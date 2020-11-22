Politics
Cal NAACP Announces New Leader to Replace Outgoing Pres. Alice Huffman
*Effective Dec. 1, Alice Huffman will no longer be the president of the California-Hawaii State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) due to “health concerns,” she tells California Black Media.
Rick Callender, former president of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP and current CEO of the Santa Clara Water District, has been appointed to the position and will assume duties the day Huffman’s term expires.
In a written statement, Huffman first alerted the organization’s executive members of her intentions to vacate the office she has led for over two decades.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your president since 1999. It has been a pleasure to serve with you, but all good things must come to an end. Due to health concerns, I tender my resignation as president effective December 1, 2020,” Huffman stated in her letter to members of the executive committee.
Huffman, who isn’t shy about sharing trials she has overcome in her life — including that she is a high school dropout — leaves the position of president after most recently being an outspoken supporter of multiple California 2020 election ballot initiatives, among them: Prop 15, Prop 21, Prop 22, and Prop 25.
The initiatives, most of them avidly backed or hotly contested by voters and policy makers, focused on a range of issues. From amending the state’s property tax system (Prop 15) and rent control (Prop 21) to the reclassification, under the state’s labor law, of app-based drivers and an increase to the minimum wage (Prop 22), the initiatives put Huffman in the crosshairs of groups that opposed her positions.
She sometimes found herself at odds with powerful African American political organizations, including the California Democratic Party Black Caucus on some of her positions.
THE REAL: Killer Mike’s Optimism About the Georgia Runoff Election, Jesse Williams on Fighting for Social Justice Locally
In a written statement issued Nov. 20, Callender said he looks forward to filling the position left by his mentor, Huffman.
“Huffman has been one of the strongest NAACP leaders in the country and has truly accomplished a lot for African Americans and people of color in California, Hawaii, and across the nation,” Callender stated. “She leaves very big shoes to fill, and I look forward to leading the California-Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP starting December 1. It has been a true honor to serve as her vice president on her leadership team for 19 years.”
Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the largest and oldest civil rights organization in the country. There are more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation.
The NAACP states that its mission is to “secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in an effort to eliminate race-based discrimination.” It also works to ensure the health and well-being of all persons of color, its website says.
Huffman was elected president of the California-Hawaii NAACP Conference in 1999 and has won eight-consecutive elections. She is also a member of the National Board of the NAACP as well.
In Sacramento, Huffman runs her own consulting firm she founded in 1988 called AC Public Affairs, Inc.
On the morning of Nov. 20, Huffman submitted a written statement in full detail to California Black Media explaining her decision.
“After serving the African-American community as State president of the California-Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP for nearly 20 years, I will be resigning and turning the reins over to the next generation of leadership,” she wrote.
Huffman says stepping down is a decision that she has been grappling with for over a year now.
“With the victory at the top of the ticket to securing our African American leaders in the state of California, I can say ‘mission accomplished’ and now take a well-deserved rest,” she concluded.
source:
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
Entertainment
THE REAL: Killer Mike’s Optimism About the Georgia Runoff Election, Jesse Williams on Fighting for Social Justice Locally
*On Friday, Nov. 20, The Real welcomes rapper and political activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render and actor and activist Jesse Williams who share the details of their newest venture– Greenwood, a banking platform that will address the unique needs of Black and Latinx communities – and talk politics. Atlanta native, Killer Mike also discusses the upcoming Georgia runoff elections stating, “It’s not over” for the Progressive Democrats! Then, Jesse suggests that the key to maintaining the fight for social justice is by getting involved in and/or monitoring local politics.
Also, the ladies welcome back guest co-host Eboni K. Williams as they compare notes on how to tell their men that their wardrobe choices are not the greatest. Co-host Adrienne Houghton unhappily mentions the pair of Crocs her husband Israel has fallen in love with and co-host Loni Love playfully shares a mishap her boyfriend James had when purchasing a pair of glasses without consulting with her first.
“Killer Mike” Render on the Georgia Runoff Elections: “It’s not over!”
Jesse Williams on the Keeping Fight for Social Justice: “Local Politics Matter!”
How Do You Let Your Man Know You’re Not Okay With His Wardrobe?
“Killer Mike” Render on the Georgia Runoff Elections: “It’s not over!”
Michael “Killer Mike” Render: I’m proud to be an Atlantan and I’m proud to be a Georgian and I’m proud to be a Progressive right now. As I’ve just given a nod to formerly Mayor Ted, now Commissioner Ted (Terry) out in DeKalb County. We got a real Bernie-crat, a real progressive here. We also have a more progressive democrat in Fani Willis (District Attorney of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit) and I’m on her transition team. I want to tell people, it is not over. My 18 year old son voted for the first time this year…
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right.
Michael: … and then he had to learn about, well, runoffs. So, now we’re gonna go back and get a chance to vote again in January. We have two candidates that, I feel, are very important on the ground. That’s Raphael Warnock, who’s currently a minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church. For people who say that clergymen don’t– can’t make good politicians, Adam Clayton Powell and Andrew Young. Both, huge influences on my life. Andrew Young, directly, is a clergyman. And these people bring the heart and soul to politics, on that floor, a lot of times when there’s just business and law. There needs to be more representation for the people. The other person, a young progressive, who I like a lot within the Democratic Party– he was already following me on Instagram– his name is Jon Ossoff.
Eboni K. Williams: Yes! I love him!
(Garcelle claps)
Michael: He’s been back by Andrew Young and other people. Jon is an amazing guy. Jon is someone who I think can help progress Georgia. He and Warnock, both. Jon is someone who, like I said, is already following me. So, I know he’s used to seeing all the wild and zany stuff I do, which means he’s really in-line with the Progressive Party. I really like him a lot and I want to drive the numbers out. We got to get out in January and vote.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Coronavirus
And Now Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus
*We could be snarky about it, but we’ll resist the temptation to do so and just report straight up that Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining at his cabin.
So far he’s not displaying any symptoms, his spokesman said. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. told Dailymail.com.
As far as why he’s quarantining in a cabin, he owns one in upstate NY where he likes to fly fish in the Delaware River.
You may remember that Don Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilgoyle caught the virus back in July around the 4th, but he escaped catching the disease.
However, he is the second of the president’s children to test positive for the virus, following Barron Trump’s diagnosis last month. Barron tested positive in October when both his parents had COVID.
MORE NEWS: ‘Sasha is a Mini Michelle’: Obama Explains Why He’s Scared of his Youngest Daughter (Watch)
Here’s more via DailyMail:
Donald Trump Jr.’s infection comes as coronavirus cases are in the rise in the United States with more than 11.9 million people infected. More than 253,000 Americans have died from the disease.
It’s unclear where the president’s oldest son may have been infected. He was at the White House on election night where several of Trump’s staff later tested positive for COVID, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
He’s the latest in a long line of people close to the president to get infected.
Also on Friday, Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, announced he had COVID.
Entertainment
‘Sasha is a Mini Michelle’: Obama Explains Why He’s Scared of his Youngest Daughter (Watch)
*President Obama dropped into “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday to talk about his new book “A Promised Land,” and spoke at length about how his eldest daughter Malia is more like him in temperament, and Sasha is a “mini Michelle.”
He said that Sasha “has the same look, the same attitude” as Michelle, and he’s scared of both of them.
Obama also explained why his daughters came up with an alias for him called “Johnny McJohn-John,” the struggle of being a good father and husband while also being a good President, being on the cover of InStyle Magazine, sinking a three pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden, calling the election Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, getting Trump out of the White House, Biden becoming President, resurrecting the Pandemic Task Force disbanded by Donald Trump, getting the Affordable Care Act passed, the work that still needs to be done, the best night of his Presidency, the Bin Laden raid, Trump’s birther theory, and he surprises a totally unsuspecting fan.
Watch below:
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer