such a tearjerker and is very, very heartfelt. I just love it, and I think everyone’s going to be really, really happy with it.
I think another beautiful aspect of the story is that it explores this single Black father and his relationship with his teen daughter.
Adrian Holmes: Absolutely. A lot of people can relate to that. Obviously there’s single moms, but there’s also single dads out there. He’s been recently divorced and he feels very sad, very bad that he put his daughter through all of that. And his daughter’s exposed to a broken family and he’s trying his best to keep the bond between him and his daughter very strong and alive. There’s nothing more that he wants than to make his daughter happy and to give her the best, give her everything he can. So yeah, he’s a great character. I really, really enjoyed playing him.
When you take on a role like Luke, how much of your own personality or your own swag do you embed in a character like this?
Adrian Holmes: Well, I think in every character there’s always a bit of you in it. In order to make it authentic, in order to make it grounded and real, you have to connect with it or find something that you can relate to from your personal life. That you can add to the story or inject into the story. I’m not a parent, unfortunately, but I can understand love and all the relationships. I could tap into all that but I don’t have a daughter, I don’t have a child, but that was something that I was able to just drop myself in and imagine and make it as real as I could make it. But yeah, I think that there’s always a bit of you in everything. I think it’s important to find a little bit of you in your character. I think for me, Luke and I, we both love family, we both love relationships and cultivating them, and we’re both perfectionists. We both like to do things really well or we don’t do them at all. So that was something that I really connected with Luke on as well.
How would you describe the creative energy on the set of a Hallmark Christmas film, and what does a veteran Hollywood star like Holly Robinson Peete bring to the production?
Adrian Holmes: Oh, wow. Well, first of all, Holly, working with her was so… It was so familiar, it was so easy. She brings such an ease and such a real light quality to the set. She makes everyone feel comfortable in it. I feel like we’ve done this before and I said that to her. It felt like it wasn’t our first time working together. She’s such a professional and just such a beautiful actress. And the energy, I mean, when you’re working on Christmas movies, automatically you’ve got that love and that warmth and that just whole Christmas spirit that you’re trying to generate and create. And everybody’s doing their best to keep that energy on set, and it’s beautiful. Even if you’re shooting it in June or July or August, it’s like it’s Christmas time.
We play carols and we sing carols just to really get us into that, or keep us into that space. But yeah, Hallmark, they do a great job with the set design and just creating the world. I was really blown away just with the sets and just how beautiful everything was. It just felt like it was winter time and it was Christmas. It was a really nice energy and atmosphere.
Is it important to you to follow the social media conversation to check out the viewer response to your work/projects such as this?
Adrian Holmes: Yeah, I have moments actually. Sometimes I stay away and just kind of let it unfold the way it unfolds. But lately I have been doing more of that, and I definitely will be doing that for this one. I’ll be on Twitter and checking out all their comments and I know there’s going to be a lot of live tweeting going on, so I’ll be on there as best I can and corresponding with everybody. And it’s nice to connect with the fans and to hear what their thoughts are about different themes and how it’s impacted them, if they can relate to a certain moment. It really adds to all the work that we’ve done and all the hard work that we’ve done to put it on the screen. That’s the cherry on top afterwards, to hear everybody’s love for it and just how they connect to it. Yeah, it just kind of puts it all together beautifully. So I’ll be tweeting.
What would you say is the heartbeat of this story? Is there a central theme that you’re hoping viewers are left thinking or talking about after they watch the film?
Adrian Holmes: I think that the theme is that it’s never too late to find love. Love is there and it’s always waiting for you when you need it. Don’t turn your back on it, no matter how difficult things have been for you, what you’ve been through, you can always start over and get a second chance at love and in relationships. I think that that’s a lot of what this is about because both of these characters experienced it, but were very jaded and just didn’t feel that they were able to come back to love and to have a relationship again. But they were able to trust and have faith and just follow their gut, and just to let love lead them. And it turned out to work out pretty well for them.
So yeah, I think that that’s what it’s about. And also to let your children have a mind of their own. They’re their own people, they have their own identities, and a lot of parents don’t want them to do what they want to do, or follow in the family business, but that might not necessarily be what they want. So you have to listen to them and let them make their own decisions. And trust that they’re going to do what’s best for them. That’s one thing that Luke had to grasp very quickly in this, to let his daughter be her own self and start her own lane.
Lastly, what makes The Christmas Doctor the perfect movie to get cozy on the couch with this holiday season?
Adrian Holmes: Well, the characters, the relationship, it’s really grounded in reality. The world that we created it’s a world that I think everyone really needs to experience, especially at this time. It’s a nice escape for us all at this time. I think that the groundedness of this feeling, the relatability is something that everyone’s going to appreciate and have a connection with.
“The Christmas Doctor” premieres Sunday, November 15 at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
David E. Talbert’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’: A New Christmas Cinematic Masterpiece for the Ages
*Mystical. Whimsical. Magical. Those three words may describe David E. Talbert’s newest sensation, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” However, four words should be added-: A Cinematic Christmas Masterpiece. And lucky for you it’s in now select theaters (during November) and it’s currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.
Talbert, a brilliant writer, playwright, director and theater maker, has produced 14 national tours, including for his first play “Tellin’ it Like it Tiz,” which toured for two years, establishing him as one of the most successful directors, writers and producers in American theater. He has written and produced 14 national tours, has earned 24 NAACP nominations, winning Best Playwright of the Year for “The Fabric of a Man,” and is also a best-selling author, having written three novels “Baggage Claim” (2003), “Love on the Dotted Line” (2005) and “Love Don’t Live Here No More: Book One of Doggy Tales” (2006), which he wrote with Snoop Dogg. In 2008, he made his film directorial debut with the Sony Pictures comedy “First Sunday,” which starred Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan and Katt Williams. Among his impressive film credits are Fox Searchlight’s “Baggage Claim,” an adaptation of his own novel and “Almost Christmas,” for Universal Pictures, with Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union and Academy Award winner Mo’Nique, which was the highest grossing theatrical release of his career. His recent national tours include the widely successful “What My Husband Doesn’t Know,” which starred Morris Chestnut.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” a mystical journey of fantasy, magic and wonder, follows an eccentric toymaker (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker), his tenacious granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills), and a magical invention with the power to reunite their family and change their lives forever.
“EURweb founder Lee Bailey spoke with Talbert earlier this week to find out about the interesting journey the playwright, now film director took to bring “Jingle Jangle” to the screen.
“It was 22 years in the making,” said David E. Talbert, who started writing the play in 1997. He wrote the film many years ago, but one major life event set the film on its course to success.
“When finally, our son was born, it kind of reawakened the kid in me,” said David about the birth of his son (Elias David Talbert) with wife Lyn Sisson-Talbert, who has produced all of Talbert’s plays and films.
“Looking at life through his eyes and I said ‘okay, well, it’s time to do it.’” He sat with his son and watched one of his favorite kid movies “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” His son was four, but didn’t quite have the reaction he was looking for.
“I was just singing all the songs and he was staring at the screen and he finally said, ‘Daddy can I play with my Legos?’” he laughed. “And he walked away. I realized he couldn’t get into the movie like I could when I was young- we had no other option but to see movies that didn’t have people that look like us. There was no other option. From ‘Willy Wonka’ to ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ to the original ‘Dr. Doolittle’ to ‘Mary Poppins’ there was just no option.”
David set to change the status quo, to make a holiday blockbuster that featured people of color, a film that not only is a holiday masterpiece, but a film in which people of color, including children of color, could see themselves in a huge blockbuster extravaganza.
“There was ‘The Wiz,’ but then again ‘The Wiz’ didn’t have any children in it. So that didn’t give you a chance to see yourself as a child. I realized on (Elias’) wall was ‘Miles Morales’ (A Spider Man character) and he rocked with Miles Morales because he looked like him. And that’s when it hit me that it’s time to do this, and that the world needed, my son needed, our community needed, our world needed to see people of color in this world in this holiday genre of films. And that’s when it took traction.”
Netflix took an interest in David’s “Jangle” concept after he worked with them on a small independent production, “El Camino Christmas,” which featured Vincent D’ Onofrio, Jessica Alba and Tim Allen. A meeting was arranged with the streamer’s head of original programming Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, one of Netflix’s head creative executives.
“They really liked the way the movie I did for them, the smaller budget movie turned out,” said David. “I told them I wanted to do a big event movie. They asked ‘what kind?’ I told them about my son and my family and how families like me around the country and around the world have nothing to look at during the holiday season with anybody of color. And he said, ‘we need to do something about that.’ And he asked if I could come back and pitch it next week and they bought it with me in the room. It felt really good. I’ve never worked with a company like Netflix before who understands. Netflix is a global brand, so they’re in 192 countries in 32 languages around the world. They understand that they need to make content for the world and the world is filled with more people of color than not.”
Filmed in London, David wanted an international feel for the film.
“All the movies I loved growing up all had a European backdrop,” he said. “There’s something magical about the accents- it’s been around centuries. We shot in a house that was built in the 1300s. There’s a certain sense for me, a classic feel. When you shoot something in Europe it’s classic because you’re talking about a country that’s one of the oldest in the world.”
Talbert says he sought out to make a film with international appeal, one that seeks to normalize people of color in fantasy films.
“We cast people from all different cultures with accents and we mixed it up,” he explained. “I wanted to normalize Black people in the 1800s with images that didn’t have a whip on our backs. I wanted the Victorian era- that era to show scientists and inventors and thinkers and alchemists and kind of give a different visual for Black people in this era.”
Making a cinematic marvel can contain a lot of moving parts. One of the moving parts for this film was working with an Oscar-nominated Black British cinematographer, Remi Adefarasin, one of the top British cinematographers.
“He and I talked about scope and scale, and that was a big thing for us, we wanted to make sure the film had scope and scale,” he explained. “So, my question was ‘how high could that camera go on that crane?’ And he said ‘we can go 100 feet.’ I asked ‘well can you make it go 200 feet? I wanted to show scope and scale on a grand spectacle. I knew this was a big undertaking and it was important for this film to succeed, to have this kind of scope, so that people that want to do films like this with people of color after me people will be more open to it because of the success of this one.”
Working on a huge blockbuster film like “Jangle” had its challenges for David E. Talbert.
“It was really for me, it was like going back to graduate school,” he reflected. “I had done musical plays, but I had never shot a musical. I had never done choreography in my plays. I had never done digital effects, special effects, two CGI characters and animated sequences, and people flying. I had never done that in a film before. I give a lot of credit to Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for believing in me. I’m used to, in my career, people saying ‘you’ve got $2 to make this movie. If it goes to $2.50 cents, that 25 cents is coming out of your money. I had never had an executive says to me ‘don’t write the budget, write your imagination and we’ll figure out the budget later.’ And that’s what Nick Nesbitt told me. It changed my life.”
Netflix pulled out all the stops for this production, bringing him some of the best personnel in the entertainment industry.
“They knew the importance of this film and surrounded me with the best visual effects team, the best music, Phil Lawrence and John Legend, the best production designer, who did all the ‘Star Wars’ latest movies, the best costume designer, a two-time Oscar nominee and proudly I say, I brought the best producer, my wife, who is the lead producer in the film. So, I was bullet proof. I had a Black woman by my side every step of the way.”
Casting Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle proved to be a stroke of genius. Whitaker provided a depth to the role that few actors are able to do.
“He was always my first choice,” said David of Forest Whitaker, who attended USC’s Conservatory of Music on a scholarship for Voice and also directed “Waiting to Exhale.” Talbert added: “I’ve known Forest for about 10 years, we had always flirted with doing a project together. The brilliance of Forest is that he does his homework. He understands nuance and backstory and making sure the character is multi-layered and multi-dimensional. I needed someone in front of the camera that could ground this character and make sure he’s a character and not a caricature., someone with those chops in front of the camera but equally as important, I need a big brother behind the camera.”
The breakout star in “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is Madalen Mills, who illuminates every scene she’s in.
“I think the heavens just dropped that little angel in my lap for this film,” Talbert gushed. “She has so much light in her. We did a worldwide search and we narrowed it down to five actresses from around the world. I flew into New York for the audition. As soon as I walked in, I knew it was hers. The other young ladies were talented, but she just had this thing where she wasn’t coming to audition for the role, she was coming to claim what was hers.”
Audiences will love the music which features songwriter Philip Lawrence, who has worked with Beyonce and Adele, and singer/songwriter John Legend. Luckily for viewers Lawrence also appears in the film alongside actress Lisa Davina Phillip, (Mrs. Johnston) as one of her background singers/dancers.
“When Phil wrote that song, we kept clowning in the studio adding more background parts, because I love the background parts and they were so funny, I said ‘Phil we got to have them on screen. You’ve got to fly into London, and with two other actors I had met there, Toge and Gabe and I said you all got to be Pips. She’s got to be Gladys Knight and you guys will be the Pips.”
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is simply a flawless movie. With sensational performances from Forest Whitaker, newcomer Madelen Mills, Phylicia Rashad and a monstrous performance by Keegan-Michael Key as the villain Gustafson. The film allows him the opportunity to show the great range he has as an actor. Mills is a young superstar with a voice that captures the screen. In addition, the choreography is flawless and the production design and costuming, simply otherworldly (do we hear Oscar?).
Although this film features actors and actresses of color, this film will appeal to audiences of all ethnicities. In this time of isolation and strife, the world needs an inspirational story that inspires and encourages. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” may be a Christmas movie, but it will live as a testimonial of triumph from the belief in human accomplishment. One line in the movie sums up its inspirational prowess- “If You Believe, It’s All Possible.” Simply, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a masterpiece, a holiday Christmas classic that all families should view and have in their collections.
In select theaters in November (check here for locations), “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” is also streaming on Netflix as well.
Follow David on Instagram @DavidETalbert.
A Story That Needed to Be Told: 50 Cent Takes Us Inside Season 2 of ‘For Life’ / WATCH
*Award-winning hip-hop artist, actor and executive producer Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, is no stranger to telling the important stories with his multiple television projects. Recently, I spoke with Fifty as he shared why “For Life” is a must watch.
Chellz: What are you most excited about for Season 2?
50 Cent: I’m excited because we go through time periods of Isaac. The show is loosely based on Isaac Wright Jr’s life story as he was sentenced to 70 years plus life. The first person convicted under the Kingpin statute in the state of New Jersey and he represented himself in court. He ended up going to jail and becoming a prison rep, taking on cases that were similar to his case and coming back and getting himself out of jail. Its one of one –he’s a unicorn. When he told me the story he had an idea for a feature film and he told the story so vivid, I could see the story he was telling.
Chellz: Who’s idea was it for you to play your character? Did you throw that in there or did the writers say we need to add a little spice?
50 cent: Well with Hank (the writer), we talked about the dangers of maximum state prison. They put a lot of the danger in one character and I’m like its necessary for it to be there, for them to understand. Then you feel action that thriller energy.
Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, ABC’s “For Life” season 2 premiere happens on November 18 at 10|9c. New episodes stream the next day.
ABC’s Fall Shows Are Bringing the DRAMA Back to Network TV! / WATCH
*It’s the return of fall dramas and ABC is bringing the heat and the drama back to network TV, with the premieres of “Station 19” crossing over with “Grey’s Anatomy” and the return of the friendship drama, “A Million Little Things!”
Starting off with “Grey’s Anatomy” which returned on Thursday evening (11-12-20) with an explosive three hour crossover premiere that put first responders and essential workers in the limelight, battling the COVID-19 pandemic and ending in the most jaw dropping, unexpected, show stopping moment (*SPOILER ALERT) we’ve seen in a while!
The premiere saw the return of McDreamy, Patrick Dempsey, aka, Derek in what seems to be a dream sequence…but maybe not. You’ll have to watch to find out!
EURweb sat down with two of the stars of Grey’s Anatomy, Kelly McCreary (“Maggie”) and Anthony Hill (“Winston”) to talk about what to expect with this new season.
“We don’t know anything about Dr. Winston”, Hill said, so expect the unexpected from him! The season will be explosive! That is all we know for sure!
EURweb also sat down with the stars of Station 19, Jaina Lee Ortiz, “Andy” and Boris Kodjoe “Robert” and discussed the return of their show.
Jaina Lee Ortiz said that we can expect “DTJ…drama, trauma and joy” this season, as Andy and Robert try to work on their new marriage while both living in separate crisis.
Andy’s mom is alive, Robert is addicted to drugs, their boss was recently arrested and they are still all first responders, out there saving lives! So, what can viewers expect?
Well, expect that you will continue to see the Station 19 world collide with the Grey’s Anatomy world and it’s going to be like no other seasons before it.
Rounding out the ABC drama, is “A Million Little Things.” The show about friendship, surviving the loss of someone you care about and how you pick up the pieces and try to carry on.
EURweb sat down with Romany Malco and discussed the importance of having good friends around you.
“A Million Little Things is about a group of friends that are trying to do better, while mourning the loss of the ring leader of their group,” Romany Malco says.
This season we can expect to find out more about the mysterious red vehicle that ran over Eddie, who was left to die in the street and how Roman and Regina, who were anticipating adopting a baby, have to deal with the surrogate mother reneging and deciding to keep her baby. The season promises a lot of twists and turns, so buckle up! It’s going to be a bumpy ride!
“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” premiered Thursday November 12, 2020 on ABC . “A Million Little Things” premieres Thursday November 19, 2020 at 10/9c on ABC.
