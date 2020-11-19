Man Goes On Knife Attack at Queens IHOP Over Face Mask [VIDEO]

*A Queens man who wanted to dine in at an IHOP without a face covering went on a violent attack after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.

CBS New York reports that a female employee had to get stitches after the man went to town on the staff with a knife.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Surveillance video captured the horrifying scene. At first, you see the customer in the waiting area with another guy — although, we’re told there were at least 3 men who rolled in together.

Looks like a staffer’s telling him to mask up, which seems to piss him off. He gets up to argue, and appears to leave the building — but when the whole crew comes back, he’s way more agitated.

The video shows the guy who allegedly refused to put on a mask storm back into the IHOP and charge past a table and other waiting customers … apparently trying to get at someone off-camera.

While trying to get a hold of that person, the guy reaches over and grabs something from his friend — cops say it was a knife — and then chases some workers through the restaurant. Toward the end of the video, he actually swings at someone before booking it.

A 40-year-old female employee was cut in her arm, which required stitches.

Scroll up and watch the wild scene via the video player above.

Cops are currently on the hunt for the guy and his pals, the report states.