‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Toni Struggles to Dance! [WATCH]

*The seventh season of “Braxton Family Values” premieres Thursday on WEtv and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.

In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina’s walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?

On Thursday, the Braxtons reflect on Tamar’s health after a serious scare. Towanda coordinates a “Nasty” Bachelorette Party for Trina that Traci really enjoys but Tamar renames it a “Ho’ Graduation. Meanwhile, Toni shoots some stills and video for her new album.

In our exclusive clip above, superstar Toni struggles to dance in super high heels in her new music video.

In the superteaser showing fans what they can expect this season, cameras captured Toni’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.

Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni adds, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”

Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam WEtv for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”

Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.

