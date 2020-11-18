News
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Traci Breaks Down Over Her Niece’s Passing [WATCH]
*This week’s episode of WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” finds Traci struggling to process the death of her niece.
In our exclusive clip above, the singer and reality TV star breaks down over the loss during a therapy session. It’s a heartbreaking moment as Traci open up about why her niece was so special.
Watch the emotional scene via the YouTube clip above.
This new season of “Bracton Family Values” also finds the family dealing with Tamar’s mental health struggle. The supertease shows sisters Toni, Traci, Trina and Towanda, and their mother, Evelyn, reacting to the news of the singer’s suidice attempt over the summer.
Elsewhere this season, Trina has a fairy tale wedding but Traci leaves abruptly. Later she speaks to a professional about why she felt uncomfortable and gets help resetting her boundaries. The Pandemic hits everyone but the family comes back together before a big scare.
Meanwhile, fans will also see the family reunite for a Big Braxton Wedding and Toni releases an album as the country goes into lockdown.
Watch "Braxton Family Values" Thursdays at 9/8c!
Tory Lanez: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
*Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion after a party in the Hollywood Hills in July.
The hip-hop star (born Daystar Peterson) entered the plea during an arraignment on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, per PEOPLE.
He is also facing a “gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the DA’s office said in a press release in October.
Lanez was previously ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and have no contact with her amid his criminal case. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
Regardless of anything going on in my life . Other people are going through a lot , some things worse than me .. So I’m going to continue my work in our community and do a better job of being a positive light and helping hand … my soul is in the right place ..love u all .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) November 14, 2020
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times on July 12 during an argument. He reportedly told her to “Dance B*tch” while firing and wounding her.
The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter last month to react to the felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
He also continues to deny allegations that he shot Megan.
“I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” he said. “No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend,” he said during an Instagram Live session last month.
Ben Crump on BCSO Dashcam Footage in A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce Killings / Watch Shooting
*Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released the following statement on dashcam footage released in the case of A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce:
“After reviewing the limited footage released by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, it is painfully troubling to us that this teen driver and the teen backseat passenger were terrified and drove around deputies who approached the vehicle with guns drawn. Believe your own eyes. The video shows the deputy was still shooting as the car cleared him and posed no threat.
“Claiming that this deputy discharged 10 shots to get himself out of harm’s way is a clear attempt to justify the killing of these teens. If anything, the deputy appears to have moved closer to the vehicle to get a better shot. The video shows that the deputy continued to fire shots into the side of the vehicle as it was passing him, after he was out of harm’s way. This disturbing incident, which cost the lives of two Black teens, again documents the dangers of driving or even riding while Black — since the deputy also shot into the backseat, killing a passenger.
“We demand that BCSO release all footage in the case, including the dashcam footage from the other vehicle, and any neighborhood surveillance videos. We urge anyone with additional video evidence, including neighbors with home surveillance cams, to come forward so that we can have a clearer picture of the facts in this case.”
About Ben Crump Law
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more, visit BenCrump.com or call (800) 935-8111.
Tiny Recalls ‘Devastating’ Delivery of Stillborn Daughter in 2007
*Singer and reality TV star Tiny Harris has opened up about the daughter she delivered stillborn over ten years ago.
Harris has been married to rapper T.I. since 2010 and the couple have two sons together and a daughter.
Their first daughter, Leyah Amore, was stillborn in 2007, six months into a complicated pregnancy. Cottle also has an older daughter from her previous relationship and three stepchildren through her marriage to the hip-hop star.
“Me and him end up having four kids, but one was stillborn. So we have three living kids that we had together and then we have his three kids and my other daughter,” Tiny said in an interview with VLAD TV.
Harris called the loss of Leyah “very devastating.”
“It was probably like my saddest moment in my life, when I was at my darkest time,” she said. “I’m always pretty upbeat. I don’t really have a lot of times where I’m like down or feeling depressed or whatever. I don’t really have those moments that much, thank God. I’ve had it here and there, but that was the most I’ve ever been like out of it for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time.”
“I was just like, the thought of having a baby but not going home with a baby, that just traumatized me,” she added.
“After Leyah was born, I kept her in the room with me the whole day,” she previosuly told ESSENCE of the experience. “They placed her in the little basket and we dressed her in an outfit and had a blanket wrapped around her. They came and got her because her body went cold and I wanted her back so they warmed her body again and I kept her. Everybody came to visit her and then me and [T.I.] had our time alone with her.”
Hear more from Harris about the heartbreaking experience via the YouTube clip above.
