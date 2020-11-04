Television
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Toni Struggles to Dance! [WATCH]
*The seventh season of “Braxton Family Values” premieres Thursday on WEtv and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.
In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina’s walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
On Thursday, the Braxtons reflect on Tamar’s health after a serious scare. Towanda coordinates a “Nasty” Bachelorette Party for Trina that Traci really enjoys but Tamar renames it a “Ho’ Graduation. Meanwhile, Toni shoots some stills and video for her new album.
In our exclusive clip above, superstar Toni struggles to dance in super high heels in her new music video.
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
In the superteaser showing fans what they can expect this season, cameras captured Toni’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.
Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni adds, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”
Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam WEtv for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.
“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”
Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
Nelly Pays Tribute to Late Sister on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ [WATCH]
Nelly honored his late sister Jackie Donahue with a lovely performance on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.
Donahue died in March 2015 from cancer. PEOPLE previously reported, she was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in March 2001. The cancer was in remission for nearly two years before Donahue suffered a relapse in 2003. Nelly formed the Jes Us 4 Jackie campaign to find a bone marrow donor for his sister but one was never found. Donahue died at age 31.
Prior to his performance on DWTS of the Rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project, Nelly noted that the track was one of his sister’s favorites. The dance dedication also took place on his birthday.
READ MORE: Producer for Nelly Indicted in ‘Sweetie Pie’ Nephew Murder Plot
Everybody knows it now, @Nelly_Mo can DANCE 🔥 #DWTS #TeamDaNelly pic.twitter.com/7BcCAi3hZX
— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 3, 2020
“My sister Jackie was very special to me — she was my big sister, so she definitely acted like it,” Nelly said in a video that aired during the show. “She was a real tough cookie, such a loving and caring person, [and] she was the caption of the ship up until she was no longer able to be it.”
Of his sister’s leukemia diagnosis in 2001, Nelly admitted, “When it literally hits home, it’s a little different feeling.”
“We were trying to get as many people signed up on the bone marrow stem cell registry as possible, but it wasn’t enough and we couldn’t find one,” he said. “And she passed in 2005.”
“That was one of the worst days of my life,” the singer continued. “Before she passed, she was worried about what was going to happen to her kids. I was like, ‘Don’t worry about them — they’re going to be taken care of.’ It was a whole family effort as far as making sure her kids had everything they needed.”
“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.
Lizzo Poses Nude with American Flag for Inspiring Election Day Message
*Lizzo is showing off her patriotism by stripping down to nothing more than the American flag for an Election Day photo shared to Instagram.
In the caption, she expressed hope for the future of America.
“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism,” she wrote.
“But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible….Because of you, I’m still hopeful,” the singer added.
READ MORE: Lizzo Hilariously Tries to Remove Nipple Pastie, Jokes It’s ‘Sneak Peek of My Exclusive OnlyFans’ [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible…. Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
She continued, “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better.”
Lizzo hopes the future citizens of this country listen “to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death.” She also hopes land is ultimately restored to “communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it.”
“I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress,” she continued. “I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated.”
In conclusion, Lizzo told her followers, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”
BLIND ITEM: Ring’s Off!
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A list mostly television actress from multiple hit shows rarely wears her wedding ring any longer. For her latest national ad campaign, she purposely removed her ring. She is making some definitive steps towards her long long time boyfriend/co-star.
Can you guess the actress and her co-star?
