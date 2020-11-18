Entertainment
Check Out the Official Trailer For New Amazon Original Series THE WILDS
*The official trailer and key art for season one of “The Wilds” is available now.
The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, December 11, 2020 in more than 240 territories around the world.
Additionally, the first episode will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Amazon Prime Video YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles starting at 12:00 a.m. PT on December 11-25, 2020. The first episode will also be available to stream on Prime Video with no Prime account necessary, December 11-25, 2020.
Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.
MORE NEWS: Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
The series stars industry veteran Rachel Griffiths, as well as a mix of familiar and fresh faces that include Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box).
BLIND ITEM: The Broke Hoe
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Borrowing a bunch of expensive cars for a photo shoot, does not mean you can actually afford to buy any of them or even lease one. The celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter just doesn’t want her clients (to) know she is broke, because then they will want to pay less.
Can you guess the celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter ?
Spike Lee to Direct Movie Musical About Erectile Dysfunction Drug Viagra
*Spike Lee is set to direct a musical based on the creators of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.
According to Variety, the film is based on David Kushner’s Esquire article titled: All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra.
Lee will direct from a screenplay penned by Kwame Kwei-Armah. Matt Jackson’s Jackson Pictures will produce the film alongside 40 Acres and Mule Filmworks, per Variety.
“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow, Rusty Behind’ Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn,” Lee said in a statement announcing the film.
“My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals,” he continued. “So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN’, ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”
READ MORE: Spike Lee to Receive American Cinematheque Award in 2021
Lee most recently directed Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman. The film debuted on the streaming platform amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“I cannot take any credit for this. The film was shot when it was shot; it was ready to come out when it was ready to come out. And then the world changed for everybody,” Lee told Variety about the timing of the film’s release. “When something is repeated all the time it becomes a cliché … but that doesn’t mean it’s not the truth. And the truth I’m talking about is timing is everything. This film’s coming out at the right time for the world we live in.”
We previously reported, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will receive the American Cinematheque Award during a virtual tribute on Jan. 14, 2021.
“As a cultural arts organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque’s annual award,” said American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita. “Spike’s ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from ‘Do the Right Thing,’ ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘American Utopia.’ We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light.”
‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
*New York, NY – The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection to its acclaimed Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series: BET+’s Tyler Perry’s Ruthless.
This exciting program will publish just in time for the midseason premiere of the smash-hit series on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment starting tonight at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST.
“When Tyler Perry and BET present a television series you know it’s going to be riveting, entertaining and addictive,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “Ruthless once again proves why Tyler Perry is continuously recognized and praised for his trailblazing work.”
Ruthless follows the story of Ruth Truesdale who finds herself and her daughter entangled in the dangerous Rakudushis cult. At first an enthusiastic member, Ruth soon sees the cult for what it is, but must continue to play along with ways of Rakudushis until she can find a way to free herself and her daughter from this dire situation. The Paley Center will present a conversation with the cast ahead of the show’s midseason premiere on Thursday, November 26 on BET+. Joining in the conversation will be series stars Melissa L. Williams (Ruth Truesdale), Matt Cedeño (The Highest/Louis Tyrone Luckett), Lenny Thomas (Dikhan), Blue Kimble (Andrew), Yvonne Senat Jones (Tally), and moderator Tonja Renée Stidhum, Staff Entertainment Writer, The Root.
MORE NEWS: Oprah Clips: Obama Says He and Michelle Were Held to a Different Standard While in Office (Watch)
Paley Front Row Presented by Citi brings televisions fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today’s top television shows.
For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.
About The Paley Center for Media
The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center’s premier programming sponsored by Verizon can be viewed through Verizon Media’s distribution channels, including being featured on the Yahoo Entertainment channel, as well as [email protected] presented by Citi on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel and the Paley Center’s Facebook page. The general public can access the Paley Center’s permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.
