The Dissect Podcast Explores Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ 10 Year Anniversary / LISTEN
*With Kanye West’s prolific album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy celebrating its 10 year anniversary today, Nov 22, you might want to know that Cole Cuchna, creator & host of Dissect, a Spotify Original and serialized music podcast is exploring none other than ‘MBDTF.’
“‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ elevated hip-hop into another stratosphere, and cemented Kanye West as one of the world’s premier artistic visionaries.” Cole says. “The irony of Twisted Fantasy’s legacy is that while it’s influence is often stated, it’s rarely heard, as few (if any) have the imagination and skill required to replicate it. Hundreds of years from now, Twisted Fantasy will be among the finest artifacts of the 21st century.“
Listed among The New York Times’ Five Great Podcasts From 2018, and TIME’s The 50 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now, the podcast series has also examined influential projects such as Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and most recently released season, Childish Gambino’s Because the Internet.
More About Dissect
Under the lens of his musical composition background, paired with his love and appreciation for hip hop culture, Cole created Dissect to elevate these works of art and bridge the gap between classical and contemporary, giving hip hop the reverence and academic analysis it deserves. Through the podcast, Cole traces the life and trajectory of the artist — and of course, the historical impact. Breaking down our beloved hip hop masterpieces, Cole makes leaps of interpretative wonder, fusing insights, music theory, instrumentation, lyric interpretation to social contextual analysis; empowering fans to build deeper connections with the artist as well as the music and visual elements of each album he analyzes.
Arianne Antonio
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Wendell Pierce Tapped to Play Blues Icon B.B. King in Biopic
*Actor Wendell Pierce has been tapped to portray legendary blues artist B.B. King in a new film.
Pierce, known for his performances in “The Wire” and “Treme,” announced the project on social media.
“We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled.,” Pierce tweeted Monday.
“An icon playing an icon. I can’t to watch you and BB shine together, my friend. Sending so much love to you and this production,” actor Jimmi Simpson responded.
Singer Tank also commented, “WOW!!!!… You are absolutely the artist to paint this colossal cathedral!!”
We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled. pic.twitter.com/Y9JJvA3WW2
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King died in 2015 at age 89, and is considered one of the most influential blues musicians of all time. His career spanned nearly six decades, earning the singer 15 Grammys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. His biggest hit was “The Thrill Is Gone.”
Michael Zanetas, producer and myself in preparation for the BB King biopic. The Thrill is On! A thrill of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/0He6Zi2Kbo
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King was twice married and had 15 children. He died at his Las Vegas home in 2015 after a months-long battle with various health problems. Many of his famous friends took to social media to express their sympathy and condolences following his death.
“I want to thank him for all the inspiration and encouragement he gave me as a player over the years. And for the friendship we enjoyed,” Eric Clapton said on Facebook at the time “There’s not a lot left to say, because this music is almost a thing of the past now. There are not many left who play it in the pure way that B.B. did. He was a beacon for all of us who loved this kind of music, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”
Pierce has acted in films like “Malcolm X” and “Selma,” and shows including “Suits” and “Ray Donovan,” and recently starred in “Chicago P.D.” and the “Jack Ryan” series.
Entertainment
GRAMMY-Winning Morgan Heritage Celebrates Over Two Decades in Music with Family and Friends
*USA, Jamaica (MPR Consulting) – Longevity and consistency are what defines icons. Morgan Heritage are a true testament of the latter as the band celebrates over two decades in the music business in a series of many music celebrations to come. The multi-GRAMMY luminaries have delivered a musical gift with the re-release of their Family & Friends Vol.1 with an added bonus track of a live performance in Milan, Italy.
On their steadfast journey, the culturally driven family band Morgan Heritage have bridged continents and styles of Reggae with their stellar albums and productions such as the ones featured on the Family & Friends, Vol.1 compilation. Produced by Morgan Heritage, and executive produced by The Royal Family of Reggae’s patriarch, Denroy Morgan, Family & Friends are a must have compilation for the reggae connoisseur and avid music lovers worldwide. As each track is as relevant today as when first penned.
The compilation featuring legendary GRAMMY winning Toots Hibbert, GRAMMY nominated Jah Cure and Reggae superstar Capleton among others, is befitting as Morgan Heritage candidly explains that each artist featured on the album has contributed to their journey. “Although it’s been 20 years, it feels like yesterday. It started from our brother Laza (of the popular LMS group) and his band partner Shy-Poo working on a track that used a sample of the horn line in our dad’s record “No Secret”. The 3 of us had been dabbling in production as a little team sort to speak,” explains Mojo, “so I joined in and tightened it up the beat a bit. Then Gramps and Peetah heard it, and the rest was history as they say. This was around the time after we released our albums “Protect Us Jah” and “One Calling”, and we were inspired to bring back live riddims. We learned a lot at the time as we honed in on our production skills in Jamaica at renowned King Jammys and Bobby Digital studios.” recalled Mojo. “We started reaching out to friends, as we were just building and forging relationships with other artists such as Capleton who was there for us by bringing artists from his David House crew to lend their voices. Dad also got us some star power with our late great Uncle Toots (Toots Hibbert), so this was an exciting time. It was an era when you had to get creative as riddims sometimes had 15 or 20 artists on it. So to stand out, you had to write great songs with catchy melodies that fans could sing along with.”
Morgan Heritage, Family & Friends Vol.1 – 20th Edition out now and available: https://onerpm.ffm.to/ffvol1-20thanniversary and 2 instant tracks, is the first from several upcoming Morgan Heritage anniversary releases on the heels of their new partnership with international giants ONErpm. With offices in New York City, Nashville, Lagos, Nigeria, Kingston, Jamaica and São Paulo, Brazil, global distribution company ONErpm is a Distribution, label services, and rights management company.
About ONErpm:
ONErpm is a redefining force in the new music economy and one of today’s fastest-growing music companies in the global marketplace. Home to more than 5,000 YouTube channels that collectively generate over 8 billion views a month, ONErpm is one of the world’s largest YouTube Multi Channel Networks (MCN) specializing in music. With offices and studios in NYC, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Bogota, Mexico City, Madrid, Moscow, Lagos and Kingston, Jamaica. ONErpm occupies a unique space between traditional record label and distribution companies. For more information, visit www.onerpm.com.
Malaika Lepine
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Robert Gaylard is The Nomadic, Releases ‘Walk the Streets’ Single
*“The Nomadic is pretty much me. I have musicians I play with,” said Robert Gaylard when I asked if the new single “Walk the Streets” is a solo release or a release from his band The Nomadic. “I’ve lived a very nomadic life growing up all over the world. I lived in five different countries by the age of 10.”
The exposure, I’m sure, helped him secure a job working at the United Nations which has exposed him to many more different kinds of cultures and styles of music.
“I work for the U.N. It’s like a tribe of people moving around the world supporting people less fortunately than your self,” Gaylard stated. “My work knows my heart is in music.”
“Walk the Streets” is the 5th single from The Nomadic upcoming 2021 album release. Previous singles include “Drifting” – which is accompanied by a music video, “Waiting,” “Beyond Blue,” and “Manhattan View” – which is also accompanied by a music video.
Born in Australia, Robert has a fresh sound that is a melting-pot of Alternative Country, Rock and Pop, even though his band is labeled as a Rock band. His voice and style is something the world is hungry for. Quality instrumentals and vocals (especially the vocal harmony heard in the back of his songs), with lyrical content that is inspiring and relatable.
“I’m always writing music since the age of 16 – 18, but all the time working for the U.N. it wasn’t that easy to pursue my music. When I came to New York, I said, ‘I going to express myself musically.’ People started identifying with it.”
The Nomadic moved from Australia to America to live in New York in 2012 to pursue his music. He soon after was divorced and he turned to his music for comfort.
“I was divorced during that time and music was a great outlet. I wrote ‘Walk the Streets,’” he said. “…Just released it as the 5th single…releasing another one soon, and then a couple more next year. I’m putting together an album of 10 to 12 songs.”
Robert Gaylard, a lead guitarist, singer and songwriter, still works for the United Nations, and even though he has performed for them at a staff event he said he likes to keep the two separate.
“I kept it separate,” he said about his job and his music. “I play a lot in New York. I’m waiting for the pandemic to end…can’t play live right now. I also have a few practical things I’m working on. I have to focus on music…there is lots of investment that goes into it.”
Robert took 2019 off to invest in his music and the result is a long list of songs good enough to be major singles. Check it out for yourself at www.Youtube.com/TheNomadic.
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles Saturday November 6, 2021 at (TBD). The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
