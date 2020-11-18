‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Traci Breaks Down Over Her Niece’s Passing [WATCH]

*Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion after a party in the Hollywood Hills in July.

The hip-hop star (born Daystar Peterson) entered the plea during an arraignment on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, per PEOPLE.

He is also facing a “gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the DA’s office said in a press release in October.

Lanez was previously ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, and have no contact with her amid his criminal case. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.

Regardless of anything going on in my life . Other people are going through a lot , some things worse than me .. So I’m going to continue my work in our community and do a better job of being a positive light and helping hand … my soul is in the right place ..love u all . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) November 14, 2020

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times on July 12 during an argument. He reportedly told her to “Dance B*tch” while firing and wounding her.

The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter last month to react to the felony charges he’s facing over the incident.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

He also continues to deny allegations that he shot Megan.

“I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend,” he said. “No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend,” he said during an Instagram Live session last month. Lanez is due back in court on Jan. 20, 2021. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.