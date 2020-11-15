‘Christmas Doctor’ Star Adrian Holmes Spreads Holiday Cheer with a ‘Beautiful Twist’ [EUR Exclusive]

*Actor Adrian Holmes joins forces with Hollywood veteran Holly Robinson Peete to spread some holiday cheer with Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Doctor.”

The heartwarming story centers on Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete), who is offered an assignment away from home a week before Christmas. Luke, a mysterious man (Holmes) from her past, journeys to find her and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.

Holmes describes this holiday tale as a “tearjerker” with a “beautiful twist.”

“It’s such a well-written movie and focuses on the frontline workers and those that have done so much for us, especially in these times,” Holmes tells EURweb’s Ny MaGee. “So I’m really proud of that aspect of it And it also goes back to Afghanistan because she worked as a doctor in the war. The movie is very, very heartfelt. I just love it, and I think everyone’s going to be really, really happy with it.”

Get into our full Q&A below with Adrian Holmes.

Tell us about the character you play in The Christmas Doctor.

Adrian Holmes: I play Luke Barnes, who is an engineer. I am a father to an 18 year old girl who’s getting ready to go off to college. And I’m basically the guy in town who does all the graphic design images and stuff for a lot of different companies. Everyone knows me and everyone knows everybody. It’s one of those cozy towns that everyone gets along and there’s a lot of love, and Holly’s character, she comes to town as a locum tenens. Our town doctor isn’t well and has to go off for surgery, and so we need a doctor to replace him. And so she comes to town and she ends up renting my family house that has been rented out for a while now.

So she comes to town and she ends up staying there and that's how we meet. And then from there we start to get acquainted, and start to take a liking to each other. And it also goes back to Afghanistan because she worked as a doctor in the war, and there's a beautiful twist that happens in the movie that is such a tearjerker and is very, very heartfelt. I just love it, and I think everyone's going to be really, really happy with it.

I think another beautiful aspect of the story is that it explores this single Black father and his relationship with his teen daughter.

Adrian Holmes: Absolutely. A lot of people can relate to that. Obviously there’s single moms, but there’s also single dads out there. He’s been recently divorced and he feels very sad, very bad that he put his daughter through all of that. And his daughter’s exposed to a broken family and he’s trying his best to keep the bond between him and his daughter very strong and alive. There’s nothing more that he wants than to make his daughter happy and to give her the best, give her everything he can. So yeah, he’s a great character. I really, really enjoyed playing him.

When you take on a role like Luke, how much of your own personality or your own swag do you embed in a character like this?

Adrian Holmes: Well, I think in every character there’s always a bit of you in it. In order to make it authentic, in order to make it grounded and real, you have to connect with it or find something that you can relate to from your personal life. That you can add to the story or inject into the story. I’m not a parent, unfortunately, but I can understand love and all the relationships. I could tap into all that but I don’t have a daughter, I don’t have a child, but that was something that I was able to just drop myself in and imagine and make it as real as I could make it. But yeah, I think that there’s always a bit of you in everything. I think it’s important to find a little bit of you in your character. I think for me, Luke and I, we both love family, we both love relationships and cultivating them, and we’re both perfectionists. We both like to do things really well or we don’t do them at all. So that was something that I really connected with Luke on as well.

Take a look at the #behindthescenes fun of the making of the @HallmarkMovie Original Premiere #TheChristmasDoctor, and tune in Sunday at 10pm/9c to see it come to life on your screen. Part of #MiraclesOfChristmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/u4owAiroeZ — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) November 11, 2020

How would you describe the creative energy on the set of a Hallmark Christmas film, and what does a veteran Hollywood star like Holly Robinson Peete bring to the production?

Adrian Holmes: Oh, wow. Well, first of all, Holly, working with her was so… It was so familiar, it was so easy. She brings such an ease and such a real light quality to the set. She makes everyone feel comfortable in it. I feel like we’ve done this before and I said that to her. It felt like it wasn’t our first time working together. She’s such a professional and just such a beautiful actress. And the energy, I mean, when you’re working on Christmas movies, automatically you’ve got that love and that warmth and that just whole Christmas spirit that you’re trying to generate and create. And everybody’s doing their best to keep that energy on set, and it’s beautiful. Even if you’re shooting it in June or July or August, it’s like it’s Christmas time.

We play carols and we sing carols just to really get us into that, or keep us into that space. But yeah, Hallmark, they do a great job with the set design and just creating the world. I was really blown away just with the sets and just how beautiful everything was. It just felt like it was winter time and it was Christmas. It was a really nice energy and atmosphere.

Is it important to you to follow the social media conversation to check out the viewer response to your work/projects such as this?

Adrian Holmes: Yeah, I have moments actually. Sometimes I stay away and just kind of let it unfold the way it unfolds. But lately I have been doing more of that, and I definitely will be doing that for this one. I’ll be on Twitter and checking out all their comments and I know there’s going to be a lot of live tweeting going on, so I’ll be on there as best I can and corresponding with everybody. And it’s nice to connect with the fans and to hear what their thoughts are about different themes and how it’s impacted them, if they can relate to a certain moment. It really adds to all the work that we’ve done and all the hard work that we’ve done to put it on the screen. That’s the cherry on top afterwards, to hear everybody’s love for it and just how they connect to it. Yeah, it just kind of puts it all together beautifully. So I’ll be tweeting.

What would you say is the heartbeat of this story? Is there a central theme that you’re hoping viewers are left thinking or talking about after they watch the film?

Adrian Holmes: I think that the theme is that it’s never too late to find love. Love is there and it’s always waiting for you when you need it. Don’t turn your back on it, no matter how difficult things have been for you, what you’ve been through, you can always start over and get a second chance at love and in relationships. I think that that’s a lot of what this is about because both of these characters experienced it, but were very jaded and just didn’t feel that they were able to come back to love and to have a relationship again. But they were able to trust and have faith and just follow their gut, and just to let love lead them. And it turned out to work out pretty well for them.

So yeah, I think that that’s what it’s about. And also to let your children have a mind of their own. They’re their own people, they have their own identities, and a lot of parents don’t want them to do what they want to do, or follow in the family business, but that might not necessarily be what they want. So you have to listen to them and let them make their own decisions. And trust that they’re going to do what’s best for them. That’s one thing that Luke had to grasp very quickly in this, to let his daughter be her own self and start her own lane.

5 more hours East Coast!! ⌛️🎄👩🏽‍⚕️❤️

I’ll be tweeting live with you make sure you use #TheChristmasDoctor when you tweet so I can see and RT you 👀 10pm on @hallmarkmovie #MiraclesofChristmas pic.twitter.com/A6mxb5ly1n — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) November 15, 2020

Lastly, what makes The Christmas Doctor the perfect movie to get cozy on the couch with this holiday season?

Adrian Holmes: Well, the characters, the relationship, it’s really grounded in reality. The world that we created it’s a world that I think everyone really needs to experience, especially at this time. It’s a nice escape for us all at this time. I think that the groundedness of this feeling, the relatability is something that everyone’s going to appreciate and have a connection with.

“The Christmas Doctor” premieres Sunday, November 15 at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.