Check Out the Official Trailer For New Amazon Original Series THE WILDS

*Spike Lee is set to direct a musical based on the creators of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

According to Variety, the film is based on David Kushner’s Esquire article titled: All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.

Lee will direct from a screenplay penned by Kwame Kwei-Armah. Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures will produce the film alongside 40 Acres and Mule Filmworks, per Variety.

“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow, Rusty Behind’ Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn,” Lee said in a statement announcing the film.

“My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals,” he continued. “So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”

Lee most recently directed Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman. The film debuted on the streaming platform amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“I cannot take any credit for this. The film was shot when it was shot; it was ready to come out when it was ready to come out. And then the world changed for everybody,” Lee told Variety about the timing of the film’s release. “When something is repeated all the time it becomes a cliché … but that doesn’t mean it’s not the truth. And the truth I’m talking about is timing is everything. This film’s coming out at the right time for the world we live in.”

We previously reported, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will receive the American Cinematheque Award during a virtual tribute on Jan. 14, 2021.

“As a cultural arts organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque’s annual award,” said American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita. “Spike’s ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from ‘Do the Right Thing,’ ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘American Utopia.’ We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light.”