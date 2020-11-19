crime
Man Goes On Knife Attack at Queens IHOP Over Face Mask [VIDEO]
*A Queens man who wanted to dine in at an IHOP without a face covering went on a violent attack after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.
CBS New York reports that a female employee had to get stitches after the man went to town on the staff with a knife.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Surveillance video captured the horrifying scene. At first, you see the customer in the waiting area with another guy — although, we’re told there were at least 3 men who rolled in together.
Looks like a staffer’s telling him to mask up, which seems to piss him off. He gets up to argue, and appears to leave the building — but when the whole crew comes back, he’s way more agitated.
The video shows the guy who allegedly refused to put on a mask storm back into the IHOP and charge past a table and other waiting customers … apparently trying to get at someone off-camera.
While trying to get a hold of that person, the guy reaches over and grabs something from his friend — cops say it was a knife — and then chases some workers through the restaurant. Toward the end of the video, he actually swings at someone before booking it.
A 40-year-old female employee was cut in her arm, which required stitches.
Scroll up and watch the wild scene via the video player above.
Cops are currently on the hunt for the guy and his pals, the report states.
Robbery Charges Dropped Against Ex-NFLer DeAndre Baker After Attorney’s ‘Extortion’ Arrest
*The State Attorney’s Office in Florida has dropped all charges in an alleged robbery case involving former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.
According to CBS Miami, the lawyer representing three of the alleged victims has also been arrested on extortion charges.
Here’s the backstory: Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were arrested in May for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint during a cookout in Miramar, FL on May 13. Baker was charged with 4 counts of robbery with a firearm and was facing life in prison.
Per the New York Post, attorney William Dean and his clients demanded Baker pay $1.5 million to change their statements against him. Sources tell the publication that Dean and his clients were involved in the armed robbery plot from the beginning.
BREAKING: Broward State Attorney drops all charges against DeAndre Baker. https://t.co/2q0KAsftnx
— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 16, 2020
“On Monday morning, November 16, 2020, William Dean, an attorney representing three of the alleged victims, was arrested for extortion related to soliciting a cash payout on behalf of the three men in exchange for altered testimony,” the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “This testimony was provided in the form of written, signed, notarized but identical in content affidavits in which the alleged victims recanted their three previous sworn statements and instead asserted that they did not get an accurate look at the events as they occurred, that Deandre Baker was present but not involved in any criminal act and that they were not robbed or assaulted.”
Prosecutors say three alleged victims had initially filed sworn statements “in which they asserted that three men committed a robbery with a firearm upon them and that Mr. Baker was one of the assailants.”
Then the alleged victims and witnesses became “uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished,” said prosecutors.
The Broward State Attorney’s Office ultimately dropped the charges against Baker.
Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ Sports … “The result is the correct result in dismissing Deandre’s case. We have been saying he was a victim of an extortion from day one.”
Another Rapper Shot in Dallas: Lil Boosie Takes A Bullet in the Leg Days After Mo3 Slaying
*After initial reports broke, it’s now confirmed that Louisiana rapper #LilBoosie did get shot in his leg during a shooting in the parking lot of Big T Plaza in Dallas, TX.
He’s said to be doing ok with a non-life threatening injury below his knee. Details are still emerging.
It should be noted however, that the shooting comes just days after rapper Boozie’s buddy, rapper/singer Mo3 was shot dead in Dallas on a freeway. Word is Mo3 had been feuding with a fellow rapper, but it’s unclear if there’s any connection between that and his slaying.
Meanwhile, cops haven’t arrested a suspect yet in Mo’s death case quite yet. It’s also unclear if there is any connection between his fatal shooting and Boosie’s incident.
Bond Denied for Racist Father, Son Charged with Killing Ahmaud Arbery [VIDEO]
*A Georgia judge has denied bond for the white father and son charged in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.
The judge noted in his ruling on Friday that Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, took the law into their own hands back in February when they hunted Arbery down in their pick up truck and shot him dead in a residential street.
The McMichaels have been jailed since their arrests in May, more than two months after they murdered Arbery.
As reported by ABC News, defense attorneys say the McMichaels had legal rights to pursue Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar. Prosecutors say the victim was no criminal but was simply out jogging when he had the fatal encounter with the racist “vigilantes.”
To further illustrate the hateful views of the father and son, the prosecutor read a racist message in court Thursday that Travis posted on Facebook in reference to Asians. He also sent a text to a friend last year that used a racial slur for Black people.
The McMichaels have each been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, per ABC News.
Family attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement in response to the judge’s decision to deny bond to Gregory and Travis.
“We are grateful for the judge’s decision to deny Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael bond today in Georgia. The McMichaels acted as Ahmaud’s judge, jury, and executioner in this modern-day lynching – for doing nothing more than jogging while Black,” he said.
“We look forward to seeing justice administered for this heinous act against Ahmaud, his family, and our brothers and sisters across the nation,” Crump added.
