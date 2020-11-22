Entertainment
Steffanie Rivers: ‘Ready To Love’ Ep. 5 Emotional Baggage / Watch
*When a love interest enters the new relationship with negative emotional baggage from the previous relationship, it’s doomed to failure. It seems a few cast members on season 3 of Ready To Love – Last Resort has the same issue. And they got exposed in episode 5.
Cast member Denise already expressed her reservations about cast member Rashid, because he reminds her of the narcissistic, light-skinned fraternity man she dated in a previous relationship. Despite Rashid’s assurances that he is not that type, Denise said she can’t let it go. So Rashid feels his character has been assassinated because Denise has prejudged him. The other male cast members have sided with Rashid, including Kalfani, who told the group he likes Denise, but her unwillingness to give Rashid the benefit of the doubt is rubbing everyone the wrong way.
Attorney Symone is giving off shallow and insecure vibes to other cast members because she was willing to portray another female cast member in a negative light to get attention. When Joy and Wynter confronted her about her behavior Symone cried and apologized. The Becky tears worked so well that Joy and Wynter also started to cry. So Symone was able to get away with her bad behavior, although she promised not to let it happen again.
It didn’t end so well for Shay and Alicia! Shay instigated the scandal between Alicia, Bryan and Alyx. Bryan and Alyx are a budding romantic item. Alicia stepped to Bryan to shoot her shot. He promised to come back to her room to watch a movie, but he went to visit Alyx and then retired to his room for the evening without returning to Alicia. She felt like the middle of a donut – left out. And she tried to turn Alyx against him by saying Bryan couldn’t be trusted to tell the truth.
Yet Bryan’s actions proved he can be trusted by Alyx. And that he wasn’t feeling Alicia. That’s why he didn’t go back to her room that night. Still, Alicia made a dramatic scene saying Bryan hurt her feelings. Although he should have canceled their pending movie night, Bryan proved that he didn’t want to lead her on when his heart is moving in the direction of Alyx.
In the meantime, Shay has caught the eye of nobody! She is trying too hard to be liked. If you have to force yourself on others to get noticed she’s fighting a losing battle. That’s why it was easy for the male cast members to send Shay home. And Alicia got the boot too for trying to play the victim and turning up on Bryan when she should have turned her attention to someone else.
MORE ON EURweb: The Dissect Podcast Explores Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ 10 Year Anniversary / LISTEN
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.
Music
The Dissect Podcast Explores Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ 10 Year Anniversary / LISTEN
*With Kanye West’s prolific album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy celebrating its 10 year anniversary today, Nov 22, you might want to know that Cole Cuchna, creator & host of Dissect, a Spotify Original and serialized music podcast is exploring none other than ‘MBDTF.’
“‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ elevated hip-hop into another stratosphere, and cemented Kanye West as one of the world’s premier artistic visionaries.” Cole says. “The irony of Twisted Fantasy’s legacy is that while it’s influence is often stated, it’s rarely heard, as few (if any) have the imagination and skill required to replicate it. Hundreds of years from now, Twisted Fantasy will be among the finest artifacts of the 21st century.“
MORE ON EURweb: Steffanie Rivers: Ready To Love Ep. 5 Emotional Baggage /Watch
Listed among The New York Times’ Five Great Podcasts From 2018, and TIME’s The 50 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now, the podcast series has also examined influential projects such as Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Beyoncé’s Lemonade, and most recently released season, Childish Gambino’s Because the Internet.
More About Dissect
Under the lens of his musical composition background, paired with his love and appreciation for hip hop culture, Cole created Dissect to elevate these works of art and bridge the gap between classical and contemporary, giving hip hop the reverence and academic analysis it deserves. Through the podcast, Cole traces the life and trajectory of the artist — and of course, the historical impact. Breaking down our beloved hip hop masterpieces, Cole makes leaps of interpretative wonder, fusing insights, music theory, instrumentation, lyric interpretation to social contextual analysis; empowering fans to build deeper connections with the artist as well as the music and visual elements of each album he analyzes.
source:
Arianne Antonio
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Wendell Pierce Tapped to Play Blues Icon B.B. King in Biopic
*Actor Wendell Pierce has been tapped to portray legendary blues artist B.B. King in a new film.
Pierce, known for his performances in “The Wire” and “Treme,” announced the project on social media.
“We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled.,” Pierce tweeted Monday.
“An icon playing an icon. I can’t to watch you and BB shine together, my friend. Sending so much love to you and this production,” actor Jimmi Simpson responded.
Singer Tank also commented, “WOW!!!!… You are absolutely the artist to paint this colossal cathedral!!”
READ MORE:AMC Entertainment Running Out Cash, Offers Theater Rentals for $99
We are official. Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King. Humbled. pic.twitter.com/Y9JJvA3WW2
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King died in 2015 at age 89, and is considered one of the most influential blues musicians of all time. His career spanned nearly six decades, earning the singer 15 Grammys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. His biggest hit was “The Thrill Is Gone.”
Michael Zanetas, producer and myself in preparation for the BB King biopic. The Thrill is On! A thrill of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/0He6Zi2Kbo
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 19, 2020
King was twice married and had 15 children. He died at his Las Vegas home in 2015 after a months-long battle with various health problems. Many of his famous friends took to social media to express their sympathy and condolences following his death.
“I want to thank him for all the inspiration and encouragement he gave me as a player over the years. And for the friendship we enjoyed,” Eric Clapton said on Facebook at the time “There’s not a lot left to say, because this music is almost a thing of the past now. There are not many left who play it in the pure way that B.B. did. He was a beacon for all of us who loved this kind of music, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”
Pierce has acted in films like “Malcolm X” and “Selma,” and shows including “Suits” and “Ray Donovan,” and recently starred in “Chicago P.D.” and the “Jack Ryan” series.
Entertainment
Mario Barrios: One Step Closer to Junior Welterweight Supremacy
*Mario Barrios (26-0-0 with 17 KOs) remained undefeated on Halloween night with a knockout of Ryan Karl (18-3-0 with 12 KOs) in front of a Showtime pay-per-view audience.
The WBA 140-pound champ stopped Karl in the sixth round on what may have been the card of the year. The night delivered big-time with all four televised bouts ending in knockouts.
Gervonta “Tank” Davis scored the same, a round-six KO, against Leo Santa Cruz in the night’s top-billed event.
Barrios and Karl delivered a fan-friendly tug-of-war, fought in close quarters. Eventually, Karl would wilt from huge shots fired in the heated battle. This win elevated the 25-year old Barrios up the junior welterweight ladder.
The San Antonio native kept his word by defending his title in front of a home crowd. After the bout, Barrios opened up about a potential fight against Regis Prograis and much more.
Percy Crawford interviewed Mario Barrios for Zenger News.
Zenger: Congratulations on a hell of a fight and win against Ryan Karl. How do you feel physically?
Mario Barrios: I feel great. I was going to get back in the gym yesterday, actually, but I got this tattoo on my leg that’s healing. But I want to say I was only sore for one or two days. After that, I was good.
Zenger: We knew what Karl brings to the table, a durable guy that comes forward and is tough to finish. Was he what you expected, or did he bring a different element to the table that you were not expecting?
Barrios: No. That was really the fight I was prepared for. Me and Virgil and my corner knew that Ryan’s only chance was going to be to kind of maul me. Be all over me and make it a rugged fight and an ugly fight. I knew my footwork and my movement was superior. I knew it was just a matter of time. So, I had to be patient in the early rounds, establish my jab, land some body shots and just wear him down.
Zenger: You got the opportunity to defend your title in your hometown of San Antonio. Were you nervous fighting at home? Anxious? What was the feeling before the fight, and now afterwards?
Barrios: Leading up to it, I didn’t feel any nerves. It was kind of a motivation for me. I love fighting at home. I promised my city a world title; I was able to follow through with that. And I made another promise that I was going to defend it there, so it was just pure motivation for me. And now that it’s over, I’ve been getting tremendous support. Everyone was super happy. The night of the fight, people hit me with so many messages. It was an awesome feeling to be able to defend that title in front of everybody here at home.
Zenger: You were coming after a year-long layoff. Add Covid to the mix—what was the preparation like for this fight, for you?
Barrios: Man [laughing], it took a while to get used to. Camp was way different. Being at the fight was way different. Being in “the bubble” was pretty terrible, so I’m glad that’s over with [laughing]. That’s kind of what everyone has been dealing with though, adapting to this pandemic. Especially as a fighter, we’re used to adapting in the ring and everything, so I knew it was something I was going to have to just deal with. But the whole camp and having to get tested every week, getting our sparring partners testing, it just added more to our list of things we had to do. But we still had a successful camp. Virgil did a good job with everything, sparring partners. We went out there and handled our business.
Zenger: It seems you and Virg have hit a very comfortable pupil-teacher zone now that you guys are so many fights into being a duo. How has that relationship grown and helped you inside the ring?
Barrios: I’m always very thankful of the relationship I have with Virg. I tell people all the time, he’s a lot more than just a coach. He’s a great mentor, a great friend; even if it’s something that doesn’t deal with boxing. I can always go to him. I’m thankful for the relationship that me and Virg has grown to have.
Zenger: Given the fact that you were off—a little bit over a year actually—did you feel it in the ring? Because you guys got right after it, throwing leather.
Barrios: With the fight, I didn’t feel no type of ring rust whatsoever. During the fight, I actually felt like I had a super slow start. Ryan’s movement, the way he was putting pressure, kind of threw me off a little bit. But it was just me trying to get his timing down, his rhythm down. By the third or fourth round, I started to feel real comfortable in there, and that’s around the time I started to land some really big stuff on him. Again, I didn’t feel any type of ring rust whatsoever, given I was off a lot longer than I had originally wanted to be.
Zenger: We always look at the guy who suffered the cut from a nasty head clash, so obviously all attention was on Ryan. But were you dazed or buzzed from the head clash because that was a pretty significant one?
Barrios: It was a super ugly head clash. He was coming in pretty wild. Thankfully—not thankfully, because we did clash heads—but he caught me on the very top of my forehead. Other than it just being sore for a couple of days, I didn’t have to get stitches, so I was good.
Zenger: Ideally another long layoff is not in the cards for you. Would you like to return to the ring during the first quarter of 2021?
Barrios: Yeah! I have already talked to my managers. They are on board with keeping me as busy as possible, especially with the type of fights that have been coming about with my last couple. We are willing to get right back in there in March or April.
Zenger: There is a top 140-pounder named Regis Prograis who knocked his opponent out in the fight prior to yours. Are you looking to fight someone like him or an Adrien Broner-type of opponent next?
Barrios: I think, me as a fighter, I think a fight with Regis would be bigger, especially given the type of fighter that Regis still is. I think he still has a lot to accomplish in the sport. Given that we are kind of from that same area, that would be another huge fight to have over here in Texas. Out of those two, if I had to pick, I see me more with Regis. I feel it would be a way better fight for the fans and everything. Broner though—it’s another great fight, a different style. It would definitely bring an audience because a lot of people like to see Broner get touched. I feel because of my build and my style, I feel like my style is bad for Broner, and even Regis.
Zenger: Regis is a southpaw, I take it you have no issues fighting southpaws?
Barrios: No, man. Especially that fight with Akhmedov. I got a good amount of experience with a southpaw.
Zenger: In some instances, the fight card itself doesn’t live up to the billing. All four televised fights on this “Davis vs. Santa Cruz” card ended by knockout. How does it feel to be a part of such an amazing card?
Barrios: Oh, it was awesome. That was my second time ever being on Showtime PPV. I was super stoked as far as being a part of that card from the beginning. I knew it was one that wasn’t going to disappoint, which is why I was telling everybody to make sure they bought either the PPV or a ticket. I’m looking forward to being on other huge cards and headlining myself pretty soon.
Zenger: You are always fun to watch. Congratulations again on the victory. Is there anything else you want to add?
Barrios: I appreciate you. It’s always a pleasure to speak with you. Thank you to everybody for supporting me. We’re going to continue to take over.
(Edited by David Matthew and Ganesh Lakshman.)
The post Mario Barrios: One Step Closer to Junior Welterweight Supremacy appeared first on Zenger News.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer